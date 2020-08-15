Facial hair grows at different speeds and thicknesses for everyone, so when you're trying to turn stubble into a full-fledged beard, patience will be key. Beyond that, you can turn to the best beard oils for growth to get a jumpstart on your grooming goals. These specially formulated products will typically have a very simplified list of all-natural ingredients, which are all intended to keep your mane moisturized and protect the skin underneath it.

You'll probably notice a theme when you start to look at the labels of the best beard oils — they all contain a handful of natural carrier oils like jojoba, olive, almond, and grapeseed. While these are all lightweight multitaskers that offer a dose of (non-greasy) moisture to your beard, you may want to look beyond the baseline if you have specific needs in mind. For example, lavender and patchouli are essential oils that are known for combating itchiness. Similarly, tree tea oil can help treat dandruff (aka "beardruff") and also has proven acne-control benefits. And if you have sensitive skin, opt for an elixir that's completely free of essential oils, which can cause irritation for some people.

There are also many scents to choose from, so it helps to read the ingredients list as well as the reviews when possible. Many brands avoid synthetic fragrances and instead use essential oils to create distinctive aromas. Of course, if you prefer not to have any noticeable odor, go with an unscented option.

Below, you'll find a list of the best beard oils you can buy on Amazon. To experience the full benefits of one of these facial hair conditioners, you'll want to work it into both your hair and skin when you apply, and make a habit of using it at least every other day.

1. The fan favorite Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil (2 Ounces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With nearly thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, the Honest Amish Beard Oil leads the charge when it comes to promoting hair growth, skin health, and facial hair conditioning. In particular, it excels at "making coarse dry beards turn into soft and manageable beards," as one fan put it. The brand's "Classic" blend offers a mix of high-quality hydrating oils, like sweet almond, apricot kernel, jojoba, and argan, with beneficial essential oils, like star anise, clove bud, lavender, organic cinnamon leaf, and organic arvensis peppermint. Plus, there's also kukui nut oil, a unique inclusion that's known for soothing dry skin and preventing itchiness. Keep in mind, this oil does have a distinct black licorice scent, which left reviewers divided: While some called it subtle and reported that it doesn't linger, others found it quite strong. One reviewer says: "This stuff feels great! It leaves my skin and the hair shaft feeling moisturized and healthy. It remains softly conditioned all through the day (even in winter months), and it seems superior to any of the other products I’ve used. I really cannot recommend it highly enough."

2. The budget one Mountaineer Brand Beard Oil (2 Ounces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Despite the inexpensive price tag, this Mountaineer beard oil still contains rich and premium ingredients. Though all of the six formulations include fast-absorbing and nourishing grapeseed, almond, and castor oils, the "WV Timber" option in particular has earned many fans on Amazon. Its subtle woodsy aroma is derived from cedarwood and fir needle oils, and one reviewer compared it to the enticing smell of a "smokey Christmas tree." Besides being wallet-friendly and offering a decent variety of smells, the other resounding highlight of this beard oil is how balanced it is in terms of its lightweight texture. One reviewer says: "My beard is definitely softer. This is the first beard oil I have used regularly, and it made a definite difference. My beard is about 2.5-3 inches long, so a medium length. I was at the point where I was going to trim it back because the skin underneath was getting roughed up, but this oil made everything more comfortable, so now I can keep growing it out. My skin is better moisturized as well, so my face is happy overall."

3. The one that smells especially great Billy Jealousy Devil's Delight Beard Oil (2 Ounces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Aside from the brand's cheeky name, this option from Devil's Delight is one of the best-smelling beard oils on this list, judging by the reviews. Praised by many fans for its pleasant scent, it contains notes of black pepper, lavender, orange, vanilla, coffee, and sandalwood. Other highlights of this oil, which comes in a handy pump-style bottle, include soybean oil for helping promote growth, sunflower oil for moisturizing, and jojoba oil for soothing and flake prevention. Just keep in mind that artificial fragrance is listed at the very end of the ingredient deck, so those with sensitive skin may want to go with another option. One reviewer says: "Hands down the best beard oil I have used, and I have tried at least 5 over the past 2 years. Consistency is great, pump dispenses well, and smell is amazing. After one month of use I still have at least half the bottle left, so don't let the price scare you away. I'll be sticking with this one for the foreseeable future."