Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or playing games, you’ll need a good set of desktop speakers for quality sound. However, you don’t have to spend a fortune for a great experience if you know what to look for in the best computer speakers under $50.

When you’re shopping around for the best computer speakers, sound quality should be one of the first things on your list. You’ll want a set of speakers that make your music, movies, and games sound richer and fuller. Next, look for speakers with accessible volume controls to make it easier to turn it up or down. Computer speakers with multiple connections and control options, as well as easy setup, are also helpful.

There are a lot of options out there so it's essential to consider your desk’s size and needs as well in order to find the best fit for you. If you don’t have much space at your desk or workstation, look for a more compact set or consider a sound bar which tend to provide excellent sound quality and powerful bass while remaining very thin. And although Bluetooth isn’t a must-have for some, it’s an excellent option if you’re hooking the speakers up to a laptop or just want greater choice over where to place them.

So, for the best computer speakers under $50, here are my top picks. All of these computer speakers are top-rated and available on Amazon.

1. The overall best computer speakers under $50 Logitech Speaker System With Subwoofer Amazon $46 See On Amazon The Logitech speaker system with subwoofer is one of the best all-around computer speakers for great sound. It features a 60-watt power system to deliver rich bass for your movies, games, music, and more. This system includes an 18-watt subwoofer plus two speakers which can be angled for 360-degree sound that you can hear clear across the room. You can also connect up to two devices via the auxiliary inputs and there's an integrated headphone jack for when you want to hear or play without disturbing others. The volume controls are right in front, too. The only drawback to these computer speakers might be that they take up a little more space than the rest of these picks. What fans say: “The quality of this system is more than enough to meet my needs and it plays very nice with my budget. The speakers are weighty and attractive with rubber feet that grip a glass desk-top. The subwoofer has a tiny footprint and is more than powerful enough. The adjustable bass is the best feature, a critical factor when listening to records and adjusting in real time for the best sound.”

2. The best under $25: compact and elegant Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon For an affordable computer speaker option small enough to fit most desks, consider the Creative Pebble USB-powered desktop speakers. These are extremely popular, with a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews, and deliver powerful sound while being incredibly compact. With built-in 45-degree far-field drivers and rear-facing passive radiators, you get quality audio with deep bass and crisp treble. The volume control is also easily accessed on the front of the speakers. Inspired by the Zen rock gardens, these small orb-shaped speakers are only 4.4-inches in width each, making them a great choice for small spaces. Plus, they're available in black or white. What fans say: “Excellent speakers for desktop home office computer setup. Full sound with clean, crisp, not-tinny highs, and solid bass. Good industrial design with simple and attractive truncated spherical form, right-sized knob for on/off and volume, and just-right green LED power indicator. Great value; these things sound and look better than the price tag.”

3. The best computer speakers under $10 Logitech S120 2.0 Stereo Speakers Amazon $10 See On Amazon For less than $10, these Logitech S120 2.0 stereo speakers are a great bargain. This best-selling model has more than 5,000 reviews giving it a 4.1-star rating overall. They feature stereo sound and deliver noticeable bass. Each mini tower speaker is about 7-inches tall and 2.5-inches deep, so they don’t take up much valuable desktop space. There’s also a built-in knob for easily adjusting the volume located on the right speaker. While you won't get a state-of-the-art sound experience with these, it'll be a noticeable upgrade to your computer's built-in speakers. What fans say: “These speakers are a little over six inches tall, and hefty enough to resist tipping over or sliding off the edge of the desk; just right for if you have a small workspace. The best thing is you turn can them on and off and control the volume with a simple knob. Another thing I like is they don't run through a USB port and as near as I can tell there's no software or drivers or anything like that; just plug into a wall socket and the speaker/headphone socket and you're good to go. I am really impressed with the sound quality and the volume these little speakers put out. A great value for the price.”

4. The best bluetooth computer speakers Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you don’t like to be stuck at your desk or just want more flexibility, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is perfect. These top-rated Bluetooth 4.0 speakers can stream audio up to 66-feet away. It’s ideal for connecting to your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth enabled device. With it’s two full-range drivers and a patented base port, you get crisp stereo sound with less than 1 percent harmonic distortion. This speaker has a built-in mic that you can connect to Alexa-enabled devices for voice control, too. Plus, it has an impressive 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. Volume controls are conveniently located at the top of the unit, too. What fans say: “Why did I wait, this thing rocks! Have only had it for a week, but took it with me on a trip and was fun to have something better than a phone to play tunes while getting ready in the morning. It was small and fairly light so tucked right in my carryon. I sing in a blues band and picky about sound so did a good bit of research prior. Great for a home office as well and much better than laptop speakers.”