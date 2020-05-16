If you're tired of carrying a bulky billfold, the best credit card holders are a welcome slimmer alternative. They're the perfect marriage of utility and design. That said, not all credit card holders are created equal. To help guide your search, there are a few factors to consider:

While credit card holders, by definition, are meant to be smaller and more streamlined than a traditional wallet, the number of cards they can carry vary, from as few as four to as many as eight or more. If you're prone to accumulating multiple credit and rewards cards, a larger capacity will come in handy. And if you like having cash on hand, look for an integrated money clip. Durability: There's something to be said for the look of a well-worn (and loved) leather wallet, but there are other materials that are designed to resist wear entirely. Consider carbon fiber, a synthetic material with origins in the aerospace industry, for a pick that is lightweight and virtually indestructible. For those who still like the look of leather but want a vegan alternative, you can find faux leather options that hold up well and look just as good as the real thing. And if you're looking for an option that can be washed with minimal effort, polyester is especially convenient.

There's something to be said for the look of a well-worn (and loved) leather wallet, but there are other materials that are designed to resist wear entirely. Consider carbon fiber, a synthetic material with origins in the aerospace industry, for a pick that is lightweight and virtually indestructible. For those who still like the look of leather but want a vegan alternative, you can find faux leather options that hold up well and look just as good as the real thing. And if you're looking for an option that can be washed with minimal effort, polyester is especially convenient. Security: While the need for RFID-blocking technology certainly has been contested, many wallets (including all of the ones on this list) come with this feature. Consider it added peace of mind if you're someone who's concerned about this (seemingly rare) form of data theft.

With all that in mind, read on for some of the best credit card holders out there. All of the options below are highly rated on Amazon and cost less than $30.

1. The basic one Herschel Supply Co. Charlie Wallet Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're in the market for an everyday credit card holder with style, this Herschel's Charlie wallet is a great choice. Made out of sturdy polyester that can be hand-washed, and equipped with RFID-blocking technology, this pick has a classic look and offers compact convenience. It's designed to be slim and simple, with two card slots on each side and a middle that opens up to fit a few more. As one reviewer noted: "Best wallet ever! Amazingly durable and slim. Currently keep about 4-5 cards, a Tile Slim, and some cash daily. Still more slim than my previous Levi's wallet with nothing in it!" Available colors: 12 options

2. The heavy-duty one Shevrov Credit Card Holder With Money Clip Amazon $17 See on Amazon If you want a tough option that's built to take a beating, the Shevrov credit card holder is for you. Its slim design doesn't look like it could hold 12 cards plus nine bills, though it can with ease. The carbon and aluminum material makes it scratch-proof and durable enough to last a lifetime. Plus, it offers RFID protection for peace of mind and a money clip for quick cash access. Available colors: 1 option

3. The genuine leather one Travelambo Slim Wallet Amazon $10 See on Amazon As the only credit card holder on this list made with 100% genuine leather, this pick from Travelambo has the most premium material, plus it's a fan favorite. It has an impressive 4.6-star Amazon rating after more than 10,000 reviews. With six card slots in total, it's still slim enough to be worn in either your front or back pocket. Plus, it has a silver embroidered lining to block RFID signals. Available colors: 40+ options

4. The large capacity one FurArt Slim Minimalist Wallet Amazon $10 See on Amazon With an eight-card capacity and RFID-blocking technology, this credit card holder is available in more than 20 colors so there's sure to be an option for every taste. Made of quality faux leather and equipped with a removable D-shackle for use with a lanyard or key ring, this pick is both budget-friendly and versatile. Fans on Amazon love the exterior finger groove for easy card removal. Available colors: 20+ options