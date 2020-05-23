You've probably been in this situation before: You're wildly overdue for a haircut, but you just can't find a way to get to a salon or barbershop for an appointment. Becoming your own at-home hairstylist may sound daunting, but the good news is that with the right set of tools, anyone can freshen up their own locks. To start, you'll want to get yourself a pair of the best hair cutting shears so that you tackle your grooming needs the proper way.

When shopping for hair shears, it's important to know that they're not interchangeable with the craft scissors from your junk drawer or the pair in your kitchen knife set. If you use either type for a DIY haircut, it will do more harm than good as they are too blunt and can bend the hair, making cuts way less accurate.

Dedicated hair cutting scissors, on the other hand, are much sharper. They are also typically crafted from durable stainless steel, have a finger rest for a better control, and feature a screw that lets you fine-tune the tension to your liking.

Beyond that, there are a few other key specs you may need to consider:

Blade length: Shears with a blade length of 6 to 7 inches is ideal for cutting both short and longer length hair. Any less than that is optimal for trimming facial hair and sideburns.

The majority of options are intended for right-handers, so lefties need to make sure to pick shears that are designed for them. Future needs: If there's a chance your at-home grooming may need to serve multiple needs (or people), consider a kit that comes with additional tools like thinning shears for softening ends or a razor comb for defining edges.

All that said, below, you'll find the best hair cutting shears to help you become a successful at-home stylist in no time.

1. The fan favorite Equinox Professional Shears (6.5 Inches) Amazon $24 See On Amazon When in doubt, go with the experienced users. These Equinox Professional Shears have more than 3,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon from happy customers — many of whom reported that they're sharp, efficient, and top quality. The stainless steel blades are 6.5 inches long, so this pick is the proper size for cutting both short and long hair. And the shears also come with an adjustable screw that allows you to change the grip and tension.

2. The starter kit Robin-US 8-Piece Scissors Kit (7-Inches) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're planning on making at-home haircuts a regular activity, then it might be worth grabbing a full grooming set. This Robin-US Hairdressing Scissors Kit is affordable and has everything you could need to freshen up your look in your very own bathroom. It comes with two pairs of 7-inch stainless steel shears with adjustable tension (one for cutting and one for thinning and texturizing) and removable rubber inner rings for a cushioned grip. Rounding out the eight-piece set is a leather bag with a straight comb razor for edges, two clips, a comb, a cape, a cleaning cloth, and a neck duster brush.

3. The one for lefties Dream Reach Left-Handed 2-Piece Shears Set (6-Inches) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Lefties of the world, rejoice: This two-piece shears set was made just for you. The shears have all of the beauty and weight of the other high-quality options on this list but come properly designed to be held in the left hand. Both the shears and the thinning scissors included in this set are stainless steel and come with 6-inch blades that allow you to cut and style both short and long hair easily. Plus, that blue stone is more than just a unique design element; it also serves as an adjustment screw to tighten and loosen the shears as needed.

4. The one for beards, mustaches, & sideburns BRV MEN Facial Hair Scissors (5.5-Inches) Amazon $24 See On Amazon While it may be tempting to use any regular pair of hair shears on your mustache or beard, it's a good idea to get a separate pair for your facial hair — like these BRV MEN Facial Hair Scissors. At 5.5 inches in length, the stainless steel blades are shorter, which is optimal for styling and trimming sideburns and other sparse sections. They're also extra sharp, which is another important distinction as facial hair tends to be a little coarser than the hair that grows on top of your head. Ergonomically designed with removable finger pads and a tension adjustment screw, these shears are super comfortable to use, too. Get them in black or silver.