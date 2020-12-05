A quality hair oil makes for a versatile styling product that offers both definition and sheen, and the best hair oils for men are lightweight and packed with nutrient-rich ingredients that meet your specific needs — whether that's moisture, relief from scalp irritation, or even the prevention of hair thinning. Your choice will depend on what your primary aim is:

With all that in mind, keep reading for five of the best hair oils for men below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The styling oil Verb Ghost Hair Oil (2 Fl.Oz.) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're looking for an all-around styling product that'll nourish your hair, Verb Ghost oil will be one of your best bets. Made with lightweight moringa oil, it locks in moisture, reduces frizz, and adds shine and definition — without weighing hair down or making it look greasy. Plus, it has vitamin F, which adds an extra dose of hydration while helping build hair strength. For best results, apply two to three drops to wet hair to provide heat protection prior to styling, or massage into dry hair for sheen and definition. One reviewer says: “This product hydrates, without making your hair greasy. You only need a small drop, so even though it is only 2oz, the bottle lasts you forever. It is a decent price as well, and it is better quality than $40 products. Definitely try this, it is good for any hair type."

2. The one for irritated scalps CHI Tea Tree Oil Serum (2 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $15 See On Amazon While it's technically a serum, if you're dealing with a flaky, irritated scalp, this tea tree oil-infused serum could offer soothing relief and styling benefits at the same time. Tea tree is a natural but powerful way to calm the scalp, and the addition of peppermint oil aims to further reduce irritation and inflammation. This nourishing formula also leaves hair feeling smooth, and has the added benefit of protecting hair from heat styling. Apply a few drops to either wet or dry hair. One reviewer says: “I love the quality of this serum. Doesn't dry out my hair at all, keeps my hair and scalp moisturized and smells so good! You don't need to use too much which in turn lasts longer.”

3. The one for damaged hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No 7 Bonding Oil (3.3 Fl.Oz.) Amazon $28 See on Amazon If you dye, bleach, or blow dry regularly, you might benefit from this bonding oil that'll help restore shine and strength while reducing damage. The concentrated formula makes use of a compound called bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which has the unique ability to repair broken bonds in the hair shaft that are often caused by hair dyeing and heat damage. It's also formulated with grape seed and fermented green tea oils, which help nourish hair. Plus, the oil provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. One reviewer says: “Only day 3 of using but I already love this. Not too greasy for my oily, thin, fine hair and makes my over processed stressed locks actually manageable.”

4. The single-ingredient multitasker Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil (4 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $10 See on Amazon This certified-organic jojoba oil works on the hair on your head, but it's also gentle enough to use on your face — which means you can also give your beard some attention. This skin-friendly option is naturally hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, so it's not likely to cause breakouts or irritation, and it'll add a healthy dose of hydration to your beard, making it more manageable and easier to detangle. This single-ingredient oil is also the most affordable option on the list. One reviewer says: “I purchased this specifically for use in my beard as I was starting to notice some flaky/dry skin. After using it consistently for a week, I already can see improvements to my skin!”