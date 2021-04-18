It can be easy to purchase a printer that has an attractive price tag without realizing that the ink refills are expensive and don't last long. That's where the best home printers with cheap ink come in. As you shop around, consider how much you print, and if you want color pages or if only black and white is OK, in order to decide which type of printer best suits your needs: inkjet or laser.

Inkjet printers

Inkjet printers are equipped to print text as well as high-quality color images. Some can even produce photos. Plus, they're typically compact and easy to maintain. People often opt for inkjet printers for home use because of their upfront affordability. However, if you print a lot, the price of ink cartridges can add up.

If you print a lot of pages but love the print quality and size of an inkjet, ink tank printers are essentially inkjet printers that are designed to be refilled with ink bottles, so they cost less in the long run. However, ink tank printers typically cost more to purchase.

Laser printers

Laser printers tend to be faster than inkjets and work with toner cartridges, which can print thousands of pages before needing a refill (unlike hundreds when it comes to standard inkjet cartridges). Although each toner cartridge can be pricey, laser printers are a good choice if you print a lot of pages. While black-and-white-only laser printers can come with relatively affordable price tags, color ones typically start at around $500. Laser printers are also not the best option for photos.

Finally, consider if you want your printer to perform other tasks such as scanning, copying, and faxing.

However you plan on using it, these highly rated printers will stay affordable in the long run.

1. The basic inkjet printer HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Wireless Printer Amazon $180 See On Amazon This all-in-one printing machine can print documents and photos, copy, scan, and fax. Plus, you can connect to it via Ethernet, USB, or wireless network. It can produce a relatively speedy 20 pages per minute in black and 11 pages per minute in color. Equipped with a 35-page automatic document feeder, it is quick and efficient for both small and medium print jobs. This model works with HP's standard-size 902 series as well as its 902XL packs with more ink, which offer pretty good value per page for an inkjet. Plus, more than 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a five-star rating. Compatible ink cartridges: HP 902 black: $20 for 300 pages

HP 902 tricolor: $39 for 315 pages of each color

HP 902XL black: $43 for 825 pages

2. The budget inkjet printer HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-In-One Wireless Printer Amazon $90 See On Amazon Another all-in-one inkjet printer, this HP model costs significantly less upfront than the previous one. It easily connects to and prints from your smartphone, tablet, or PC wirelessly or via USB, according to Amazon reviewers. It can print (both documents and photos), copy, and scan. However, it doesn't go as far when it comes to ink. Ink cartridges that are compatible with this machine only yield about 120 pages of black printing for a $16 cartridge, making it a good choice for occasional use. It's also not as fast as the first inkjet and can only print eight pages per minute in black, and 5.5 pages per minute in color. Compatible ink cartridges: HP 65 black: $16 for 120 pages

HP 65 tricolor: $17 for 100 pages

HP 65XL black: $31 for 300 pages