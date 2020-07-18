They might all feature a tapered leg and drawstring waist, but the best men’s joggers actually range on the style spectrum from loungewear to dressy casual. No matter what type you prefer, a pair of joggers is what you can reach for when you want to feel relaxed while looking put-together.

On one end of the pant continuum, you have the casual cotton jogger. This is the ultra-soft and breathable pair to reach for when you know it’s the only pant that will accommodate your current condition (whether that's post workout or peak hangover). Its cousin is the athletic jogger, which is equally soft and comfy with a sweat-wicking material like polyester and zippered pockets that keep your phone from flying out.

The more style-forward jogger is another option, with a slim fit or moto-inspired seams on the leg for a look that's polished enough to wear out and about. Finally, there’s the dressy jogger, which comes in the same thick cotton twill as your standard-issue chinos, but with classic jogger details like elastic cuffs and a drawstring.

Whatever style speaks to you, these five men's joggers will make you feel like you're wearing pajama pants (without looking like you are). And know that no matter how they're labeled below, you can wear each and every pair however you see fit, because that's the beauty of the jogger in the first place.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The 100% cotton jogger Goodthreads Lightweight French Terry Pant Amazon $25 See On Amazon This 100% cotton terry jogger is a soft and breathable option for lounging around after work or even wearing during business hours if you work from home. It has a tapered leg and wide knitted cuff, with a high-quality drawstring waist. French terry — not to be confused with bath towel terry — is inherently wrinkle-resistant and easy to care for; just toss it in the wash and tumble dry. One Amazon reviewer called it "A great lounge pant that you can wear all day..." adding, "The thickness is perfect, not too warm and not too thin." Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

2. The warm athletic jogger Under Armour Sportstyle Tricot Joggers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These athletic joggers are on point for workouts, with moisture-wicking quick-dry polyester fabric and an adjustable drawstring waist that won’t head south mid-burpee. Two zippered pockets and one back pocket keep all of your stuff secure, with a designated in-pocket slot for your phone on the right-hand side. These joggers have a tapered leg with a ribbed cuff to keep out drafts, and the thick knit feels substantial — not suffocating. "Comfortable and I love them for working out in. The size, fit and quality are awesome," reported one shopper. Plus: They also come in tall inseams. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

3. The affordable everyday jogger Brooklyn Athletics Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Brooklyn Athletics joggers have subtle angled seams on the front for a nicer look that still feels relaxed. The machine-washable cotton-polyester knit is lined with soft fleece and all three pockets zip shut for security. The tapered leg stops right at the ankle for a trim look. "High-quality sweatpants that I would feel comfortable wearing while out shopping without feeling that I had workout gear on," one reviewer commented. "If I had spent double or more on them, I would still be happy." Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

4. The dressy jogger Southpole Stretch Twill Jogger Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These smart-looking Southpole jogger pants are a pair you can easily wear out to dinner. They feature the same drawstring waist and elastic cuffs as your favorite pair of sweats but with the crisp cotton twill and slash pockets typically found on a pair of chinos. There are two back pockets — one of which buttons — with a long gusset for easy lounging. "I’ve bought many different types of joggers from along the financial spectrum from cheap to expensive and these joggers can hang with the best of them in terms of quality, comfortability, and durability," one reviewer reported. The best part is that they come in a wide range of sizes and colors. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – 6X