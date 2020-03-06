There's nothing more annoying, not to mention cold and uncomfortable, than having to take your gloves off every time you use your phone. That's why touchscreen gloves are so convenient, allowing you to access your device via tiny conductive wires that prevent the fabric from blocking the electric charge. In addition to excellent conductivity, the best men's touchscreen gloves typically offer similar features to regular gloves. Those features include:

High-quality thermal insulation: Whether thick and bulky or thin and fitted, your glove's fabric should provide enough insulation to keep your hands warm. It's an added plus if they have a membrane or thin shell to make them water-resistant or fully waterproof.

Whether thick and bulky or thin and fitted, your glove's fabric should provide enough insulation to keep your hands warm. It's an added plus if they have a membrane or thin shell to make them water-resistant or fully waterproof. Flexible material: Nobody likes stiff, uncomfortable gloves, so ones made with spandex, nylon, or other stretchy materials are the best choice. Also look for fabric that's built with four-way stretch for even greater freedom of movement.

Nobody likes stiff, uncomfortable gloves, so ones made with spandex, nylon, or other stretchy materials are the best choice. Also look for fabric that's built with four-way stretch for even greater freedom of movement. Grippy palms: Whether it's from silicone or some other kind of nonslip material, the palms should have texture so that you can hold things (like your phone, for example) without dropping them.

As a bonus, it's also great if your gloves have liners or other soft inner materials that feel cozy against your skin.

To help you find the right pair, I've made a list below of the best men's touchscreen gloves in a variety of styles and colors.

1. The overall best Outdoor Essentials Touch Screen Running Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of winter gloves that will keep your hands warm without being bulky, these insulated unisex running gloves are just the ticket. Suitable for sports as well as regular around-town activities, the thin, low-profile gloves glide on with ease and fit snugly without feeling uncomfortable. What's more, the nylon-spandex blend is soft and flexible, with four-way stretch fabric and grippy silicone palms. The index fingers and thumbs are both outfitted with touchscreen conductivity, and the quick-drying material won't leave your hands feeling damp if you break a sweat. One reviewer says: "They’re incredibly soft, well made, super lightweight yet keeps hands the perfect temp while running or even walking and we had no problems with using our phones with them on! Overall these are an AMAZING value for the money and we’re beyond happy with them!!!" Available sizes: X-Small/Small to X-Large

2. The best leather gloves Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves Amazon $22 See On Amazon Constructed with genuine sheepskin, these leather touchscreen gloves blend exceptional durability with sophisticated style. The high-quality men's gloves are strong yet flexible (read: comfortable), all the while keeping your hands toasty and warm with their stellar insulation and soft Italian cashmere liners. On top of that, they're designed with grippy palms, and all 10 fingers boast touchscreen compatibility. These sharp gloves are available in brown, black, or gray. One reviewer says: "The first thing I noticed was how soft and smooth the leather was. The item is nicely stitched and [looks] very well made. The insides quite warm! What I loved most you can use your phone while wearing them!" Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

3. The best waterproof gloves Seirus Innovation Men's Xtreme Hyperlite Polartec Gloves Amazon $50 See On Amazon Made with warm Polartec material that's both waterproof and breathable, these men's touchscreen gloves offer a great combination of quality and comfort. In addition to warm thermal insulation and tough knit shells, the gloves feature cuffs that are designed with four-way stretch fabric that makes them easy to slide on and off. They have grippy palms and reviewers noted that the touchscreen fingers work great. One reviewer says: "Love these gloves! so far, so good in the cold weather and they are really comfortable." Available sizes: X-small/Small to X-Large

4. The most budget-friendly TRENDOUX Winter Gloves Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're looking for a more thrifty option, these warm winter gloves are soft and cozy while still providing excellent touchscreen compatibility. The interiors are lined with silky napped wool for extra comfort, and there's highly conductive fabric on the thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers, so you can easily use your phone or other touchscreen devices. The palms of the gloves have triangular silicone grips, while the rest of the material (which is a stretchy knit blend of acrylic and spandex) offers fantastic thermal insulation. Even better: They're available in 12 colors. One reviewer says: "They are lightweight but very thick for warmth. I could easily scroll through my phone with them on, too.. which is a plus for me [...] Definitely worth the money, in my opinion!" Available sizes: Medium to X-Large