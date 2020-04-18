Socks that rub or chafe your skin are not only uncomfortable — they're unnecessary. Seamless socks are cleverly designed to avoid the thick, blister-causing seams along the toes in favor of flat, barely visible stitching that doesn't cause irritation. The best seamless socks typically boast a combination of factors, many of which mirror the qualities you'd look for in regular socks.

First, they should be soft, and this comes down to having the right materials. Cotton is usually the best option, and it offers superb breathability, too. Though it may seem counterintuitive, Merino wool is actually another great choice for socks. It's not itchy, like other types of wool, and (unlike cotton) it's great at managing moisture and keeping your feet dry. Additionally, you'll want your socks to be slightly stretchy so they slide on easily and stay in place without slipping down. For this, look for a little Lycra or spandex.

It also helps with comfort if you have some degree of cushioning. This offers support and prevents your feet from fatiguing easily. Look for choices that are constructed with padding, especially around the heels and toes where your feet strike the hardest. Ribbing or elastic bands are also helpful because they prevent the fabric from slipping down and bunching (which is extra critical if your feet are blister-prone).

Now that you know what to look for, take a peek at the best seamless socks below. Most of my picks are unisex and range in style, from casual ankle socks to knee-high dress socks to crew-length hiking socks that are comfortable enough for everyday wear, too.

1. The best overall Darn Tough Merino Wool Boot Cushion Sock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from a cozy blend of nylon, Lycra, and fine-gauge Merino wool (an impressive 64%, to be precise), these comfortable ribbed no-seam socks offer a solid combination of softness and stretch. Darn Tough socks are a popular choice among hikers due to their superior comfort features, but this also makes them a great option for everyday wear. The fully seamless socks provide freedom from blisters while also staying up well. The high-impact zones on the bottoms of the feet are well-cushioned, too. While technically not classified as unisex, the wide range of sizes makes them a good choice for most people, regardless of gender. One reviewer says: "Warm, comfortable and perfect fit. Best socks around. I have looked for years for a sock that does not have seams at the toes and heels. These fit the bill perfectly. Will buy more as the need arises. Highly recommended!" Available sizes: Small to 2X-Large

2. The runner-up RTZAT Merino Wool Hiking Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Another hiking-specific pair that also works wonderfully for everyday wear, these thick seamless socks offer many of the perks of the Darn Tough pick but at a much cheaper price. The tradeoff is that these socks are constructed with slightly less Merino wool overall (50%, versus 64%), which means they may not be quite as soft. But like the Darn Tough pair, they also have Lycra for plenty of stretch (which ensures they won't slip down around your ankles). The fabric blend means these socks are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and odor-resistant, making them a versatile option that works great for everything from hiking in the mountains to running errands around town. Though these ribbed socks don't offer as many sizing options as the first pair, they're nevertheless a great wallet-friendly option. One reviewer says: "These socks are extremely comfortable and possibly the softest and warmest socks I have ever worn." Available sizes: Medium, Large

3. The best ankle socks CelerSport Ankle Athletic Unisex Running Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Constructed from 88% combed cotton, these seamless low-cut socks are among the softest of their kind. The fabric is also comprised of polyester and spandex, which provides moisture management and stretch. Their breathable material wicks sweat, and the seam-free design ensures they won't rub or chafe. This means, in addition to being great for casual occasions, they're also a great choice for workouts and sports. On top of that, these socks have cushioning in all of the places where your feet strike the ground the hardest, providing stellar comfort and support. Reviewers noted that these socks stay in place, too, even during activities like running and CrossFit. This pick comes in your three basic sock colors: black, gray, and white. One reviewer says: "These socks are a dream! They're very comfortable and there's no slippage at all. You can't at all feel the seam that goes across the top of the toes.I'm happy. I'm very, very happy." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

4. The best knee-highs Rambutan Unisex Pepper Collection Knee High Seamless Cotton Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you prefer a knee-high option, these high-quality seamless cotton socks deliver both comfort and functionality. A solid option for dress socks, they're made with 80% cotton (please read: exceptionally soft) and include polyamide with spandex in the blend which adds durability and flex to the mix. They have snug cuffs that prevent them from sliding down your shin and come in your choice of black or red. One reviewer says: "Wonderful, comfortable socks. No seams, no bunching, no slouching and no pinching at the knee." Available sizes: 3 to 6, 7 to 12