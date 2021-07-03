When armed with insights from a reliable sleep tracker, you can make adjustments to your lifestyle that'll help you get a better night's rest. The best sleep trackers monitor heart rate, movement, and sleep cycles, and display those stats in an app you can access via your smartphone. They come in a wide range of styles, including headbands, fitness trackers, and under-mattress pads, and some models offer some helpful extras, like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, guided meditation, or sleep advice.

The first decision to make is the type of sleep monitor you're looking for. It helps to have a better understanding of the pros and cons of each one:

Fitness trackers: A cost-effective and versatile option, these smartwatch-style trackers monitor both your sleep and your daytime activity. They'll also alert you about phone notifications, and some even allow you to make calls right there on the device.

Sleep headbands: These are more of an investment, but offer more sleep-focused features. For example, besides basic monitoring, the headband on this list offers tailored sleep advice, guided meditations, and soundscapes, and even uses feedback from your body to optimize these relaxation features, making it a truly customizable device.

Under-mattress trackers: If you'd rather not wear anything on your body, you can slip an affordable tracking mat under your mattress. It offers fewer insights, but you won't even know it's there, which can be a plus for light sleepers.

Next, you'll want to consider features. While all the options on this list track basics like heart rate, movement, and sleep cycles, some have upgraded capabilities, like monitoring snoring and SpO2, the latter of which can be helpful if you think you may have sleep apnea. And if you're willing to make an investment, you can opt for a tracker with features that'll help train your body to sleep.

While sleep trackers can help you get a picture of your nighttime rest, it’s always a good idea to consult with a doctor if you're concerned about your sleep patterns. With that in mind, these are the best sleep trackers on Amazon.

1. The versatile fitness tracker Fitbit Versa 3 Amazon $225 See On Amazon Sleep features: calculates sleep score; monitors SpO2; tracks heart rate, movement, schedules, and sleep stages

calculates sleep score; monitors SpO2; tracks heart rate, movement, schedules, and sleep stages Other features: 19 exercise modes; built-in GPS; smart assistant-enabled; phone capabilities; built-in mic The details: The Fitbit Versa 3 is arguably the best fitness tracker for sleep, and it gives you a comprehensive picture of both your waking and sleeping hours. The Versa 3 tracks your sleep stages by using a combination of your movement and heart rate, so you know how much time you spent in light, deep, and rapid eye movement (aka REM) sleep. You'll also get insight into hours slept and your regular sleep schedule — information that the app will then compile into an average "sleep score." Plus, you can set sleep goals and bedtime reminders to help you get the rest you want. The Versa 3 also monitors your SpO2, which can give you insight into breathing quality and alert you of any potential health conditions like sleep apnea (although you should see a doctor if you are concerned about this issue). Beyond sleep features, the water-resistant watch has 19 workout modes and a built-in GPS that can be used to map runs and other outdoor activities. It's Bluetooth-enabled, alerts you of phone notifications, and has a built-in mic for making and receiving calls right on the device. The watch has a six-day battery life, and it's also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use voice commands to set reminders and control music and podcast apps. The Versa 3 is available in four colors and comes with two bands in different sizes, so you can find the perfect fit. One reviewer wrote: "Gives me my SpO2 and breathing readings overnight, and tells me how well I've slept. Helps me keep track not just of steps and exercise, but how much water I drink and how much I eat. Pretty accurate, too! Glad I made this investment!"

2. The pared-down fitness tracker Fitbit Inspire HR Amazon $94 See On Amazon Sleep features: calculates sleep score; tracks heart rate, movement, schedules, and sleep stages

calculates sleep score; tracks heart rate, movement, schedules, and sleep stages Other features: 15 exercise modes; phone notifications The details: A pared-down version of the previous option, the Fitbit’s Inspire HR boasts a slim profile that makes it comfortable to wear to bed, and it still offers many of the same sleep features as the Versa 3. Through a combination of movement and heart-rate tracking, it monitors sleeping schedules, hours slept, and stages of sleep, and then compiles that information into a sleep score. You can also use the app to set sleep goals and activate bedtime reminders. However, unlike the Versa 3, there's no SpO2 monitor. When you're not sleeping, the watch tracks stats like distance, steps, and active minutes, and automatically detects 15 workouts like walking, swimming, and bike riding. It's also water-resistant down to 50 meters. It's Bluetooth-enabled, so you can receive phone alerts, but there's no built-in mic for calls and no built-in GPS — so you'll have to keep your phone nearby to track pace, distance, and routes while running and walking. The Inspire HR has a five-day battery life, but it's not compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. Available in three colors, it comes with two band sizes so you can find the right fit. One reviewer wrote: "I got this product due to my immobility following surgery. It’s just what I needed to see exactly how mobile I was, how much I was sleeping and more importantly the quality of that sleep. All the medications I’m on do change my sleep quality."

3. The tracking headband that helps you relax MUSE S: The Brain-Sensing Headband Amazon $350 See On Amazon Sleep features: guided bedtime meditations; sleep advice and technique; soundscapes that facilitate restfulness; tracks sleep stages, depth of sleep, sleeping position, and sleep efficiency

guided bedtime meditations; sleep advice and technique; soundscapes that facilitate restfulness; tracks sleep stages, depth of sleep, sleeping position, and sleep efficiency Other features: mind, heart, body, and breath meditations The details: If you want a sleep tracker and sleep instructor in one, this headband from MUSE is it. It has a built-in sensor that detects sleep stages, sleep position, depth of sleep, and sleep efficiency, and you can view all those insights on the MUSE app. But what really sets it apart is that, when linked to Bluetooth headphones or speakers, it also aims to help you get better sleep through voice guidance and nature soundscapes that self-adjust depending on your brain and body activity, which means the headband actually dials in on what's most relaxing for you and then gives you more of it. You'll also get professional sleep advice and four types of feedback-oriented meditations for your mind, breath, body, and heart. (For example, the heart meditation plays the sound of your own heartbeat as a soothing drum.) Plus, an upgrade to the premium version of the MUSE app gives you access to over 500 teacher-guided meditations. The flexible, washable headband is comfortable and soft, and has an adjustable strap to fit heads of all sizes. And, though relatively pricey, it can be used by multiple people, all of whom can set up their own profile on the app. The MUSE has a 10-hour battery life, which allows you to meditate during the day and still get a full night of monitored rest on a full charge. One reviewer wrote: "Last night I tried my new Muse S and I ended up having the most restful sleep that I've had in months. [...] I've done other sleep meditations, but what I loved about this was the biofeedback sounds - I really felt like I was immersed in my meditation. It was so relaxing and it helped me stay focused which I usually struggle with when meditating. So excited to add this to my toolkit for when I need to get a good nights sleep!

4. The under-mattress sleep tracker Withings Sleep Under-Mattress Sleep Tracker Amazon $73 See On Amazon Sleep features: calculates sleep score; tracks heart rate, movement, snoring, and breathing disturbances

calculates sleep score; tracks heart rate, movement, snoring, and breathing disturbances Other features: Alexa-compatible The details: If you'd rather not wear anything at all, the Withings Sleep under-mattress tracker is your best bet. It slips under your mattress to track heart rate and subtleties that affect sleep quality, like movement, snoring, and breathing disturbances. It compiles that data for an in-depth analysis of sleep cycles and duration, and then creates a six-part sleep score to help you gauge how restorative your night was. The Wi-Fi-enabled pad can be set up as an Alexa skill and can programmed to optimize your smart living space for sleep by adjusting the thermostat and dimming the lights when it's time to get ready for bed. It's compatible with mattresses from 4 to 15 inches thick and, for best results, should be positioned beneath your torso. One reviewer wrote: "This is a marvelous device! I am amazed at how accurate my daily sleep reports are, albeit quite scary (I DO have sleep issues) [...] This is a very well-made, thought-out, ingenious device for those who are interested in their sleep patterns each night."