High quality tech products are getting more affordable all the time, and it's no longer necessary shell out hundreds to get a great tablet. The best tablets under $100 still have display sizes ranging from 7 to 10 inches, a storage capacity of at least 16 GB, and plenty of battery life, so you can seamlessly stream videos, read books, and browse the web.

When it comes to the best cheap tablets, there are several worthy Android models that give you access to apps on Google Play as well as Amazon's Appstore for Android, and some of them even have a built-in Google Assistant for voice commands.

If you're primarily using your tablet to access content, the Amazon Fire line has several great options, including a basic 7-inch tablet, as well as a slightly bigger 8-inch model with an upgraded HD display. Amazon tablets also have built-in Amazon Prime support (if you're a member) and integrated Alexa, which is a plus if you're looking to use voice control. However, Amazon Fire tablets do have ads on the lock screen, which may be a drawback for some people (although you can pay to remove them), and you won’t have access to Android’s Google Play app store.

You'll also want to consider storage; the most affordable tablets will offer around 16 GB, which isn't a ton of space so you'll probably need to transfer photos fairly often and stream (instead of download) music and movies. If that sounds like a hassle, it may be worth paying a few extra dollars for at least 32 GB of space.

Last but not least, choose a tablet that gives you enough battery life, so that you're not bothered by the frustration of having to charge more often than you'd like. All of the options below have a battery life of at least six hours.

With those specs in mind, these are the best tablets under $100 on Amazon.

1. The basic tablet Vankyo MatrixPad S8 Tablet Amazon $85 See On Amazon Storage options: 32 GB

Battery life: 10 hours If you want a tablet with access to the Google Play store, this 8-inch cheap Android tablet is a solid choice. It runs Android 9 Pie and comes equipped with basic Google apps, and unlike Amazon tablets, there are no ads on the lock screen. The 8-inch HD display has 1280-by-800 pixel resolution and "eye mode," which reduces sleep-disrupting blue light. Other features include a built-in Google Assistant for voice control and front- and rear-facing cameras. This model is available with a storage capacity of 32 GB — but you can easily expand it to 128 GB with a micro SD card (sold separately). Keep in mind: This tablet only supports 2.4G Wi-Fi, so downloading may be a bit slower. One reviewer says: “Nice tablet with good screen quality and quick response. I use it mostly to read ebooks and play games. It works great for both of these along with surfing the web as well."

2. The affordable Amazon tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon $50 See On Amazon Storage options: 16 GB, 32 GB

Battery life: 7 hours At such a budget-friendly price, it’s easy to see why the Amazon Fire 7 tablet has more than 18,000 five-star Amazon reviews. With a 1024-by-600-pixel display, it's an excellent choice for everyday use, but since the resolution is on the lower side, it won't give you the clearest picture for photos and videos. At 7 inches, the display is the smallest on the list, but — silver lining — the tablet's compact size makes it extremely portable. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you get automatic access to all free Prime streaming music and shows, and the integrated Alexa lets you use voice control to play media, check the weather, manage shopping lists, and more. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, and front- and rear-facing cameras, but you will have to deal with ads showing up when your screen is locked — unless you want to pay extra for an ad-free experience. The tablet is available in four color options: black, plum, sage, and twilight blue. One reviewer says: “Cool gadget! I love this for a quick on the go use to the park or coffee shop. Small enough to fit into your pocket.”

3. The HD Amazon tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Amazon $60 See On Amazon Storage options: 32 GB, 64 GB

Battery life: 12 hours If you're planning to stream movies and TV or play games on your tablet, it’s worth spending a bit more for the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, which features a slightly bigger 8-inch HD display that boasts 1280-by-800 resolution for a shaper, clearer image. Plus, "game mode" gives you distraction-free playtime, so you don't have to deal with incoming texts or notifications interrupting your concentration. Besides that, you’ll also get other Amazon features, like dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Alexa, Prime support and access (if you're a member), and front- and rear-facing cameras. The storage capacity is 32 GB, so you can fit more on the tablet, and if you’re willing to spend a little extra, you can upgrade to 64 GB of storage (four times the space as the basic Amazon Fire option). Like the previous Amazon tablet, however, you'll have to pay extra if you don't want ads on your lock screen. It’s available in four colors: black, plum, twilight blue, and white. One reviewer says: “My son talked me into ordering the new Fire HD 8 and my life has changed. The size of my Fire HD 8 is much like a paperback book so I find it comfortable to hold. The battery life is amazing and it charges very quickly when I need to charge it. I also love the way you can change the screen to varying comfortable intensities of light and background color."