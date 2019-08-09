Wireless headphones give you the freedom to take your music and audio wherever you go. They can vary in features and styles so to find the best wireless headphones on Amazon to satisfy both your audio listening needs and budget, you’ll need to consider what’s most important to you.

Are you addicted to your Spotify playlist and need a pair of headphones with quality sound to do each track justice? If so, you’ll want a pair of headphones with noise-canceling or noise-reducing features for better sound and to cut out the distractions. Or, are you looking for the best-priced pair that’s still able to handle day to day use? Most likely, you’ll need wireless headphones with a long-lasting battery life and at least Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to your device with minimal lag.

When you’re shopping around for the best wireless headphones, comfort is essential, too. Look for headphones that have adjustable headbands and padded ear cups for a comfortable fit. For earbuds, many prefer models that include multiple ear-tip sizes. If you plan on taking your headphones outside for yard work, running, or cycling — or know you’ll be working out in them — opt for a water-resistant pair with an IPX5 water-resistance rating or higher to handle sweat or light rain without damage.

To make shopping for your best pair easier, here’s my roundup of the best wireless headphones on Amazon to meet a range of budgets and uses. These top picks all have positive reviews, quality sound, and a variety of features to help keep your jam session or podcast going.

1. The overall best wireless headphones on Amazon Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you want a pair of wireless headphones that offer quality sound and comfort for a not ton of money, the Cowin E7 is perfect. These wireless headphones are a favorite with Amazon customers for offering quality sound and noise-cancelling features, all at an affordable price. One Amazon reviewer raved, “High-quality headphones at a great price! The battery life is good enough to last me more than enough time, and the noise canceling works well.” The rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours, and these feature 40-millimeter drivers for enhanced bass as well. The adjustable headband makes them comfortable and easy to personalize and the padded ear cups have the ability to swivel up to 90 degrees. These headphones feature Bluetooth 4.0 and wired modes.

2. The best wireless headphones for workouts Acil Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Amazon $70 See On Amazon For anyone who enjoys hitting the gym or going for long runs, the Acil Bluetooth wireless earbuds are definitely worth considering for their comfortable design and durability in the face of sweat and dust. These earbuds fit securely in your ears with their customizable liquid silicone ear tips — you get four different sizes to choose between ranging from extra small to large. The earbuds have a magnetic clasp to connect, so you can wear them like a necklace when not in use. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant, which means they can handle sweat from intense workouts and even light rain while running or working outdoors. The battery life on these earbuds lasts up to 11 hours of playtime, and they fully charge in less than two hours. With Bluetooth 4.1, you can connect up to two different devices with these earbuds.

3. The best wireless headphones for travel Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating and more than 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones are a top pick for travelers, commuters, and plenty of other people, too. These headphones are collapsible and neatly fold up to fit into your carrying bag or luggage. With passive noise-isolating features, these will also help cut out the noise when you're traveling. And the battery plays for up to 20 hours between charges. The 40-millimeter neodymium driver and CSR chip deliver quality stereo sound. And the ear cups are made from a soft material that most customers found comfortable for hours and hours. The headband is also adjustable, making it easy to get the ideal fit. These headphones are available in seven colors from basic black to electric blue. Plus, it has Bluetooth 4.1 wireless and a wired option.

4. The best budget wireless headphones Senso Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 23,000 positive reviews, most Amazon customers agree that the Senso Bluetooth Headphones can handle most jobs — without costing a whole lot. With a water-resistant IPX7 rating, you can use these buds on the road or while working out. It features Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices up to 30 feet away and ear hooks with flexible silicone earbuds for a snug but comfortable fit. The battery life provides up to eight hours of continuous playtime. For just under $20 bucks, these wireless headphones are a great deal for buds that even have extra features like a built-in mic and passive noise-reduction.