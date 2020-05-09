Chances are, you spend a fair amount of time on your feet each day. And if you've been wearing socks that aren't comfortable, that needs to end right now. The right pair of socks will envelope your feet in a perfect combo of softness and support, so you can stand or walk around all day long. From no-shows to knee-highs, the most comfortable men's socks typically have a handful of traits in common:

Soft material: In order to be comfortable, the fabric needs to feel soft against your skin. Materials range in quality, so it's best to read the reviews to get a sense of which socks are the softest. However, combed cotton generally tends to win out here.

: On top of being soft and well-padded, your socks should offer a bit of stretch to help them fit properly and stay up. Elastane (aka spandex) is a great choice for this, though one of the picks below uses flexible mohair. Anti-chafe design: If your socks rub your feet or give you blisters, it goes without saying that you won't be comfortable. Look for socks with anti-chafe properties like seamless toe boxes (to cut down on the rubbing) or heel tabs (to prevent them from bunching up).

With these factors in mind, read on for the most comfortable men's socks on Amazon. Whether you're looking for a basic pair for everyday wear, dress socks for a suited-up event, or extra durable socks for outdoor activities like hiking, there's an option for you below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The tried-and-true socks Balega Blister Resist Quarter Socks For Men and Women Amazon $14 See On Amazon Constructed with soft cushioning around the high-impact zones and a blister-resistant design, these quarter-length Balegas are among the most comfortable men's socks by far. Comfortable enough for everyday wear, they're also durable enough to handle running, workouts at the gym, and even hiking, On top of the ample padding, they boast seamless toes that prevent chafing, and the extra-deep heel pockets feature pull tabs that prevent the fabric from bunching up. In addition to all of that, the mohair fabric is stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking — a winning combination. With this option, you have your choice of six different colorways. One reviewer says: "These socks, and all from balega, are the most comfortable socks, period. They are the best running socks and the best casual sock. While running they dont accumulate sweat, they dont bunch, just perfect for running. And they are comfortable I started wearing them everyday, so soft, very durable too." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

2. The dress socks ZAKIRA Finest Combed Cotton Dress Socks Amazon $8 See On Amazon As far as dress options go, these combed cotton dress socks from Zakira are a dependable choice with plenty of fans on Amazon. The premium Turkish cotton feels soft against your skin, while the weave offers decent cushioning, too. There's also some elastane blended into the mix for stretch. Some reviewers commented that they're a bit flimsy and fade over time, but just as many have noted that they're still a stellar find for the price. On top of all that, they're available in 20 different colors. One reviewer says: "These are perfect. They feel strong enough that they arent going to tear with mild use, but soft and thin enough to be extremely comfortable. They also are the perfect color. The color was pretty much exact to the photo and is vivid and beautiful to look at. Available sizes: 6-9, 7-12

3. The no-show socks Pro Mountain Unisex No-Show Cushioned Athletic Socks (8-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you prefer a low-cut style, these no-show athletic socks boast glowing reviews across the board. They're made with a blend of thick combed cotton that's soft and luxurious, along with spandex, polyurethane, and polyester to provide durability, flex, and great moisture management. While this blend makes them great for sweaty workouts, these socks are also a solid option for everyday wear. Reviewers noted that they stay up well (something that's especially important in this style of sock), and they have silicone padding on the inside of the heels to prevent them from slipping down. The fabric is breathable and well-ventilated, and the padded toes absorb sweat while also offering cushioning. This pack comes with a mix of gray, black, and beige socks, though you can also opt for other color combinations. One reviewer says: "Love the cotton comfort of [these] socks. Don't slip off when working out or walking. silicone grip on the heel helps to hold in place. Cotton cushion applied on toe and ball absorbs sweat from toe." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

4. The compression socks Pembrook Men’s Compression Socks With Graduated Muscle Support (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon With more than 500 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, these popular men's compression socks are another option that's suitable for kicking it around at home, breaking a sweat at the gym, and everything in between. On top of being extremely soft and comfortable (due to the cotton-polyester-elastic blend), they offer exceptional compression that bolsters your circulation, possibly helping to prevent foot fatigue and reduce post-workout soreness. This pick comes in a six-pack with a variety of color and patterns combinations to choose from. One reviewer says: "These are the most comfortable socks I've ever worn. These have good, solid compression without feeling like my calves are being strangled. The top band is soft and secure and does not roll down [...] I highly recommend these socks. They are top quality, especially for the price.." Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large