The 50 most clever things on Amazon under $15

Contrary to belief, online shopping doesn't have to break the bank — even if you spend hours upon hours scrolling and hitting "Buy Now." Finding virtual bargains is especially easy to accomplish when you're shopping on Amazon, because there are tons of clever things under $15 available there. And thanks to Prime, you can have those clever things delivered to your doorstep in record-breaking time. You and your wallet will be thrilled.

The clever, affordable products on this list range from kitchen gadgets to bathroom necessities and everything in between. (Again, they're all less than $15; shocking, I know.) Take this avocado slicer, for instance. It's essentially your one-stop shop for peeling, pitting, and slicing your avocados. Also, keep these shampoo and conditioner bars in mind; they'll eliminate the need for plastic bottles in tub — and they're even plant-based. And did I mention the silicone shampoo brush? It'll help you later that shampoo while simultaneously giving your scalp a soothing massage.

See what I mean? There are some pretty cool Amazon products out there that are less than $15. Scroll to find your new favorites.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The super absorbent dishcloths SUPERSCANDI Swedish Dishcloths Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you're trying to make eco-friendly swaps or just want a dishcloth that's more absorbent than your standard paper towel, this six-pack of Swedish dishcloths is a great buy. They have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon from fans who say they'll change the way you clean your kitchen.

2. The genius gardening tool Bear Paws Cultivator Gardening Claw $12 See On Amazon Tackle stubborn weeds at the root of the problem with this genius gardening claw. It helps you to cultivate small areas of your garden by giving you. It's made from durable nylon that won't get rusty, and it features sharp prongs and a sturdy handle that will help you pull up even the toughest weeds.

3. The motivational water bottle BuildLife 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Drinking enough water throughout the day can be surprisingly hard, but this gallon water bottle will actually help you stay on track with motivational quotes that are printed along the side. It's made from BPA-free plastic, comes in tons of color options, and has a leakproof cap and a convenient carrying loop.

4. The playing cards that will help switch up your workouts Fitdeck Illustrated Exercise Playing Cards for Guided Workouts Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're feeling stuck in a rut with your at-home workouts, these workout playing cards are a clever way to mix things up. Instead of burning through reps of the same old exercises every time, pull a few cards from this deck and see what fate has in store for your abs, arms, and glutes.

5. The plastic bag dispenser simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging through a pile of plastic bags underneath your kitchen sink, get this wall mounted bag dispenser, which will instantly help you feel more organized. Simply load it up from the top with your favorite grocery shopping bags, then pull them out of the middle compartment on an as-needed basis. Easy.

6. The relaxing foaming bath Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon Instantly melt away stress and muscle soreness with this wildly popular epsom salt bath, which has a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars from over 42,000 Amazon shoppers. The liquid formula dissolves instantly in your bathwater and turns into luxe, lavender-scented foam, and the 34-ounce bottle will last you a while.

7. The tape that protects your furniture from your cat The Good Stuff Cat Scratch Tape Furniture Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon There are few things in life as great as having a cat, until your cat decides to use your favorite armchair as a scratching post. This anti-scratch tape is easy to use on everything from couches to table legs, and it's clear, odor-free, and won't leave behind a sticky residue when you decide to remove it.

8. The set of space-saving hangers CBTONE Closet Space Saving Hangers (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have a large wardrobe and a small closet, space-saving hangers are a must-have item. These are sold in a pack of six, and they're actually hangers for your hangers. Each one can hold six hangers, and they'll not only help you fit more clothes in your closet, they also let you keep things super organized.

9. The shoe protectors that keep your sneakers looking fresh Comfowner Shoe Crease Protectors (6-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you hate the wrinkled look that sneakers can get after multiple wears, you might want to invest in this pack of shoe protectors. Just slip them into the fronts of your shoes to help them retain their shape while simultaneously reducing odors, since they also promote airflow in your shoes when you're not wearing them.

10. The compression sleeves for your feet Run Forever Sports Foot Compression Sleeves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you have plantar fasciitis, joint discomfort, or just want a little extra support for your feet after playing sports, these compression sleeves are an awesome buy. They come in black, white, and beige, and are easy to put on and take off thanks to the smooth fabric on the inside of the sleeves.

11. The mini brush that will get pet hair off of any surface SKYPET Mini Pet Hair Detailer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your pet has a favorite chair in your home, odds are that chair is covered in pet hair. This pet detailing brush is perfect for small pieces of furniture, cars, and hard-to-reach spots in your home. It comes in a pack of two, and is easy to clean after use with regular soap and water.

12. The shampoo bar sampler Ethique Hair Care Sampler Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ditch plastic packaging and get this sampler of eco-friendly hair products from Ethique. It comes with three miniature shampoo bars and two conditioner bars that are made from natural ingredients, packed in a compostable box. This sampler boasts an impressive 3,200 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say they'll never go back to liquid hair care prodcuts.

13. The silicone body brush LOVEXIRAN Exfoliating Silicone Body Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you've hopped on the dry-brushing train or prefer silicone brushes to loofahs for showering, this silicone body brush is a great option. It's flexible and easy to clean, and can help to slough away dead skin before, during, or after your shower. It comes in six colors, and has a dual-textured design.

14. The compact foot massage roller Gaiam Restore Foot Massage Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give yourself a foot massage with minimal effort using this clever foot massage roller. Simply place it under your foot and roll back and forth for a soothing, kneading-style massage at any time of day. It also has a compact design, so it won't take up too much space in your home.

15. The highly-rated knife sharpener KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $12 See On Amazon One you invest in high-quality kitchen knives, you'll need a way to keep them sharp. This popular knife sharpener boasts over 39,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it's the best they've ever used. It has both fine and coarse settings as well as a nonslip base and a comfortable handle.

16. The cult-favorite avocado slicer OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slice and pit your avocados in a flash with this handy avocado slicer, which Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about. It's made from durable plastic and stainless steel, and you can use this tool to cut your avocado in half, remove the pit, and cut it into neat slices.

17. The useful multitool you can keep in your wallet Wallet Ninja Multitool Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Wallet Ninja multitool might just be the most useful thing you keep in your wallet. It can perform 18 tasks, from opening bottles to measuring, pulling nails, and even acting as a cell phone stand. It's made from heat-treated steel that won't bend or rust, and it's about the same size as a credit card.

18. The minimalist watermelon slicer Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make quick work of prepping watermelons with this stainless steel watermelon slicer. Simply set the tool to the size of cube you want, push it through the watermelon, then pull out a stack of perfect watermelon cubes. It also comes with a separate melon baller if you prefer your melon in sphere form.

19. The microwave popcorn maker Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Make microwave popcorn without the bag once you get this cult-favorite popcorn maker, which has over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's made from durable borosilicate glass, is dishwasher-safe, and comes in six colors, so you can pick one that matches your kitchen's aesthetic. Best of all, it allows you to completely customize your popcorn.

20. The resistance bands that will amp-up your at-home workouts Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon There's nothing like a set of resistance bands to make your at-home workouts a little bit more challenging. This set includes five bands with resistances ranging from x-light to x-heavy, as well as a convenient drawstring carrying case so you can take your workout equipment with you wherever you travel.

21. The Fan-Favorite Drain Protector TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're sick of constantly having to unclog or snake your drains, then it's probably time for you to get this wildly popular drain protector, which boasts an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 88,000 Amazon shoppers. It fits most standard drains, and can protect against clogs from hair.

22. The skin-softening pumice stone KuuCare Pumice Stone Amazon $6 See On Amazon This popular pumice stone is made from all-natural lava rock, and it's great for removing calluses and dead skin so leave your feet feeling smooth and soft. It has a conveniently loop for hanging, and comes with a free suction hook included, so you can hang it in your shower.

23. The motion-activated toilet light Vintar Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon You might not think you need a toilet night light, but it's actually a great way to upgrade your bathroom for cheap. This one is motion-activated, can change between 16 different colors, and is super easy to install. It has over 4,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are obsessed with it.

24. The handheld milk frother SIMPLETaste Milk Frother Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make coffee shop-quality lattes at home with this highly-rated handheld milk frother, which has an overall rating of 4.7 stars from over 19,000 Amazon shoppers. It's battery-operated, comes in three colors, and has an ergonomic handle that's comfortable and easy to hold. It also comes with a convenient stand for storage.

25. The salon-quality callus remover gel Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon If a pumice stone alone won't cut it, get this callus remover gel to help keep the skin on your feet super soft. It's similar to the products used by nail salons when you get a pedicure, and there's nothing like it for softening tough skin. Wildly popular on Amazon, it has over 21,000 five-star ratings.

26. These silicone baking mats that make any pan nonstick GRIDMANN Pro Silicone Baking Mat (2-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Line your baking pans and sheets with these silicone baking mats, and you'll never use parchment again. The food-grade silicone construction can handle temps of up to 480 degrees while ensuring even heating for delectable results. Use them for baking and roasting and eliminate endless scrubbing at the sink. You get two sheets in the pack.

27. These cotton heel socks that heal while you sleep ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Relieve dry, cracked heels without a trip to the spa by slipping on these toeless moisturizing heel socks. They fit snugly without binding, so you can sleep comfortably. The gel lining helps your moisturizer work to repair and hydrate skin. Happy reviewers have given this pair a 4.5-star rating.

28. A magnetic car phone holder with a universal design WUTEKU Magnetic Car Phone Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get a sleek solution for holding your phone in the car with this magnetic cellphone mount. Less obtrusive than standard cupholder and suction dashboard mounts, this slim setup installs in seconds with strong 3M adhesive. You get two metal plates to attach to smartphone cases. The six magnets hold even the heaviest of phones and tablets in place.

29. A set of lids for regular & wide mouth jars Aozita Mason Jar Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ditch the metal lids (that can easily rust) for your mason jars with these BPA-free plastic jar lids. The colorful lids work with Ball and Kerr jars, letting you store dry goods and keep refrigerated food securely sealed. You get six each of wide-mouth and regular lids, and the colorful collection supports easy organization.

30. A slim wireless charger for your desk or nightstand Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Charge your phone or your AirPods while you sleep with this night-friendly wireless charging pad. It only lights up when it's powered up and to confirm a connection, so there's no disruptive all-night LED. A rubber ring holds your phone securely in place. Still unsure? Over 80,000 Amazon users have given this slim charger a five-star rating. Better act fast.

31. This giftable wine tumbler that's ideal for outdoors CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Tumbler Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers are quick to share that this insulated wine tumbler does an even better job of cooling than a better-known brand. The 4.7-star rated tumbler comes with a lid and keeps your favorite vintages cool for up to 9 hours. You can even use it to keep tea warm for up to 3 hours. A range of bold patterns and bright colors make this tumbler a terrific gift.

32. A silicone shampoo brush that massages your scalp Heeta Silicone Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Scrub away stress and help stimulate circulation with this silicone shampoo brush. The soft silicone bristles provide a deep-down clean and help relieve an itchy scalp. Use this brush wet or dry to maintain a healthy head of hair. One reviewer claimed it's "definitely worthy of the five-star rating."

33. A handheld scalp massager that offers natural headache relief HOFASON Handheld Scalp Massager Amazon $9 See On Amazon You've probably seen similar scalp massagers advertised at pretty hefty prices. This handheld stress reliever and massager does the exact same thing at a way cheaper price. And you get two for the low, low cost. Simply slide the rubber-tipped fingers over your scalp for an incredibly relaxing, tingle-inducing experience.

34. This pet water bottle that is great for outdoor adventures TIOVERY Pet Water Dispenser Feeder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Provide your pup with his very own refreshments on your next romp in the park with this pet water bottle. It comes with its own BPA-free bottle (and is compatible with others), and the leaf pops open easily for an easy way to hydrate your pet. This truly ingenious design is so ready for summer road trips.

35. This magnetic wristband organizer that keeps tools & bits contained ELK Magnetic Wristband Tool Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon DIY upgrades often lead to dropped drill bits, missing screws, and all manner of scattered little pieces. This handy magnetic organizer keeps everything contained and ready on your wrist. Ballistic nylon construction supports everyday wear, and 10 heavy-duty magnets hold on to nuts, bolts, and bits. This universal wristband fits almost anyone, so go ahead and get your upgrade on.

36. This 3-pack of braided cables for iPhone & iPad YUNSONG 6FT Nylon Braided Lightning Cable (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pack of three lightning cables lets you keep one at home, one at your desk, and another in your car so you never forget a cable again. Compatibility with Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod supports fast charging, and the 6-foot length supports flexible placement. The cables boast braided nylon sheaths for durability.

37. A set of biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes that care for your teeth & the earth Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes (10-Piece) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Clean your teeth and reduce your plastic footprint with this set of bamboo toothbrushes. Biodegradable bamboo leaves nothing behind, providing peace of mind, and the BPA-free bristles offer a safe, effective clean. Five black brushes and five white brushes make it really easy to share this eco-friendly set.

38. A 16-pack of cable clips with a range of versatile uses OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon They might look like simple cable clips, but they can do so much more than hold your wiring in place. Use them to hold your toothbrushes inside your medicine cabinet door or as a simple pen holder for taking quick notes. This pack of 16 holders attach securely with strong adhesive, supporting lasting use.

39. This mini cooling fan that clips to your waist or hangs from your neck OATSBASF Mini Waist Clip on Fan Amazon $11 See On Amazon Maintain your cool at work or play with this mini cooling fan. You can clip it to your waist or hang it around your neck, and three fan speeds offer custom comfort. This rechargeable fan lasts for up to 15 hours (on low), and the 2000mAh capacity and built-in USB can charge your phone in a pinch.

40. This contour gauge that takes the trouble out of measuring tile & carpet AVIDE Amazon $10 See On Amazon Replicate the shape of frames, molding, and bump-outs with this handy contour gauge. A whole lot cheaper than big-name brands, this clever 10-inch tool lets you cut exacting measurements for laying tile or carpet. Simply place it along the edge and lock the pins in place. So easy to DIY.

41. These fairy string lights with a range of illuminating uses Minetom USB Fairy String Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make a little magic happen with these twinkling fairly lights. The 66-foot length offers dozens of possibilities from outlining your hallway ceiling to decorating for wedding showers. The flexible wire is easily molded to wrap around poles or create custom shapes. An included remote lets you operate these lights from across the room.

42. This cleaning putty that gets into all the cracks & crevices TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing Amazon $7 See On Amazon Restore your car's factory-fresh interior with this nifty cleaning putty. The malleable gel construction gets into all the little nooks and crannies that regular cloths can't, removing dust, dirt, and hair. When you're done, simply pop it back in the can and close the lid for use again and again. You can even use it around the house.

43. A clever vehicle add-on that lets you use Alexa in your car Echo Auto Amazon $50 See On Amazon Bring Alexa along for the ride with this Echo auto device. The simple setup connects to your smartphone's Alexa app and mounts easily to your dash vent, letting you ask Alexa for directions and nearby amenities or place hands-free calls. It uses your car's speakers for music, news, and more.

44. A 2-pack of cooling towels for the golf course or the gym Balhvit Instant Relief Cooling Towel (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon It's hard to stick with exercise when the weather gets warmer. This two-pack of cooling cloths helps you maintain your cool through even intense workouts or time spent on the tennis court. You just need to get it wet. The lightweight construction won't bog you down, and a convenient holder hooks to your gym or golf bag.

45. This hands-free cooling fan with two fan heads GULAKI Hands Free Portable Neck Fan Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use this hands-free cooling fan for hiking, working, or simply beating the summer heat. It rests around your neck, and two 7-blade fans deliver a cooling breeze. Fold it flat for easy storage. Three fan speeds offer effortless adjustment. With built-in LEDs, this rechargeable fan looks awesome at night and provides up to 6 hours of use.

46. A simple organizer that hangs from your car's vent High Road DriverPockets Air Vent Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes, a glove box just isn't enough storage — or it keeps your stuff out of reach. This small fabric caddy attaches to a vent and keeps your most-used items easily within reach. Three pockets offer space for your cellphone, charger, and sunglasses, and they're lined for extra protection. It's available in four patterns to match your interior.

47. A hanging closet organizer with 3 separate cubbies DonYeco Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Modular closet organizers can get a little expensive. This hanging organizer offers the same clutter-control at an inexpensive price. Hang it on your closet rod and use the three ample cubbies to stack your sweaters, shirts or handbags. And it looks really neat. Durable Oxford fabric construction is washable for lasting use.