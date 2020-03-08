If you have smelly feet, you'll be happy to know that your socks can play a pretty big role in preventing funky odors. In fact, the best anti-odor socks will minimize unwanted smells and help keep your feet dry. If you're on the prowl for a pair of socks to reduce odor, you'll want to look for the following qualities:

Moisture-wicking: In order for your socks to stay odor-free, they need to be able to wick sweat and moisture, or pull it away from your skin to help it evaporate quickly. Fabric blends that feature Merino wool, TENCEL, polyamide, or polyester are all typically moisture-wicking, so your feet will remain dry even if you start perspiring.

In order for your socks to stay odor-free, they need to be able to wick sweat and moisture, or pull it away from your skin to help it evaporate quickly. Fabric blends that feature Merino wool, TENCEL, polyamide, or polyester are all typically moisture-wicking, so your feet will remain dry even if you start perspiring. Quick-drying: Fabric that dries quickly can stop odor-causing bacteria from building up, and can reduce musky smells. Polyester and Merino wool are both great choices for this, as well as nylon.

Fabric that dries quickly can stop odor-causing bacteria from building up, and can reduce musky smells. Polyester and Merino wool are both great choices for this, as well as nylon. Breathable: On top of managing moisture, your socks should be breathable, which indicates a type of fabric blend (look for a mix with cotton) or from design features (like mesh vents, for example). The increased air circulation will help reduce how much you sweat in the first place, further limiting odors.

Here are my picks for the best unisex anti-odor socks in a variety of styles. In addition to the three key factors above, all of them are fairly lightweight and free of bulk, which can also help minimize sweat and odor.

1. The best overall Kodal Copper Infused Socks for Men and Women (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These ultra-breathable socks are infused with special copper fibers designed to reduce odor by killing bacteria upon contact. Made with a moisture-wicking blend of polyamide, elastane, and copper yarn, these ankle socks have mesh vents for extra airflow. Beyond the powerful anti-odor properties, they offer all-around comfort, as well, and they come in a convenient five-pack with a variety of colors to choose from. One reviewer says: "nice comfortable socks. Definitely help with sweating and most importantly smell. I was pleasantly surprised at the difference in smell after wearing these socks for a long day of work. Already ordered more." Available sizes: S/M (Men's 6 to 11, Women's 7 to 12) or L/XL (Men's 11 to 14)

2. The best athletic socks Feetures - Merino 10 Ultra Light Athletic Socks for Men and Women Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a soft, ultralight design, these Feetures anti-odor socks are constructed with strategic moisture-wicking fabric called iWick. With a soft blend of temperature-regulating Merino wool and absorbent TENCEL fibers, this high-performance fabric lifts sweat from your skin, transporting it to the outermost layer of the material. There, it can evaporate quickly, reducing smells. The thin, slender profile keeps them bulk-free and further minimizes odor. Plus, they have extra cushioning in the high-impact zones of your feet, so they're comfortable to run and work out in. One reviewer says: "Once I tried these on, I didn’t understand why I ever ran in regular cotton socks. I instantly replaced my old socks with five new pairs of feetures. They’re soo comfortable and great quality. Feet don’t sweat. These are definitely on the pricier side, but I highly recommend them." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

3. The best dress socks Pourvert Breathable Moisture-Wicking Dress Socks for Men and Women (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for socks to wear to the office or for dressier occasions — but you still need them to be anti-odor — these moisture-wicking dress socks are just the ticket. Specifically designed for people with sweaty feet, they showcase an extra breathable blend of lightweight cotton with a hint of spandex. This makes them soft, stretchy, and capable of managing perspiration. On top of that, they have extra padding around the toes and heel areas where your feet come into contact with the ground more. They look sharp and come in a six-pack of solid black or assorted colors. (Note that at the time of publishing this, select colors had limited sizes in stock.) One reviewer says: "Well made and wick moisture very nicely. I wore them to a festival on a hot and humid day, where I walked around for hours. The rest of me was sweating, but my feet stayed dry. A miracle!" Available sizes: Small to X-Large

4. The best for hiking Danish Endurance Merino Wool Unisex Hiking Socks Amazon $13 See On Amazon These anti-odor hiking socks feature breathable, moisture-wicking Merino wool that lets air circulate while simultaneously lifting sweat from your skin, making them a great go-to for avid and occasional hikers alike. The quick-drying properties also mean that bacteria is less prone to proliferate, reducing unwanted odor. The stylish socks come in four colors: oak brown (pictured above), forest green, wine red, and yellow. One reviewer says: "If you hike or backpack, these are an excellent choice and a great value. I've worn them in 90 degree temps and while my feet sweat ( I wear leather, waterproof boots) these hold up well and wick moisture well. Well constructed and fit is true." Available sizes: Women's 5 to 12.5/Men's 3.5 to 9.5

5. The best knee-high socks Under Armour Adult Tactical Unisex Heatgear Socks Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with a blend of 75% polyester, 22% cotton, and a hint of spandex, these odor-resistant socks do a great job of wicking moisture and reducing odor-causing bacteria. Suitable to wear beneath heavy work boots or a simple pair of sneakers, the knee-high tactical socks showcase technology called ArmourDry that speeds up evaporation so the material can dry more quickly. In addition to odor prevention, these socks also have notable comfort features like cushioned footbeds, arch support, and anti-blister seamless toes, making them comfortable to walk around in all day. This option comes in a handful of colors, including black, coyote brown, and foliage green. One reviewer says: "Amazing. No odor. No sweaty feet. These are wonderful. Huge arch support which is a must with boots. These fit over the calves and that is so nice to wear. Constant support." Available sizes: Women's 6 to 12/Men's 4 to 12