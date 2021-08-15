If you want to keep your beard looking stylish and neat, a quality beard wax is a must-have. The best beard waxes have the holding power you need, and a scent you love.

The first thing to think about when buying beard wax is whether you actually want a wax or a balm. Both products have similar ingredients, but waxes have better holding power, while balms are better for conditioning. Waxes are also better for those with longer beards, so you can keep them from getting unruly. For those who need some beard nourishing without the hold, you'll find a couple of great balms at the end of this list.

Beard waxes can be made from a variety of ingredients, but many have a beeswax or petroleum wax base. That base is often supplemented with butters, vitamins, and oils, such as coconut oil, which can help moisturize your skin and beard. Many waxes also have scents, which can come from synthetic fragrances or more natural essential oils. Beard waxes come in a variety of scent options, but some of the most common include citrus, cedar, and floral scents. If you don't like fragrant skincare products, you can opt for an unscented wax instead. Bear in mind that if you're sensitive to fragrances or have allergies, unscented is not the same as fragrance-free.

Finally, you may also want to check the beard wax's color or tint. Some waxes have no tint, so they can be used on beards of any color, while others come in a variety of tints that you can match to your beard.

1. The unscented wax

If you want a great beard wax without any unnecessary extras, you'll love this one from Bossman, which is unscented and not tinted. It's made from a blend of ingredients including beeswax, lanolin wax, carnauba wax, and coconut oil that will keep your beard feeling soft. It's also water-based, making it easy to apply. Some of the over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon mention that this wax is also easy to wash out of your beard at the end of the day, so you can go to bed with a fresh face. Because it's not tinted, this wax can be used on any hair color, and it's designed for both your mustache and beard for added versatility.

One reviewer wrote: “This product ROCKS!!!!!! Finally someone made a product that’s water based. MUDstache easily washes out, it’s easy to apply, even washes off your fingers easy after applying, and this stuff keeps my course thick unruly handlebar stache in check all day long! Working in West Texas and not even the crazy wind out here is a match for this stuff!!”

2. The organic wax

This handmade beard wax is crafted from natural and organic ingredients, and doesn't have any man-made chemicals or fragrances. It's not tinted, and os made in western Pennsylvania with locally harvested beeswax, which gives it the strength you need to shape your beard and manage unruly stray hairs. That base wax is combined with organic oils and butters, which help to condition your beard and give it a nice, healthy shine. With so many great properties, it's no wonder that this beard wax is also another fan-favorite on Amazon with thousands of five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely amazing product. I wouldn't hesitate to purchase again or recommend”

3. The medium-hold wax

If you don't need a ton of control, try this un-tinted medium-hold wax from Seven Potions. It's designed to style and shape (not sculpt) medium to long beards, and it has vitamins and oils to help your beard feel its best. This wax is also made from 100% natural and organic ingredients, including fruit wax and essential oils, which add a scent that the brand calls woodland harmony. On top of that, the formula is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

One reviewer wrote: “The beard wax was great to keep the beard in place for an entire day. It also serves well as a medium hold mustache wax. Great product and I plan on purchasing again in the future”

4. The one for extreme hold

If you need a bit more strength to keep your beard shaped and styled, try this extreme-hold beard wax. Made from beeswax with mango butter, argan oil, and jojoba oil, it's not tinted, and is designed to straighten and soften your beard while giving you a hold that lasts all day. Unlike the other options on the list, this one comes in two tins, so you can try out two of the brand's most popular scents: sandalwood and citrus. These scents are designed not to be too strong, so they won't be overwhelming.

One reviewer wrote: “I've had a beard for 40 years. Wish I would have found this company years ago. Great products that WORK. !!!! Thanks”

5. The cedar-scented wax

Another great handcrafted option, this tint-free beard wax is made from beeswax, nut oils, and plant oils. It contains no petroleum, chemicals, dyes, or artificial fragrances, so you can feel good about putting it on your skin. It has a light cedar and pine needle scent that won't overwhelm, and, at just $11 for 2 ounces, it's a solid deal.

One reviewer wrote: “This mustache wax is the best I've tried and seriously, the only thing that holds my mustache better is a plain old glue stick. But a glue stick doesn't smell as good. The nice pine scent is not only my favorite but it is also my girlfriend’s favorite, who really digs the soft smell while kissing. If you can make a better mustache wax I want to try it!!"

6. The all-weather wax

Keep your beard looking fresh in any condition with this all-weather beard wax, which is designed to work in heat, humidity, wind, and more. Each tin of wax is handcrafted from beeswax with a small amount of petroleum to help keep it smooth. The scent and color of this wax come naturally from the ingredients used, as there are no dyes or added fragrances. It's available in three colors: light, dark, and tacky (the latter of which is both the darkest hue and a bit more sticky than the other options).

One reviewer wrote: “Easy to apply, easy to wash out. Has all the hold I need (worse to worse I just re-.apply on those rare times it needs it - it's affordable so not like I'm breaking the bank to grab another pinch to refresh). The blend is perfect - barely noticeable (gray / a little black still in there)”

Also great: a conditioning beard balm

If you want more conditioning and don't need as much holding power, check out this hydrating beard balm instead. Made by Scotch Porter, it works like a leave-in conditioner with a light floral scent to help you care for and style your beard. It's also vegan-friendly with no animal ingredients or testing, as well as no phthalates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances. This beard balm is versatile too, as it's designed to work with all beard and skin types.

One reviewer wrote: “This stuff is great! Started using this brand daily a year ago and no longer feel the need to look for any other brands to try. I use the entire beard product line and I'm very happy with it. My beard is soft and looks great!”

Also great: the full kit with an unscented beard balm

Get all the tools you need for proper maintenance with this beard grooming and trimming kit, which includes beard oil, beard balm, a beard brush, a wooden comb, and scissors. The 2-ounce unscented balm is made with argan oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E oil to help your beard feel healthy, and like the oil, it's unscented for a fresh feel. The brush is made with boar bristles and the scissors are stainless steel, so both are designed for durability. All these great tools can be stored in the convenient included box, which has a magnetic closure.

One reviewer wrote: “Owned 3 months. Used on a daily basis. If you are thinking about growing a beard and don't really know what products are good, get this kit. It comes with a handy little instruction manual that tells you exactly what you need to do. The reason I bought this was because my beard was unbearably itchy. After a few days of applying the balm and oil, it hasn't itched since. My hair has become noticeably softer and has a sheen to it. The brush and comb aren't bad and the scissors are Barber quality and very sharp. Once you start running out of balm and oil, you can start looking for different products to suit your own taste.”