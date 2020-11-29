Lined and insulated for maximum warmth, the best camping slippers are water-resistant to keep your feet dry in wet weather and have durable soles for rough terrain.

With camping slippers, you have a few common materials to choose from: nylon, polyester, and wool. Each of these materials (including wool) offers excellent water-resistance, but wool is naturally temperature-regulating and breathable, so it’s a good choice for all-season camping. Nylon and polyester both offer fantastic durability, and since they're lightweight, they won't weigh your pack down. Keep in mind, though, that polyester isn't as breathable, so it may get hot in the warmer seasons. Whichever material you prefer, all of the options below have durable, grippy soles to provide traction while you’re walking.

Beyond those considerations, you'll want to think about style and functionality. A pair of booties will protect your feet and ankles from the cold, but there are also slipper-style sneakers, clogs, and mules if you want low-cut shoes that are easier to slip on and off.

With all that in mind, these are the best camping slippers to keep your feet warm and dry in the great outdoors.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The ultra-plush slippers Men's version: RockDove Men's Closed Back Down Camper Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon With puffy quilted uppers and a fleece lining, these pillowy camping slippers will have you covered in cold weather. Made with water-resistant nylon and synthetic down, they feature memory foam footbeds and grippy rubber soles for great traction. The low-cut design with tabs at the heels make these slippers easy to pull on and off as needed, but keep in mind: Amazon reviewers reported that they run a bit small, so you may want to size up. Choose from three colors: black, charcoal, and denim blue. One reviewer says: “These are WARM - Great camping slippers. Great fit, light weight, packs easy!" Available sizes: Men's 8/9 — 13/14 Women's version: RockDove Women's Closed Back Down Camper Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Like the men's version, the insoles of these camping slippers feature two layers of support foam, topped by an ultra-comfortable layer of memory foam. Down-insulated uppers keep feet warm and compress easily to fit in your pack, and the fleece lining is soft on the feet. Plus, the durable soles give you a firm grip with each step. Choose from three colors: navy, royal blue, and coral red. One reviewer says: They are so comfy and keep my feet very warm. I love the fact that they have a sole so I can wear them outside with no worries of them getting ruined. I took them camping and they were amazing!" Available sizes: Women's 5 — 12

2. The cold-weather slippers Unisex: Baffin Base Camp Slipper Amazon $31 See On Amazon For colder temperatures or if you just want extra warmth, consider these insulated slipper booties. The water-resistant slippers feature nylon uppers and textured soles that provide reliable traction. Inside, there’s heavy insulation and foam footbeds for comfort. Adjustable bungees at the ankle and lower calf allow you to find the right fit, so you can maximize warmth and comfort while keeping out snow. The booties come in eight colors, including black, merlot, and navy blue. One reviewer says: “Comfy, warm, light, and surprisingly durable. The perfect camp shoe after a long day of hiking.” Available sizes: Men's 7/8 — 11/12, Women's 5/6 — 11

3. The sturdy moc slippers Men's version: Teva Men’s Ember Moc Slippers Amazon $75 See On Amazon These stylish moc-style camping slippers could pass for everyday sneakers, but thanks to the quilted nylon uppers, cozy rib-knit collars, and durable rubber outsoles, they’re definitely built for outdoor adventures. The water-resistant slippers have a soft microfiber lining and lightweight, responsive foam footbeds that are cushioned for comfort. Plus, the heel panels are collapsible for easy on and off. The slippers are available in black, midnight navy, winter moss, and deep blue. One reviewer says: “They certainly do the trick for hanging out at camp around the campfire. They kept my feet warm in the cooler fall weather and were really comfortable after a long day hiking.” Available sizes: Men’s 7 — 14 Women's version: Teva Women's Ember Moc Slippers Amazon $75 See On Amazon The rubber outsoles of these moc-style slippers make them durable enough to wear while setting up camp, but the quilted uppers, soft lining, and rib-knit collars make them comfortable enough to keep on while relaxing by the fire. Available in colors like amber, sea foam, and fig, the water-resistant slippers have flexible heel panels make these slippers effortless to slip on and off. One reviewer says: "Really like these slippers. Great for around the campfire in Yosemite! [...] My feet are warm, cozy, and the soles have been good for very light outdoor wear." Available sizes: Women's 5 — 11

4. The high-traction slippers Men's version: The North Face Men's Thermoball Traction Mule V Amazon $55 See On Amazon The North Face is a go-to brand for outdoor gear, and these camping slipper mules come highly rated by Amazon shoppers. The high-traction rubber outsoles are well-suited for slippery conditions, and the water-resistant uppers (made from 100% recycled PET) will help keep feet dry when the forecast calls for rain or snow. These slippers are insulated and fleece-lined for warmth, and the collapsible heels and elastic side panels make them easy to get on and off. They come in six color options, like gold, black, and camo. One reviewer says: “Love these! Enough traction to wear outside when it’s icy and they keep my feet warm without socks in the Colorado winter." Available sizes: Men’s 7 — 14 Women's version: The North Face Women's Thermoball Traction Mule V Amazon $55 See On Amazon These water-resistant camping slippers from The North Face feature uppers made with recycled PET, and the high-traction outsoles give you firm footing on slippery ground. Fleece lining and insulation help lock in warmth on chilly nights, and the collapsible heels and elastic side panels are great for quick on and off. Choose from colors like black, gold, and gray. One reviewer says: "This is my 2nd pair of North Face Thermoball mule slippers [...] The inside is fuzzy and warm but not sweaty, and the insole is a slushy memory foam that is still comfy after a couple months of daily wear." Available sizes: Women's 5 — 11

5. The cozy sock-like slippers Men's version: Acorn Men’s Slouch Boots Amazon $69 See On Amazon These camping slipper booties will feel like pulling on your favorite slouchy socks, but the durable, slip-resistant rubber soles make them great for the outdoors. The fuzzy wool uppers and micro-fleece lining keep you warm, and the flexible insoles and memory foam footbeds provide comfort and support. The suede toe and heel guards are great for wear-resistance, but keep in mind that suede may not be the best choice for rainy weather (though you can always treat them with a water-repelling spray for peace of mind). These boots come in charcoal and gray wool. One reviewer says: “Nice loose fit around ankles while still maintaining height on leg. Looked at many styles, very pleased with fit and fabric is not too warm - able to wear year-round. These are replacing a casual/camp slipper I've worn for 30+ years.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Women's version: Acorn Women's Slouch Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon Similarly to the men's version, these slouchy camping slippers can be pulled up over your calves, and the wool uppers and micro-fleece lining keep feet (and legs) warm. The thick soles are slip-resistant for outdoor use, and the memory foam footbeds cushion your feet as you walk. The toes and heel guards are made with suede, which is durable, but you may want to consider investing in a waterproofing spray for wet weather. Choose between seven colors and styles, like charcoal faux fur, popcorn buff, and buffalo plaid. One reviewer says: "Excellent value because they are cozy and well made. Wore these camping and was impressed that light color resists dirt. Nice indoor outdoor sole." Available sizes: 5 — 10.5