Buying watchbands directly from Apple can get expensive fast, but there are plenty of options from other brands that are available for a fraction of the cost. And the best cheap Apple Watch bands for men will offer durability and style — without breaking the bank.

The material of your band plays a huge role in both aesthetics and function. If you're planning to use your watchband while working out — or just want to keep things casual — you can opt for a more utilitarian material, like silicone or nylon. A silicone band offers superior sweat-resistance and is easy to clean, while a woven nylon band is more breathable and comfortable.

If you're looking for something dressier, a leather or stainless steel watchband will offer timeless, polished style. However, they tend to be a bit heavier and less resistant to sweat, so you may want to switch your band out if you're planning to hit up the gym.

Below, you'll find six of the best Apple Watch bands on the cheap. To make things easy, each one is universally compatible with all Apple Watch models and comes in options for watches between 38 to 44 millimeters — just remember to choose the correct size for your watch.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team

1. The nylon band Carterjett Watch Band Amazon $22 See On Amazon This water-resistant nylon watchband is soft, breathable, and comfortable to wear, according to reviewers on Amazon. The rugged band features a military-style buckle and can be worn over gloves, making it a great option for outdoor activities, like running, camping, or hiking. For an exact fit, you can also trim this band to size and heat seal it. It's available in 23 color options to match your style. One reviewer says: “I really love this band. I actually purchased two of these in two different colors I was so impressed with the first one. [...] It's constructed well, and cosmetically gives my watch a more retro look.” Available sizes: 38 /40 millimeters: small - large (5 - 7.5-inch wrists) and large - XX-large (7.5 - 9.25-inch wrists); 42/44 millimeters: small - large (5.5 - 8-inch wrists) and large - XX-large (8 - 10.5-inch wrists)

2. The silicone band NUKELOLO Sport Band Amazon $9 See On Amazon With more than 2,600 five-star reviews, this lightweight silicone watchband is a top pick among Amazon reviewers, many of whom have praised its comfort and value. The minimalist band is sweat-proof and easy to clean, so you don't have to worry about a little dirt from outdoor activities. This band is available in 18 colors and can also be purchased in two-, four-, or eight-pack bundles for a different look to wear each day. One reviewer says: “I bought the 42mm S/M band for my Series 3 gold Apple Watch in Walnut. The tan color looks perfect with my watch face! I couldn’t be happier with this silicone band. Definitely worth the price!” Available sizes: 38/40 millimeters: small/medium (5.1 - 7.1-inch wrists) and medium/large (5.9 - 7.9-inch wrists); 42/44 millimeters: small/medium (5.5 - 7.5-inch wrists) and medium/large (6.3 - 8.3-inch wrists)

3. The basic leather band amBand Leather Band Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a timeless look, consider this genuine leather watchband. The upscale aesthetic pairs equally well with workday and weekend looks, and the leather is soft enough for comfortable, all-day wear. With a stainless steel buckle and connector ends, it’s easy to lock in place and put on or take off without causing damage to your watch. Keep in mind, though: This isn't a great pick if you plan to wear your watch while working out, as it's not sweat-resistant and may get hot. The band is available in seven color and pattern options. One reviewer says: “This is by far the highest quality I’ve come across and is still at an insanely great price. The leather is crazy soft and supple - thick and (I’m anticipating) durable, but flexible and easy to put on without pinching my sensitive skin." Available sizes: 38/40 millimeter, 42/44 millimeter

4. The sweat-proof leather band OUHENG Apple Watch Band Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you want a classic style that’s also functional, this silicone and leather hybrid watchband combines the best of both worlds. The versatile band features stainless steel connectors, an exterior layer made from genuine leather, and an interior layer made from flexible, sweat-proof silicone, replete with built-in air channels to keep your wrist cool. With this watch, you can transition from a suited-up work meeting to the gym without having to take off your watch or switch bands. The band is available in 29 colors. One reviewer says: “Nicer than I expected for the price! The color is fantastic!" Available sizes: 38/40 millimeters, 42/44 millimeters

5. The metal link band EPULY Watch Band Amazon $17 See On Amazon This premium stainless steel link band has a luxe look and is ideal for special occasions, work, or when you want to upgrade your watch to a more sophisticated aesthetic. It features a turtle buckle clasp and, for a perfect fit, you can resize the band with the included additional pins and link removal tool kit. (There’s also a step-by-step instructional guide to help you do this.) However, this option is a bit clunky if you plan to wear it while exercising. The band is available in six different metallic finishes. One reviewer says: “Great quality and very comfortable. They even include a kit to help remove links to resize.” Available sizes: 38/40 millimeters, 42/44 millimeters