If you spend hours each day staring at a screen, wearing a pair of the best computer glasses is an easy way to protect against digital eye strain. Both computer screens and smartphones emit blue light, and too much exposure to blue light can contribute to eye strain, with symptoms like dry, red eyes and headaches, according to the American Optometric Association. So, if you work at a computer for long hours or just spend a lot of time watching, gaming, and scrolling, blue-light glasses can actually make a difference. Of course, it’s a good idea to talk to your optometrist if you’re experiencing severe symptoms.

All of the glasses below will block a significant amount of blue light and glare to keep your eyes happy and healthy, without a prescription. To decide which pair is best for you, it comes down to your preferred frame style and whether you want a visible tinted lens. Amber- and brown-tinted glasses are believed to help reduce glare while blocking out blue light. Yellow-tinted glasses, on the other hand, help improve contrast. However, not everybody wants the look of a tinted pair. Some of these picks also provide magnification, so they work as reading glasses, as well.

To find the best pair to suit your needs and style, scroll on for the best blue-light blocking glasses. They're almost all under $25 and might even might help you sleep better, too.

1. A pair of glare-reducing tinted computer glasses with magnification options GAMMA RAY OPTICS Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon Gamma Ray Optics' blue-light blocking glasses help reduce eyestrain, and since they come with amber-tinted lenses, they also cut down on glare. The pair provides UV400 protection, so they can be worn outdoors, too. They also come with or without magnification (up to 2.50x), so you can pick up a pair that will double as reading glasses. The only drawback is that the lenses aren't specified as being anti-scratch, so you'll want to be careful with them. One reviewer says: “These glasses are great. They look sharp, and they're not tinted so much that they alter color perception. I work in an office setting, and after just one day of wearing these glasses, I noticed an improvement in my eye health."

2. These untinted round glasses that are anti-scratch & anti-glare Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Livho blue-light blocking glasses are trendy frames with a round, retro style. The lenses are anti-scratch and anti-glare, with UV400 protection for outdoor wear, too. Every pair also comes with a blue-light blocking test card and a cleaning cloth. These glasses have no tint or magnification, but they do have silicone nose pads for extra comfortable wear. They’re available in nine styles, with frames ranging from gold to black — there's even a pair with a pink gradient lens. One reviewer says: “I spend a lot of time in front of a computer and these glasses really help to keep my eyes protected and not feel tired. On top of it all they are comfortable to wear and lightweight, and I love the style of them.”

3. A yellow-tinted pair with a rectangular frame TIJN Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon The TIJN blue-light blocking glasses have large squared frames with a subtle yellow tint to improve color contrast. They come in 11 different frame styles, from leopard-print to transparent, and even colorful options like sea green and pink. Their UV400 protection helps shield your eyes outside, as well. These glasses aren't anti-scratch, so you'll have to be careful with them when not in use, and there is no magnification option. One reviewer says: “LOVE these!! I plan on rebuying these in a different color because I love them so much. I keep them at work and wear them to prevent headaches while staring at the computer all day. I have not gotten a single headache since starting to wear these."

4. These budget-friendly computer glasses that come in a two-pack FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The FEIYOLD blue-light blocking glasses are about $10 a pair when you buy this thrifty two-pack. These affordable glasses still prevent eyestrain and blue-light exposure, and they also come with UV400 sun protection. You can choose between several color pack combinations, from black and clear frames to leopard-print and purple. There’s minimal tint and low color distortion on these. Each package includes two pairs of glasses, a cleaning cloth, a blue light projector, a test card, and a mini-screwdriver. Plus, the frames are lightweight and bendable, making them easy to adjust to your face. However, they don't come with anti-scratch or magnification options. One reviewer says: “These are actually amazing!! I can wear them all day and never notice them on my face due to the lightweight material, and being someone who works on the computer all day I can absolutely notice a difference with eye strain.”

5. These stylish computer glasses with a cult following on Amazon SOJOS Retro Round Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $21 See On Amazon With more than a thousand five-star reviews, the SOJOS retro round blue-light blocking glasses are a fan favorite on Amazon, largely due to how comfortable and functional they are. The stylish frames come in six shades and patterns and feature comfortable silicone nose pads. The lenses have a slight yellow tint, according to reviewers, which helps add contrast. Each package includes a carrying case, cleaning cloth, blue light keychain, blue light testing card, and three-in-one keychain tool with a flat head screwdriver and a hex socket wrench for quick adjusting. Anti-scratch protection isn't specified for these, so it's best to be careful with them. One reviewer says: “These work great. I had originally planned on using these for evenings or maybe mornings when I had a headache, but I wear them all day."