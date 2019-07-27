Not all headphones are made equal. So, with thousands of different options available online, choosing the best headphones on Amazon for your audio needs can be tough. They can vary in style, sound quality, features, and price — and the best choice for you will depend on your specific needs and requirements.

When shopping around for the best pair for you, there are a few things you should keep in mind. The first are your personal must-have features. To choose and narrow these essentials down, consider how you’ll be using your headphones. For example, if you want a pair to use for intense workouts at the gym or running outdoors, you’ll want buds that are wireless and also sweat-proof. Look for headphones with an IPX6 rating (water-resistant level) or higher to handle both sweat and rain.

Whether you prefer over-the-ear, open-ear, or in-ear buds, the best headphones should be comfortable to wear. Check for features like an adjustable headband or earbuds with ergonomic ear tips. Some even offer multiple ear tips to choose from for optimal fit. Sound isolation or noise-cancellation are also worth considering if you’ll be using them at night or during travel.

So, before you go shopping, check out this list of the best headphones on Amazon to consider. All of these headphones are top-rated by customers on Amazon with a wide range of features and styles to suit your audio needs and budget.

1. The Best Over-The-Ear Headphones On Amazon Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon $60 See On Amazon The Cowin E7 noise-cancelling headphones are one of the best rated over-the-ear headphones on Amazon with more than 10,000 positive customer reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating. Customers rave about the sleek design, great sound, and affordable price. “You can't do any better at this price point. I've paid a little less for a lot of different wireless earbuds and headphones, and I never saw any of those cheaper products hold a candle to the E7s,” said one reviewer. These headphones feature active noise-canceling to help limit things like traffic and chatter while allowing you to stay alert. They can also be used in wireless or wired mode. With the 40 millimeter large-aperture drivers, you get rich sound and deep bass. The built-in microphone on these allows you to make hands-free calls and use voice commands via any Bluetooth 4.0-enabled devices. Plus in wireless mode, the rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours, making it ideal for travel, too. The only downside to these are they’re not sweat-proof, so if you’re looking for a pair to hit the gym with, you might want a different option.

2. The Best Wireless Earbuds TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds Amazon $50 See On Amazon The Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds are one of the top picks on Amazon and pretty affordable, too. The 8 millimeter sound drivers provide an enjoyable sound. Plus, it includes four different ergonomic ear cap sizes made of soft gel silicone for a comfortable, secure fit. With an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning they could even be submerged in a meter of water for a few minutes, they’re perfect for intense workouts, running, and on-the-go listening. They feature easy one-step pairing with Bluetooth 5.0, and these buds also include a convenient charging case that can fit in your pocket and provide an extra 9 hours of playtime. The buds themselves have a 3.5-hour playtime. And while they won't cancel out all sound, they can certainly dampen excess noises. It also has a microphone.

3. A Great Choice For Exercise And Other Activities At A Killer Price Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones are the perfect buds for running and intense sports if you don't want to spend a lot of money. These IPX7 water-resistant buds have an ear hook design to stay put while you move. The ear tips are made with memory foam and come in three different sizes so you can get your best fit. They also feature quality sound and Bluetooth 4.1 with a connectivity range up to 30 feet away. You can easily pair it up with two different devices at the same time. It has a long battery life with up to 9 hours of continuous playtime between each full charge, too. These earbuds also feature noise-canceling technology, but it’s only noticeable when music is played at a higher volume or features enough bass. It has a built-in microphone for making calls and using command via voice.

4. The Best Budget Headphones Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones Amazon $9 See On Amazon For wired headphone fans or just those not looking to spend a lot of money to get the job done, the Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are a winner. Not only are these earbuds extremely budget-friendly, but they also deliver great sound in the gym, during your commute, or at your desk. They also feature a microphone. The ergonomic design of these buds and three different ear pad sizes give you a comfortable and custom fit. Plus, these inexpensive buds are available in 17 different shades to match your style. They’re not waterproof, but this best-seller with more than 45,000 positive reviews can stand up to some rain, according to reviews. "Durable as duct tape. I am really rough on them. Cords run over by office chairs... swung around like a ball-and-chain, chewed on, soaked in rain; I've abused these things like an angry linebacker, and they usually only break when I accidentally crush the earbud or slice the cord. Usually I just end up [losing] them. I have extra backup pairs," says one customer.

5. The Best Open-Ear Headphones AfterShokz Trekz Air Open-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon $150 See On Amazon The AfterShokz Trekz Air headphones are a great alternative if you don’t like in-ear buds but still want to keep things light. These wireless headphones feature an open-ear design that’s comfortable to wear and uses bone conduction technology which use built-in transmitters to send vibrations through your cheekbones for audio rather than your eardrums so you can still hear traffic or conversations around you. This type of headphone is ideal for running and outdoor activities when you want to stay alert for traffic although they don't provide the best sound quality. It's also a great choice for those who are hard of hearing. These open-ear headphones include a pack of reflective strips that you can attach to be visible up to 500 feet away at night, making them perfect for late evening runs. They have an IP55 rating, which means they can handle some light rain without damage. With Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, these headphones can also easily be paired with multiple devices.