The basic smart lock

Power source: 4 AA batteries (included)

This Schlage deadbolt lock has built-in Wi-Fi that allows you to lock and unlock from anywhere — and you don't even have to set up an extra bridge or gateway to use it. The lock pairs with both the Schlage Home app and the Key by Amazon app, where you can create up to 100 access codes. Even better — you can create permanent codes, temporary codes, or recurring codes that only grant access at pre-scheduled times. And if you don't want to deal with handing out codes at all, you can use your phone app to unlock remotely. It has a one-touch locking button, but you can also set an auto-locking feature to kick in after 30 seconds or one, two, three, or four minutes. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa, so you can use voice control to lock and unlock the door from the comfort of your couch.

A low-battery indicator lets you know when the batteries need to be replaced, and you can always use the included manual key instead. This lock is available in two styles and four finishes, and you can also opt for a package deal that comes with an Echo Dot.

One reviewer wrote: “The unit and lock were very easy to install. Good instructions & were easy to follow. Connecting to my network was a breeze and I love that there isn’t another hub to clutter my desk.”

The fingerprint-access lock

Power source: 4 AA batteries (not included)

Working in tandem with a smartphone app, this keyless lock can be operated with your fingerprint, and the keyless lock also allows you entry with a numerical passcode, smartphone app, or manual key. (You can also buy a set of fobs that attach to your keychain). It can store up to 200 fingerprints and over 150 passcodes, including options for permanent, timed, one-time, and cyclical codes, and it has an auto-lock feature that kicks in after five seconds if you choose to set it. With the purchase of a compatible gateway, you can also grant access remotely via a smartphone app, or use voice commands. And when it's time to switch out the batteries, an alert will show up on your app.

One reviewer wrote: “I set up all the fingerprints, codes and pass keys. Everything was fast and easy and self explanatory. It was well made. I am very happy with it so far.”

The buttonless lock

Power source: 4 AA batteries (included)

Instead of replacing your deadbolt, this August smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt and works in tandem with the August app, automatically unlocking when it detects your phone. When other people download the app, you can grant them permanent or temporary access that lasts as long as a few weeks or as brief as a few minutes.

It's also the only option on this list with an activity tracking log and a built-in sensor that alerts you when the door has been left open. An indicator lets you know when batteries are running low, and you can still use your keys to lock and unlock in case your phone runs out of battery. It has an auto-lock option and, while August doesn't specify how many individual users it can handle, reviewers reported that it does work well with multiple people coming and going.

The lock can be voice-controlled with Alexa, Siri, or Google Home Assistant, and you can also operate it remotely via Wi-Fi, but to utilize voice command features, you'll have to purchase and set up the August Connect bridge.

One reviewer wrote: “I drive away and it locks, come home and it unlocks, Alexa will lock it but will not unlock it (which I imagine is a good thing if someone is outside wanting to come in) works perfectly with the door bell and makes it seamless going in and out of the house without keys."