The 6 best keyless door locks
When shopping around for the best keyless door locks, the right choice for you will largely depend on the features you want — whether that's simple keypad operation or tech-forward capabilities like scheduled entry or even fingerprint recognition. Before choosing a keyless entry door lock, the first thing you'll have to decide is whether you want a mechanical lock or a smart lock.
Mechanical locks:
A wallet-friendly option, mechanical locks are easy to operate. Just program a code (or codes), then use the buttons on the keypad to gain entry. Most of these options will have an auto-lock feature, too, so you don't have to worry about forgetting to lock the door behind you.
Smart locks:
Usually working in tandem with an app on your phone, smart locks have the ability to create 100 or more passcodes that can be customized for permanent, temporary, or scheduled access. Some also have features like optional fingerprint entry, and others forego any type of keypad at all in favor of a sensor that automatically locks and unlocks the door when it detects your phone. And, when integrated with Wi-Fi, some smart locks allow you to grant entry remotely from anywhere in the world. Keep in mind, though, that these will cost a bit more than a standard mechanical lock.
With all that in mind, check out some of the best keyless locks on the market below.
MECHANICAL LOCKS
The basic lock
- Power source: 2 AA batteries (not included)
This motorized keyless deadbolt lock uses a simple numerical keypad for entry and has the capacity to store up to six unique codes, but you can also create one-time codes for anyone who doesn't need repeated access. The one-touch locking button makes it easy to get out the door in a hurry, and there's also an optional customizable auto-lock setting that you can set between 10 and 99 seconds. For extra security, an alarm will sound after five consecutive incorrect passcodes, and the lock will deactivate for 45 seconds.
With a satin nickel finish, the lock features a low battery indicator, installs easily with just a screwdriver, and comes with a backup key. For a little more money, you can also get an accompanying doorknob or lever handle.
One reviewer wrote: “Works perfect. Was super easy to install. Exactly what I wanted! I'm super impressed with this lock, especially for the price. Love it!"
The elegant lock
- Power source: 4 AA batteries (not included)
If you're looking for an aesthetic upgrade, this keyless deadbolt looks great, is easy to install, and lets you program up to 50 codes. Like the previous option, it features a one-touch lock button, as well as an optional auto-lock function that you can set for anywhere between three and 30 seconds. A low-battery alert lets you know when it's time to swap out, and there's a built-in USB port for emergency charging. The lock also comes with two manual keys. However, there's no alarm or deactivation after consecutive unsuccessful entry attempts.
One reviewer wrote: "It was super easy to install and really easy to program, which is something I liked because I don't have much time in my day to do extra things such as putting in a lock."
The doorknob lock
- Power source: 4 AAA batteries (included)
For interior doors and other doors that don't use deadbolts, this keyless lock doorknob is a great choice. The integrated keypad lets you store up to eight passcodes, and the door automatically locks behind you within three seconds, no matter what. A low-battery indicator lets you know when it's time to switch out the batteries, but you can always unlock the door manually with the included key.
One reviewer wrote: "We bought these locks to keep our children out of closets and the office. Very easy to install (if you can remove the doorknob that is currently in place, you can install these). The keypad is easy to set up and add or remove codes."
SMART LOCKS
The basic smart lock
- Power source: 4 AA batteries (included)
This Schlage deadbolt lock has built-in Wi-Fi that allows you to lock and unlock from anywhere — and you don't even have to set up an extra bridge or gateway to use it. The lock pairs with both the Schlage Home app and the Key by Amazon app, where you can create up to 100 access codes. Even better — you can create permanent codes, temporary codes, or recurring codes that only grant access at pre-scheduled times. And if you don't want to deal with handing out codes at all, you can use your phone app to unlock remotely. It has a one-touch locking button, but you can also set an auto-locking feature to kick in after 30 seconds or one, two, three, or four minutes. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa, so you can use voice control to lock and unlock the door from the comfort of your couch.
A low-battery indicator lets you know when the batteries need to be replaced, and you can always use the included manual key instead. This lock is available in two styles and four finishes, and you can also opt for a package deal that comes with an Echo Dot.
One reviewer wrote: “The unit and lock were very easy to install. Good instructions & were easy to follow. Connecting to my network was a breeze and I love that there isn’t another hub to clutter my desk.”
The fingerprint-access lock
- Power source: 4 AA batteries (not included)
Working in tandem with a smartphone app, this keyless lock can be operated with your fingerprint, and the keyless lock also allows you entry with a numerical passcode, smartphone app, or manual key. (You can also buy a set of fobs that attach to your keychain). It can store up to 200 fingerprints and over 150 passcodes, including options for permanent, timed, one-time, and cyclical codes, and it has an auto-lock feature that kicks in after five seconds if you choose to set it. With the purchase of a compatible gateway, you can also grant access remotely via a smartphone app, or use voice commands. And when it's time to switch out the batteries, an alert will show up on your app.
One reviewer wrote: “I set up all the fingerprints, codes and pass keys. Everything was fast and easy and self explanatory. It was well made. I am very happy with it so far.”
The buttonless lock
- Power source: 4 AA batteries (included)
Instead of replacing your deadbolt, this August smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt and works in tandem with the August app, automatically unlocking when it detects your phone. When other people download the app, you can grant them permanent or temporary access that lasts as long as a few weeks or as brief as a few minutes.
It's also the only option on this list with an activity tracking log and a built-in sensor that alerts you when the door has been left open. An indicator lets you know when batteries are running low, and you can still use your keys to lock and unlock in case your phone runs out of battery. It has an auto-lock option and, while August doesn't specify how many individual users it can handle, reviewers reported that it does work well with multiple people coming and going.
The lock can be voice-controlled with Alexa, Siri, or Google Home Assistant, and you can also operate it remotely via Wi-Fi, but to utilize voice command features, you'll have to purchase and set up the August Connect bridge.
One reviewer wrote: “I drive away and it locks, come home and it unlocks, Alexa will lock it but will not unlock it (which I imagine is a good thing if someone is outside wanting to come in) works perfectly with the door bell and makes it seamless going in and out of the house without keys."