Whether it's gaming, working, or channel surfing, you can find a Logitech keyboard that will work for just about any task. While these devices have a number of features in common, the best Logitech keyboards are designed to suit your personal computing needs and come with the right specs so that you can game or work seamlessly on day one. When choosing a Logitech keyboard, consider the following features:

Special keys

If you use the same set of commands frequently, you may want to look for a model that gives you the option to program special function keys. This saves time on repetitive tasks and gives you the chance to react at a lightning-fast speed when you're gaming. That said, if it's a smaller, more portable model you're after, you'll find that programmable keys are typically not included.

Connectivity & pairing

Choosing between a wired and a wireless keyboard is largely a personal preference, though some gamers prefer the former because of their slightly better responsiveness (and no lag time). Wireless keyboards, on the other hand, give you the flexibility to work further away from your screen and may even free up some of the clutter on your workspace.

If you go with a wireless keyboard, the biggest decision you'll need to make is how it will pair with your screen. Compared to ones that come with a tiny USB dongle (that serves as a receiver), Bluetooth-enabled models allow you to pair the keyboard with multiple devices and there's no small component to keep track of. However, Bluetooth keyboards do have a reputation for being more prone to lagging and connection dropping than their USB counterparts.

Operating system compatibility

Nearly all Logitech keyboards are compatible with Windows, though if you're a Chrome, Android, or Apple user (that includes macOS, iPadOS, and iOS), you'll want to pay closer attention to any system requirements to make sure you're getting one that's compatible with your set-up.

With that in mind, here are the best Logitech keyboards you can buy.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The fan-favorite Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo Amazon $25 See On Amazon OS compatibility: Windows only For a price that's more affordable than many standalone Logitech keyboards, this Logitech MK270 combo gives you both a full-size wireless keyboard and a separate wireless mouse. This value has helped earn it more than 11,000 favorable reviews from Amazon users. With this model, you'll get eight programmable keys and a long battery life (a reported 24 months for the keyboard and 12 months for the mouse). Reviewers also mentioned that they like that the mouse contains a compartment to store the USB dongle when not in use. Two AAA batteries for the keyboard and one AA battery for the mouse are also included, and the set-up process is quick with no software to install. One reviewer says: “For the price - you will be hard pressed to find a keyboard/mouse set that is not only functional, but also comfortable, responsive, and well made. The plastic isn't cheap, the keyboard is fast with great spacing and layout of the keys. The top is lined with accessory buttons - Volume, navigation shortcuts, and my favorite because I'm nerdy, a quick button to open the Calculator!"

2. The one for multitasking Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard Amazon $100 See On Amazon OS compatibility: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android If you're looking for the most convenience and flexibility, this Logitech MX Keys model will deliver. In fact, one Amazon user called it "The one keyboard to rule them all." It's compatible with nearly all operating systems, and it's the only wireless model on this list that offers dual connectivity: You can connect to a screen using the included USB dongle or Bluetooth (per the brand, the range is about 33 feet). And the clever "easy switch" button will let you quickly go back and forth between three connected devices as you type. The Fn keys can be assigned to special functions, and thanks to ambient lighting sensors, the brightness of the backlit keyboard will automatically adjust for you. According to the brand, the rechargeable battery should last for up to 10 days or a whopping five months if you keep the backlighting powered off (a USB-C cable is included) . One reviewer says: "Love this keyboard. The build quality and functionality is awesome for normal daily office/business stuff. Feels great and is super quiet. (I’m not a gamer so can’t say how well it works for that.) I also like that it is versatile between Mac/PC since i use both platforms. Might be the best keyboard I’ve have ever owned. No kidding. Highly recommend."

3. The one for gaming Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Amazon $105 See On Amazon OS compatibility: Windows and Mac If you're a competitive gamer, this wired Logitech mechanical gaming keyboard is worth the splurge. Among its many convenient features are mechanical switches that create a faster keyboard response time, nine programmable G keys, and built-in media keys that allow you to play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward. It also boasts a phone or tablet dock to connect your smart devices. In addition, this keyboard lights up in the dark, and you can choose from literally millions of digital color options to illuminate the keys. One reviewer says: “It's a nice feeling to have the best keyboard on the planet. This keyboard is by no means a typing keyboard, however you shouldn't have a problem typing around 65 WPM, it's just a little hard to type any faster than that with this. However, there is a reason for this, the keys are specially designed to be made so that your fingers don't slide left or right when navigating yourself in game. [...] This is just a small example of Logitech thought of everything when designing this keyboard.”

4. The portable one Logitech K480 Multi-Device Keyboard Amazon $35 See On Amazon OS compatibility: Windows, macOS, Chrome, Android, and iOS What you give up in programmability (there are no special keys for that) you gain in portability with this Logitech K480 multi-device keyboard. This compact wireless keyboard is Bluetooth-enabled and has a generous range of 33 feet. It also comes with two preinstalled AAA batteries and has a cradle so you can keep your phone or tablet propped up in front of you as you type. It's also worth pointing out that this is the only other option on the list with Logitech's handy "easy switch" dial, which allows you to switch between three Bluetooth-connected devices as you type. One reviewer says: “Finally! A portable keyboard that is not tiny. Robust but compact keyboard that allows my giant hands to type without cramping or [...] hitting multiple keys at once. Heavy enough and possessing good rubber feet, it does not move when typing or on a slanted surface. The multiple device function is flawless. Switching between my phone and iPad is quick and easy."

5. The ergonomic one Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Keyboard Amazon $37 See On Amazon OS compatibility: Windows only For long hours spent typing or gaming, this wireless Logitech K350 keyboard is a comfortable, ergonomic option, thanks to it curved design and padded palm rest. It also has the added bonus of programmable F keys. Powered by one (included) AAA battery, this keyboard connects wirelessly to devices with its USB dongle, and the manufacturer claims the battery can last up to three years, depending on usage. One reviewer says: “I suffer from both carpal tunnel and tennis elbow in my left arm and this keyboard was a must. My old ergonomic keyboard died finally and going back to a regular keyboard was aggravating my issues. So I found this one. [...] It's big and very comfortable to rest my hands while typing. My speed has increased significantly. no pain whatever now."