If you're an avid runner, you know that a committed routine doesn't take seasons off, which means you have to be prepared to hit the streets or trails in all kinds of weather. To keep warm when the mercury drops, the best men's cold weather running pants are designed with insulating materials that will also wick away moisture as you work up a sweat — all without limiting your range of movement as you pick up the pace.

Some key elements of the best cold weather running pants to look at include:

Material: Since you want to keep warm without overheating, it's all about balance. Look for fabrics like polyester, which is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, along with a fleece lining to provide extra insulation and wind-resistance.

Since you want to keep warm without overheating, it's all about balance. Look for fabrics like polyester, which is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, along with a fleece lining to provide extra insulation and wind-resistance. Construction: When you're not distracted by what you're wearing, you'll have more energy to put towards your workout. You'll generally want a non-bulky design, so as not to restrict movement, and you may also want to look for extra fabric around the knees to ensure full mobility. And, for extra support, consider compression tights, which might help speed recovery.

You'll also want to think about extras, like reflective points for low-light running, an adjustable waistband for a snug fit, and an additional base layer for particularly frigid days. Cold weather running gear is essential when the temperatures dip, so check out these top options to make sure you're all set for the cooler seasons.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic pants BALEAF Thermal Fleece Running Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon An all-around solid choice, these athletic pants are made with polyester and feature a fleece lining for a feel that's warm, wind-resistant, breathable, and moisture-wicking. The semi-fitted pants have extra panels at the knees, so you get full range of movement, and the reflective points on the sides of the legs enhance visibility for early morning or evening runs. The elastic waist gives you a comfortable fit, and the zippered pockets — one on each side and one in the back — are great for stashing essentials. One reviewer says: “I wanted to have a cold run before I rated these pants. It was 33 degrees & windy and I didn’t feel the wind and they were plenty warm. [...] For the price and quality it’s a no brainer." Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: Small - 4X-large

2. The pants for low-light running Under Armour Men's Coldgear Reactor Run Sp Pants Amazon $90 See On Amazon With 360-degree reflectiveness, this pair of 100% polyester running pants is your best bet if you tend to run in low-light conditions, like in the evenings or early mornings. Made with Under Armour's "Reactor" fabric, the pants feature insulation technology that adjusts warmth and breathability based on your level of activity. The four-way stretch fabric gives you plenty of room to move without being bulky, and the elastic drawstring closure for the ideal fit. Plus, there's a small pocket on the right side that's large enough for keys. One reviewer says: "Very good option amazing fabric." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small - 2X-large

3. The base layer pants TSLA Men's Thermal Compression Pants Amazon $16 See On Amazon These thermal running tights can be worn on their own, but they also make for a solid base layer on frigid days. Made with breathable polyester and stretchy spandex, they feature a fleece lining to block out wind while keeping in warmth. The flat-lock seams on these ultra-slim pants minimize chafing, and the light compression aims to promote circulation. One thing to keep in mind: Amazon reviewers noted that they run a bit small, so you might want to go up if you're in between sizes. One reviewer says: “So comfy and warm, hard to beat at this price! I use these for cold weather running and even races that have been negative temps. They hold up well and are a great addition to any cold weather runner’s gear." Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-small - 3X-large

4. The compression pants CW-X Mens Stabilyx Joint Support Compression Sports Tights Amazon $91 See On Amazon These compression running tights are designed to provide many of the same benefits of kinesiology tape — without actually having to use tape. They feature strategically placed panels that provide compression, support, and stability to the hips and knees, as well as the lower abs and lower back. Made from moisture-wicking polyester and spandex, the tights aren't specifically designed for cold weather, but many Amazon reviewers have reported that they hold up well in chillier temperatures. For extra warmth, you can wear them under a pair of fleece joggers. One reviewer says: "These are by far the best long tights I own. They provide great support for your muscle groups and stabilize the knee. They are warm when it is cold and cool when it is warm." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small - X-large

5. The fleece-lined joggers Under Armour Microthread Fleece Joggers Amazon $69 See On Amazon If you like the feel of sweats, these soft cotton-polyester blend joggers are a great choice, and since they're lined with fleece, they'll work to block out wind and keep you warm. The extra panels at the knees give you a fuller range of movement, and the elastic waistband features a drawstring for a snug, adjustable fit. The trim on the lower legs offers a bit of reflection in low-light conditions. Plus, this pair boasts the most storage of any pants on the list, thanks to zippered side pockets, an open back pocket, and an internal media pocket to keep your phone secure. One reviewer says: “UA clearly designed these for active use, as there are even cuts and folds around the knee that facilitate bending motions without having the material gather as much as it would with no such feature. The material is relatively thick, meaning they would be perfectly suited for cold weather activities, but not so thick that they are going to impair you from any activities." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-small - 3X-large