When all you want to wear is shorts and a T-shirt but your calendar calls for full-length attire, a lightweight, breathable pair of pants is a game-changer. The best men’s pants for hot weather are made of natural fibers that feel almost as comfortable as your pajamas.

When shopping for pants that can handle the heat, the material makes all the difference. The best fabrics for hot, humid weather include the following:

Cotton: This soft fabric is known for being affordable and breathable, although it does absorb moisture so you'll want to avoid 100% cotton pants for workouts. Since denim is comprised of mostly cotton, it can also be warm weather-friendly; jeans made of 100% cotton will typically offer the most airflow.

: A textile derived from the flax plant, linen lets heat escape from your body — although it's prone to wrinkling and can take several wears to feel as soft as you'd like. Bamboo: Derived from the eco-friendly woody plant, bamboo is moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating with an ultra-soft feel and a casual look that's best suited for lounge pants.

Beyond fabric, the best styles of pants for hot weather are unlined and have enough room for air to circulate. Although that usually means a straight leg, even slim-fit jeans can be wearable in the heat if they aren’t skintight. Opting to wear light colors will also help you stay cool no matter which style you end up choosing.

These are the six pants for hot weather you’ll want to reach for when the mercury rises.

1. The cotton chinos Goodthreads Athletic-Fit Washed Chino Drawstring Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These lightweight cotton pants are a comfortable and casual alternative to jeans or joggers. Made with 97% cotton (the rest is stretchy spandex), these eminently wearable chinos are breathable and pre-washed for a vintage-soft feel. The athletic fit offers extra room in the upper leg, while an elastic waist and drawstring closure ensures the right fit. Choose among four different inseams ranging from 28 to 32 inches. "Perfect pants for someone who has to dress up everyday, but wants to be comfortable," one Amazon reviewer commented. Another bonus: they're machine washable. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – XXX-Large

2. The breathable jeans 501 Original Fit Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon Jeans for hot weather should have as much cotton as possible to help keep the tightly woven fabric breathable, and a straight leg provides enough room for a whiff of ventilation. These 100% cotton classic Levi jeans have over 17,000 reviews on Amazon, with many fans vouching that they're a durable option for summer denim. "I live in New York City and the summers here can be absolutely brutal," one reviewer explained. "Hot, humid air that feels over 100 degrees, hot subways, crowds... the last place you want to be wearing jeans. And yet, for most of my adult life, I've only worn Levi's 501, black jeans." Choose from two inseams: Regular or Big & Tall. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 28W x 30L – 66W x 34L

3. The everyday linen pants Cubavera Drawstring Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These men's linen pants are blended with viscose (a silky fabric derived from wood pulp) which makes them slightly less prone to wrinkling than pure linen. If you're on the hunt for the most breathable pants for hot weather, this pair should definitely be considered. They have a tailored drawstring waist and slant pockets that are laidback yet put-together. An elastic waistband at the back ensures they always look fitted while feeling comfortable. These pants are easy to care for, though they will shrink if washed incorrectly — be sure to use a delicate cycle on cold and line dry. Several Amazon shoppers remarked that they fit really well, with one noting, "Thickness is great and the drawstring allows you to adjust the fit, if needed." These pants are available in a variety of waist sizes as well as in 30- and 32-inch inseams. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – XXX-Large

4. The dressy linen pants Perry Ellis Linen Pant Amazon $39 See On Amazon Some linen dress pants will really look sharp against a blazer but they can also upgrade a basic T-shirt look. These highly rated Perry Ellis pants have the same classic suit styling as your go-to pair of nicer pants, with slant and welt pockets and a crisp front crease. "Best pair of pants I’ve purchased in a long time," wrote one reviewer. "Super great quality and material. Will definitely purchase again." The linen blended with cotton in a tight twill weave makes these pants lightweight, breathable, and machine washable (but be sure to tumble dry on little to no heat to avoid shrinking). The one caveat: You will need to iron these. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 28W x 30L – 42W x 32L

5. The cotton seersuckers Tommy Hilfiger Modern Fit Seersucker Suit Pants Amazon $69 See On Amazon Seersucker pants help keep you cool because the cotton fabric's tiny puckers create space for more airflow (while also helping to mask wrinkles). "Cool look, and excellent feel," one reviewer wrote of these classic Tommy Hilfiger suit pants. These flat-front slacks have slash and welt pockets with a tailored cut that's not too tight, plus a hint of stretch thanks to the 2% spandex in the mix. They're sold independently of their matching blazer so you can build a close-to-custom fit off the rack, but each one makes a great standalone piece as well. All this style comes dry-clean only, but it's a worthwhile investment piece you can wear to warm weather events for years to come. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 30W x 30L – 40W x 32L

6. The bamboo lounge pants NEIWAI Bamboo Knit Pajama Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon ‌Basically sweatpants for hot weather, these lounge pants are made with naturally cooling bamboo viscose (which sounds fancy but washes up in the machine with no problem.) "I really like the material — soft, sorta silky, stretchy," one reviewer noted, adding, "It's very comfortable and the reason I wanted some bamboo based sleep pants in the first place." There's a relaxed drawstring waist and side pockets along with a roomy athletic leg. One reviewer described the fit as "breathable and airy, perfect for hot Texas summer nights." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – 2X-Large