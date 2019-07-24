When it comes to shoes, while most quality sneakers and loafers offer a certain amount of arch support and cushioning in the heel, sandals can often seem like a valley of flat rubber slides. But if you have achey feet or just plan on walking more than a few feet, the best men's sandals with arch support are essential when you're looking to avoid a whole lot of pain.

Supportive soles make feet happy because they stabilize the heel and help distribute your weight more evenly across your entire foot, reducing pressure on particular spots. Those with higher arches will find that sufficient arch support will go especially far in helping relieve pressure and strain, as well as cushioning the foot from impact that happens when walking, according to podiatrist Mindy J. Trotter, DPM, at the University of Iowa.

On the other hand, those with lower arches should focus on finding shoes that stabilize the heel without too high of an arch to avoid impacting range of movement. Cushioning and shock-absorption are especially helpful when it comes to the heel.

Luckily, there are plenty of sandals — even some flip-flops — that offer support and cushioning where you need it if you know where to look. Some of these customer-approved models are so comfortable, you might even prefer them over sneakers and loafers. With the best sandals for arch support on, the next time a day at the beach turns into a walk along the beach, you’ll be excited to walk the extra mile or two.

1. The Best Slide-On Sandals With Arch Support New Balance Men's Recharge Slide Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a contoured footbed that offers a 360-degree heel cup and moderate arch support, this is a shoe most feet except very flat ones can enjoy. The rubber sole gives it good grip to the ground while the adjustable top strap makes sure your feet stay snugly in place. The synthetic PU top with mesh lining keeps feet breathing. Fans say: "The sole is [rubber] and so I can clean them easily and keep my feet clean and my sliders odor free, the sole is also extremely well designed for anyone with a higher arch instep."

2. The Best Flip-Flop With Arch Support Reef Fanning Men's Sandals Amazon $46 See On Amazon With more than 2,200 five-star reviews, this is a customer favorite for its well-crafted footbed that provides plenty of arch support. The base is made of a super shock-absorbent molded foam which makes this great for all foot types because of all the heel support (including so-called airbags) it offers. For added novelty, there's a bottle opener embedded in the sole. These shoes are a far cry from traditional sheet-of-rubber flip-flops and your feet with thank you for it. There are even more than a dozen color combos to choose from. Fans say: "These are great sandals, SO much more comfortable than standard flip-flops. I think it's the arch support combined with how well the top strap holds. I could never go back to flat flops."

3. The Best Budget Flip-Flops KuaiLu Men's Yoga Mat Leather Flip-Flops Amazon $16 See On Amazon While the arches aren't as high, this pair of flip-flops still offer a good deal of cushioning and support thanks to the thick foam footbed made of yoga mat material and rubber sole. Shock-absorbent and durable, these are an especially good choice for those with flatter feet. Fans say: "I suffer from flat feet, and struggle with foot pain even with inserts. These sandals are great for my feet. They are soft, form to the feet, and provide comfort to my arches." Another wrote, "It's non slippery outsole (very important!), comfortable footbed and with arch support too, the leather straps are soft, don't hurt top of the feet and won't cause blisters."

4. The Best Sandals For Hiking And Walking Teva Men's Katavi Outdoor Sandals Amazon $65 See On Amazon The soles of these Tevas are so well-thought-out, they have three layers. The top includes antimicrobial Microban while offering some EVA foam support. The middle is specially molded for cushioning and support. And the bottom is made of extra-grippy rubber so you can walk without fear of slipping. With three adjustable straps to make sure your feet don't slip around, these are great for hikes around town, on your travels, and even on a trail. However, because of the snug and stable fit, these are not the best choice for wide feet. If you're not sure, these are available as part of Amazon's Prime Wardrobe program which gives you 7 days to try them on and return them if it's not for you. Fans say: "The inner soles provide good cushion support and also good arch support. The outer soles are thick and durable. I walked miles in them one day on the Wildwood boardwalk and my feet were fine. The straps are easy to adjust and the Velcro works great."

5. The Best Budget Sandals For Hiking And Walking Atika Men's Sports Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're looking to hike or walk around for longer distances but spend less than $40 for comfort, consider the Atika sports sandals. While the arches aren't as high as with the Tevas, these have won a 4.3-star rating with customers loving how lightweight and durable these best-sellers are. And like the Tevas, they feature three layers of sole comfort. There are more than 20 color combos available, too. Fans say: "They are of [good] quality for the price and have arch support for his feet!"