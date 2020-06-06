Whether you have a job where you're on your feet a lot or you're simply an active person, having the right footwear is key to getting through the day. The best men's shoes for standing offer qualities like flexible material, solid cushioning, and ample shock absorption to keep your feet comfortable, no matter how many hours you spend on them. Here's a quick breakdown of these main features:

Flexible material: A stiff shoe is a recipe for sore feet. If you're going to be standing all day, you want something made from a flexible material like canvas or soft leather that doesn't constrict your feet or give you blisters.

: Another major barrier to all-day comfort is a rigid footbed. Shoes that you use for long periods of standing need soft, high-quality cushioning, preferably made from EVA foam. Shock-absorbing midsoles: In between the part of the shoe that touches your feet and the soles underneath (which offer traction), you should have a shock-absorbing layer to help reduce foot fatigue.

In addition to these qualities that make shoes comfortable, it's also helpful to have basic shoe assets like durability, traction, and odor control. And, of course, style is important, too. If you don't like the way your shoes look, you probably won't want to spend a whole day walking around in them.

With all this in mind, read on for the best men's shoes for standing all day, which are available in a variety of sizes and colors.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The casual loafers Crocs Men's Santa Cruz 2 Luxe Loafer Amazon $55 See On Amazon With over 3,400 reviews, these exceptionally popular men's loafers are just the right combination of convenience and comfort. The interior features soft memory foam while the exterior is made of lightweight canvas that's both flexible and durable. These loafers are easy to slide into and well-cushioned according to reviewers, who noted that you can stand in them all day without your feet hurting. The casual loafers come in six colors and a wide range of sizes. One reviewer says: "Very comfortable. Standing on my feet about 10 hours a day, I was looking for something that was very comfortable and still had a good look. They are both!" Available sizes: 7 to 15

2. The boating shoes GM GOLAIMAN Slip-On Men's Boat Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you're actually boating or simply looking for a pair of shoes that are comfortable and non-scuffing, these men's boat shoes are just the ticket. Built with cushioned insoles, they mold to the shape of your feet to prevent soreness, especially when you're standing all day. The soles are ergonomically designed with grippy, shock-absorbent TPR (aka "thermoplastic rubber") that further reduces aches and pains. The exterior is constructed with flexible, animal-friendly "leather," and the interior is lined with moisture-wicking microfiber. These stylish loafers are available in classic brown or dark blue (though the sizing seems to be limited at the moment). One reviewer says: "This is a great buy, they are comfortable and easy to walk on, also we you first wear them it [doesn't] make your feet hurt if you wear them all day." Available sizes: 9 to 10.5

3. The sandals Teva Men's Original Urbanl Sandal Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of lightweight summer shoes that won't make your feet ache after standing all day, these men's Teva sandals are a great choice. The footbeds are built with soft EVA cushioning that absorbs impact, while the straps are made from zinc-based Microban material that's odor-resistant — a huge plus if you're prone to funky-smelling feet. They're easy to put on and the hook-and-loop points make them simple to adjust. Choose from four colors and patterns, including classic black and dark denim. One reviewer says: "These are best and most comfortable sandal out there. I walked in them on vacation all day long. From walking around in NYC, DC, and Philly all day my feet did not hurt at all." Available sizes: 7 to 14

4. The classic sneakers PUMA Men's Tazon 6 FM Running Shoe Amazon $55 See On Amazon These popular men's PUMAs have thousands of positive reviews for a reason. They're extremely comfortable, according to fans, and durable too. Built with sturdy but flexible synthetic leather and EVA foam, they have shock-absorbing heels, making them great for workouts as well as other activities that have you on your feet for hours. The versatile sneakers come in three colors and a decent range of sizes, including wide options. One reviewer says: "I stand on cement all day at work. Prior to purchasing these shoes, I could barely walk after work. After purchasing, my feet never hurt and I have way more energy throughout the day. Amazing!" Available sizes: 7 to 12 (regular and wide)

5. The slip-resistant sneakers Skechers for Work Men's Flex Advantage Mcallen Food Service Shoe Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you work in the service industry or another trade where you spend a lot of time racing across slippery floors, these nonslip men's shoes are just the right mix of comfort and stability. The footbeds feature soft memory foam that conforms to the contours of your feet, and the shock-absorbing midsoles help reduce muscle fatigue. The ultra-pliable shoes also boast nitrile rubber on the soles to keep you from slipping on wet or oily surfaces. What's more, the wide shape is designed to accommodate orthotics if you want even more support. This pair comes in three basic colorways, as well as in wide sizes. One reviewer says: "These shoes are very comfortable especially when you have to stand for 4 to 8 hours a day. Purchased them for my son too since he stands at his job too." Available sizes: 7 to 16 (regular and wide)