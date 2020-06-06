While skincare isn't nearly as emphasized for men as it is for women, the truth is, most people can benefit from using a top-quality moisturizer. The best moisturizers for men will help you up your grooming game tenfold. In the roundup below, you'll find options for a variety of skin types and budgets, whether your face is oily, dry, or sensitive.

Considering your skin type

First things first: You’ll want to make sure you’re buying the right kind of moisturizer for your skin type. Consider which of the following categories you fall under:

Check out the best moisturizers for men below. There’s a pick for every skin type, and they’re all highly rated on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The one for oily skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Face Moisturizer, 1.35 Oz. Amazon $32 See on Amazon La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Mat face moisturizer is noncomedogenic and oil-free, making it a great pick for people with oily skin. This moisturizer gives your skin just the right amount of daily hydration, while using "Sebulyse Technology" to manage excess oil and minimize the appearance of pores. It's also dermatologist tested, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. It has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon with over 1,200 reviews as well. One reviewer says: "I love this moisturizer. It really helps with oil control. My skin is horribly oily. So much so, I have people ask if I'm hot, because they think I'm sweating. Well, no one has even mentioned my oiliness since using this product, along with the face cleanser. There's no odor it's lightweight and absorbs quickly."

2. The one for dry skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Gel, 1.7 Oz. Amazon $16 See on Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost face gel is designed for most skin types, but many Amazon customers reported that it works wonders for their dry skin. Hyaluronic acid is the active ingredient, providing a boost of moisture for dry skin types without the greasy feel of thick moisturizers. Its noncomedogenic formula is free of oil, fragrance, and dyes as well, and Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended brand. Also, this pick boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 7,000 reviews. Just keep in mind that hyaluronic acid can be drying if used incorrectly: You'll want to avoid this ingredient if you have dehydrated skin (which is not to be confused with dry skin) or if you're in a dry climate. One reviewer says: “This moisturizer is so good for dry skin. It's not heavy or oily, but my skin feels super moisturized after I use it. I also have rosacea, and this stuff doesn't irritate or exacerbate it at all. My skin looks happy and healthy lately since I started using this.”

3. The one for mature skin Rugged & Dapper Age Defense Moisturizer for Men, 4 Oz. Amazon $25 See on Amazon Rugged & Dapper's Age Defense moisturizer is formulated to restore and firm the skin, containing natural and organic ingredients, including botanical hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, noncomedogenic jojoba oil, green tea, and shea butter. It's also a fragrance-free formula that quickly absorbs and promises zero shine, so you won't have to worry about looking oily if that's a concern for you. It doubles as aftershave, and it's formulated for most skin types, including normal, sensitive, oily, rough, dry, combination, and acne-prone complexions. This moisturizer isn't tested on animals, and it’s sulfate-free, toxin-free, and paraben-free. It's also made in the U.S. and promises hydration and protection from environmental damage for up to 12 hours. Plus, this pick has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after over 1,400 reviews. One reviewer says: “Having virtually no experience with skincare products, I was a little skeptical at first. But after using the product for a few weeks, I can confidently say that it really works. There is a visible difference. Skin looks so much more nourished and I have dry skin, so this helps a lot. [...] Highly recommended.”

4. The one for sensitive skin CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30, 3 Oz. Amazon $14 See on Amazon CeraVe's Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM should work for most skin types, but it's especially great for sensitive skin. It's fragrance-free, oil-free, and it has three hydrating hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides for protecting the skin’s natural barrier. Infused with broad spectrum, SPF 30, this moisturizer also uses microfine zinc oxide to help deliver strong protection from the sun, and it’s noncomedogenic. Additionally, CeraVe is a highly recommended skin-care brand with products that have been developed with dermatologists, and this pick in particular is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for daily use. On top of all that, this moisturizer has a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon with more than 2,300 reviews. One reviewer says: “For being an spf 30, this is a great and easy to use sunscreen. It's moisturizing and not greasy/sunscreen feeling at all. I often use it on my neck and arms as well. It's well worth the money and protects from the sun as well as any spf 30 without aggravating my acne or giving me an allergic rash. I am allergic to a lot of personal care items so I have to use them with caution. I am so glad I found this one.”

5. The all-natural moisturizer Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer, 4 Oz. Amazon $35 See on Amazon Brickell's Daily Essential face moisturizer is formulated for men of all skin types and any age, and while light, it's chock-full of 100% natural and 83% organic ingredients. This moisturizer promises to absorb quickly, and it contains nourishing aloe, jojoba oil, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and green tea. It also has an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,100 reviews. One reviewer says: “Bought this for the first time recently and have been more than pleased. The face moisturizer goes on very light and clean and leaves my face feeling very hydrated, but not oily. The 'all natural' claim really is true with this one, I can’t detect anything but pure ingredients. It is lightly scented and masculine. I really can’t say enough about this product and would highly recommend.”

6. The overnight moisturizer Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Night Cream, 1.8 Oz. Amazon $12 See on Amazon Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration night cream is infused with clary sage, jojoba seed oil, and olive oil for intense hydration. It's paraben-, petroleum-, and phthalate-free as well. In fact, this pick boasts 98.9% natural ingredients, and its enriching formula is dermatologist-tested and a healthy choice for all skin types. It's made to absorb quickly, and it's Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free. Plus, it has over a thousand five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. One reviewer says: “I have purchased this several times. I always seem to have chronic dryness after I shave and this always seems to clear up any problem dryness well! As a guy, I don't want anything too heavy and this fits the [bill]!”