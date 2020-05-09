Nasty weather can be a nuisance but it shouldn't stop you from getting where you need to go — and if you have the proper gear, it won't. The best rain jackets for men will keep you protected from the elements, whether you're commuting to the office or hiking through the woods. There are a lot of things to consider when shopping, but there are two traits that stand out as the most important:

Fully waterproof: It's amazing how many jackets will say they are "waterproof" when in fact they're only water-resistant. That's great for light drizzle but if you're contending with serious rain, you need something that's 100% waterproof. Typically, durable materials like nylon and polyester that have been treated with a waterproof coating, like Durable Water Repellent (DWR), are best. And if the brand doesn't specify a waterproof treatment, check the online reviews to see what real shoppers have had to say about the coat's ability to keep them dry. Breathable: Unless you plan to stay fully stationary while wearing your rain coat, you'll need something that's breathable. Look for design features like armpit zippers and mesh linings, which allow for a little air circulation so you won't become drenched in sweat.

Now that you're better equipped to shop, check out the best rain jackets for men below.

1. The basic one Royal Robbins Men's Oakham Waterproof Jacket Amazon $82 See On Amazon Completely waterproof yet still well-ventilated, this breathable rain jacket ranks among the best out there. It's lightweight and comfortable, with a sleek, versatile look that works just as well for walking around the city as it does for light trekking in the wilderness. The drawstring hood is adjustable, and the collar has a soft chin-guard so it doesn't rub or chafe your skin. Best of all, it boasts a compact design that can pack into its own pocket. It's available in a wide variety of sizes (up to 4XL) and six colors. One reviewer says: "Best rain jacket I've ever had. Fits beautifully, looks great, isn't too hot, and works well in the rain." Available sizes: Small to 4X-Large

2. The budget one Starter Men's Waterproof Breathable Jacket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Although not quite as waterproof as the previous pick, this breathable Starter coat nevertheless keeps you reasonably dry for under $20, making it one of the best budget-friendly rain jackets on Amazon. It's a stylish pick, with 100% polyester fabric and a smooth feel. The hood is adjustable with the help of a simple bungee drawcord, and it has zippered pockets to block out additional moisture. Plus, it's lightweight and won't weigh down your bag or backpack. If you're looking for something simple and effective that won't break the bank, this is just the ticket. Choose from four colors: black, gray, navy, or forest green. One reviewer says: "I work outside & I needed a light rain jacket so I picked this up. Nice jacket, especially for the price. Been stuck out a few times in the rain with this coat & it kept me dry. Like the fact that it’s ventilated, my other coats were advertised as such but weren’t. Overall it’s a nice jacket, & does what it’s supposed to do." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

3. The splurge Fjallraven - Men's Keb Eco-Shell Jacket Amazon $450 See On Amazon This three-layer hardcore rain jacket is the perfect match for anyone who spends a lot of time in the wet elements and is ready to invest in a top-quality option. Whether it's waiting for the bus in a stormy city or backpacking through the mountains, it will keep you protected with its top-notch polyester fabric treated with DWR, making it fully waterproof. It has a three-way adjustable hood (that's big enough to accommodate a helmet if you use it for biking, skiing, or mountain climbing) and a drawcord with snaps at the hem. The jacket has additional zippers along the sides that allow for ventilation, and it also features special "AquaGuard" flaps to protect you from the elements. Available in four dark colors, it is tough, durable, and fully windproof, too. One reviewer says: "Great jacket, high quality, fits well, comfortable. I wore [it] on my motorcycle in a downpour and I was bone dry underneath. The material is great as it doesn’t have that crinkly sound and feel most three layer shells have. Only downside is there are no hand pockets, although the chest pockets are great with a backpack on." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

4. The ultra-lightweight one Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Packable Rain Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon This ultra-lightweight rain jacket is one of the most packable waterproof jackets out there, making it fantastic not just for wandering around the city but also for traveling. The breathable coat (which features 5,300-plus reviews on Amazon) has a virtual cult following, with customers praising its winning combination of comfort, durability, and style. Similarly to the first option, it can be packed into one of the pockets when you're on the go, so it's easy to toss in a backpack or throw in your luggage. The smooth nylon-polyester fabric is 100% waterproof, and it blocks against wind, too. It's available in a huge range of colors and sizes up to 6XL. One reviewer says: "This is a GREAT travel windbreaker. Light and compact you can quickly pop it out of your backpack if the rain hits. A MUST if you're going to be out in the elements. The hood also works wonders!" Available sizes: Small to 6X-Large (regular and tall)

5. The one for serious hikers Cotopaxi Parque Stretch Rain Shell - Men's Amazon $150 See On Amazon Whether you're a simple day trekker or hardcore multi-day backpacker, this Cotopaxi is one of the best rain jackets for hiking. The ultra-breathable, high-quality rain coat is specifically designed for aerobic activity, such as hiking, biking, and running. It's constructed with 100% nylon that's soft and well-ventilated with a comfortable fit, according to Amazon reviewers. The fully waterproof fabric is rugged and durable, so it can withstand the elements, and it has a stretchy shell with robust taped seams. On top of all that, it comes in two colorways: Sahara/graphite (pictured above) or pine. One reviewer says: "I was very skeptical at first, But I just took a 30 minute bike ride in the pouring rain and my shirt and hair are bone dry. Not too sweaty. Very happy with this jacket and it looks fashionable and of good quality. Pockets are large and very useful." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large