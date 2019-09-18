While you might be tempted to pick up any old shampoo and conditioner that are on sale at your local drugstore, having consistently good hair days has a lot to do with the products you use in the shower. But because everyone's hair type — and hair concerns — are different, labeling the best shampoos and conditioners for men isn't something you can generalize. Ahead, a handy guide that makes things easy, whether you're after thicker hair, something to tame frizz, or a shampoo that fights dandruff.

If you have thin or fine hair, or even if you're dealing with hair loss, try using a volumizing or thickening shampoo. Tea tree oil shampoos are also a good choice, since the ingredient has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help support a healthy scalp (and a healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair, after all). Or, if you're looking to treat a more specific scalp condition, like dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, look for a shampoo that contains pyrithione zinc, which has antifungal and antibacterial benefits.

On the other side of the hair spectrum, guys with curly or unruly hair should make sure to never skip conditioner, since curly hair tends to be on the drier side. Conditioner will also help make your hair smoother and more manageable. Similarly, look for shampoos that say they're moisturizing. The same rules apply to anyone with generally dry hair, whether it's curly or slick straight.

To help get you started, here are six of the best men's shampoos and conditioners for every hair type.

1. Best drugstore shampoo for men Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo Amazon $3 See On Amazon If you're looking for a basic, reliable shampoo you can use every day, the Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo gets the job done for under $5. For guys who don't want something overly moisturizing, or don't need a special thickening formula, this aloe vera-infused shampoo works to leave hair healthy and clean — simple. The formula is packed with proteins and vitamins that help strengthen your hair without weighing it down, and it has a fresh, subtle scent that reviewers describe as "very light," and "clean." It's also notably silicone- and paraben-free.

2. Best men's shampoo for dandruff Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo Amazon $6 See On Amazon Anyone dealing with persistent flakes and an itchy scalp should swap out their usual shampoo for a targeted option like Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo. The shampoo uses 1% pyrithione zinc as its active ingredient, which is dermatologist-recommended for treating dandruff because of its ability to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungus that cause flare-ups in the first place. You can use this shampoo every day or just a few times a week, but make sure to thoroughly rinse it out each time.

3. Best men’s shampoo for dry hair V76 By Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo Amazon $19 See On Amazon Guys with curly or perennially dry hair need a shampoo that provides serious moisture, and the V76 By Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo does just that. In this formula, moisturizing almond butter, nourishing sage leaf, and soothing chamomile work together to hydrate both hair and the scalp. More importantly, this shampoo is free of sulfates, which is crucial for dry and curly hair types, since sulfates are known to strip hair of its natural oils, which can make frizz worse. The scent is described as woodsy with hints of leather, and the formula is both vegan and cruelty-free.

4. Best 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner for thin hair Every Man Jack 2-In-1 Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Got hair that always seems to fall flat? The Every Man Jack 2-In-1 Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner will give hair an instant boost while improving scalp health and promoting hair growth at the same time. The two-in-one formula will save you an extra step in the shower, but it's loaded with good-for-hair ingredients — like moisturizing shea butter and scalp-stimulating tea tree oil — so it doesn't skimp on the nourishing benefits. Even better, the cruelty-free shampoo/conditioner is made with 96% naturally derived ingredients, is free from parabens, phthalates, and dyes, and has an herbal, minty scent.

5. Best men’s conditioner Jack Black Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a conditioner that fights frizz and is suitable for all hair types, the Jack Black Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner checks all the right boxes. It deeply hydrates both the hair and scalp, but it can also help promote fuller, thicker hair thanks to the biotin and provitamins in the formula. Other ingredients like tea tree, jojoba oil, green tea, and peppermint oil offer scalp-soothing benefits that can help reduce irritation and inflammation, making this a great choice for anyone with dandruff or a dry, itchy scalp. The conditioner was formulated to be lightweight, so it'll never make your hair feel greasy, and it's free of synthetic fragrance, to boot.