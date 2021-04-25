The 69 most genius things on Amazon under $5

Any avid shopper can tell you that there's no greater feeling than finding a new product or gadget that makes life more simple. Even better, is finding that brilliant item for less than $5, and having it delivered to your door in two days (with Amazon Prime). If you're not sure where to start, this list is here to help and it has a little something for every person and every need.

If you're into simple food prep, there's an easy silicone garlic peeler that protects hands while effortlessly removing skin from cloves, orange peelers that score and remove the outer layer of oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits, as well as a multipurpose veggie peeler that removes skin from cucumbers, potatoes, and other veggies. It may also be worth checking out the finger guard that protects your hands from getting cut as you slice into foods.

There's no doubt that beauty buffs are going to love the blackhead remover kit, makeup sponge set, or eye makeup remover pads. I've even added a moisturizing lip gloss that you're going to want to use over and over again as well as a volumizing mascara wand that gives lashes an eye-opening makeover.

For convenience around the home, there are things like colorful coasters, silicone drain stoppers, reusable metal straws, toilet seat lifters, and more.

As promised, the list of genius products goes on and on. Given their functionality and low price point, you're surely going to want to add a few to your shopping cart. Keep scrolling to find your faves.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This set of LED string lights that add ambiance to any room Alkbo Battery String Lights Amazon $4 See On Amazon This set of battery-operated LED string lights are enough to brighten any room. There are 30 lights for a 10-foot total length that gives you enough room to place or hang them anywhere you'd like. Operated by three AA batteries (sold separately), they are easy to place without the need for an outlet or electricity. Choose from purple or green.

2. A lid lifter that helps you handle hot pots with ease CMrtew Pot Lid Lifter Amazon $3 See On Amazon Use this lid lifter to release steam, promote circulation, and prevent overflow as you prepare food. Made of food-grade silicone material, it is safe, non-toxic, and easy to handle when things are hot. A must-have for any kitchen, this tool is offered in red, blue, and green.

3. This adorable cat spoon that hooks onto the side of your mug Longay Cat Tea Spoon Amazon $3 See On Amazon Use this purrfect spoon to stir and enjoy your favorite beverages. It has a cat design atop a long handle with paws that allow it to rest on the rim of your mug. Made of stainless steel, it is durable and made to last for a very long time.

4. These clarifying facial wipes that cleanse & refresh the skin Burt's Bees Clarifying Facial Towelettes Amazon $5 See On Amazon Enjoy the gentle cleansing of these clarifying facial wipes. Perfect for normal to oily skin, they are formulated with pink grapefruit extract to remove dirt and makeup while rejuvenating and refreshing the skin in the process. Each towelette in this pack is rinse-free and disposable after use.

5. A silicone case that protects & carries your wireless earbuds Coffea Silicone Case for Airpods Amazon $4 See On Amazon Give your AirPods soft protection with this silicone case. It's made of flexible and lightweight material and comes equipped with a metal carabiner clip that can easily attach to any bag or backpack. Plus, the convenient cutout allows you to charge effortlessly with the case in place. Choose from a plethora of brilliant colors.

6. The bath bar that moisturizes & invigorates Yardley London Aloe & Avocado Bath Bar Amazon $3 See On Amazon This bath bar is made with extracts of aloe, creamy avocado, and olive oil. It works to nourish your skin while cleansing at the same time. The invigorating citrus scent provides a fresh awakening of the senses, making it a great way to start any day.

7. A set of garlic peelers that wont cut your fingers TBVHOMM Silicone Garlic Peeler (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Use this silicone garlic peeler to remove the skin from cloves with ease. Offered in a pack of three, they are made of BPA-free material for safe and simple use. To use, put the garlic clove inside, and roll back and forth until the skin is removed.

8. An apple slicer & corer that makes perfectly sliced portions None Branded Apple Slicer Amazon $3 See On Amazon Make perfectly sliced fruit in a snap with this apple slicer and corer. Designed with streamlined stainless steel blades, it makes eight evenly split pieces. Simple to use and clean, it can be washed with warm soap and water and dried in minutes.

9. This pack of glass nail files with carrying cases LUOTIVON Glass Nail File (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon This four-pack of glass nail files is perfect for manicures on the go. They feature double-sided use and are made of tempered glass crystal that is durable and safe on the nails. There are two cases included so they can be easily tossed into your bag or purse for travel.

10. A reusable stainless steel straw set with storage bag VIUME Reusable Stainless Steel Straws (4 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon This reusable straw set is safe for you and the environment. It comes with two stainless steel straws (two bent and two straight in different sizes), a cleaning brush, four silicone straw tips, and a cotton bag to keep it all organized. Each straw is dishwasher safe and easy to clean. Choose from a variety of metallic colors.

11. This plastic caddy that brings organization to your counters & desks iDesign Cade Center Amazon $5 See On Amazon This plastic caddy has great multipurpose use. It can store and organize items on your counters, tabletops, or desk. The separate compartments are large enough to hold makeup brushes, soaps, pens, jewelry, and more, and the color blends well with any decor.

12. A set of nail art brushes that help create intricate designs FULINJOY Dual End Nail Drawing Pens (3 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Make beautiful designs with these nail art brushes. The three dual-end brushes, offered in three different sizes, are made of soft fibers that help you draw small details and patterns on the nails. This set is equally as great for professionals as it is DIY nail artists and beginners.

13. These mesh laundry bags that protect your clothing as it washes Ciiindy Premium Fine Mesh Laundry Bags (2 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Protect your delicate clothing while it washes with these mesh laundry bags. This set offers two medium-sized nylon bags with sturdy zippers that keep contents secure throughout each wash. Great for use in the dryer too, these bags prevent your clothing from snagging and tearing.

14. A pair of silicone makeup brushes suitable for sensitive skin The Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These silicone makeup brushes make it simple to evenly apply thin layers of makeup, serums, and other skin care products. They're soft and hypoallergenic, making them great for sensitive skin types, and are easy to clean with soap and water. Each order comes with a set of two brushes with durable, easy-to-grip handles.

15. These travel-sized spray bottles that are great for hand sanitizer DARUNAXY Plastic Clear Spray Bottles (6 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Want to tote hand sanitizer while you travel? These mini spray bottles are the perfect size to take in the car, on planes and trains, or while walking around running errands. There are six clear bottles in total and a collapsible silicone funnel to help you fill them with ease. Each meets TSA regulations and comes with a loop that helps it attach to your bag, belt loop, or keyring.

16. An antioxidant skin cream that nourishes & hydrates Himalaya Nourishing Skin Renewal Cream Amazon $3 See On Amazon Slather this moisturizing cream onto the skin to nourish and rejuvenate. It is made with aloe vera and ashwagandha, an herb with antioxidant properties, to encourage the regeneration of skin cells. Great for normal to dry skin, the lightweight cream provides all-day coverage and protection against the outside elements.

17. This mouthwash that freshens breath while fighting tartar & plaque Solimo Tartar Control Plus Antiseptic Mouth Rinse Amazon $4 See On Amazon Use this mouthwash to freshen breath and control tartar and plaque buildup. This formula is offered in blue mint or citrus flavors and is most effective when used morning and night. A great product for any home, the price point makes it super easy to stock up on.

18. These tongue scrapers that come with a carrying case KNSMYXGS Tongue Scraper Cleaner (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These tongue scrapers add another level to your oral hygiene routine. They improve oral health and remove the particles that can cause bad breath, and they come with a carrying case for simple travel. Made of stainless steel, these two scrapers are BPA-free, safe, and easy to use.

19. A pair of meat claws that handle & shred hot food VIMILOLO BBQ Meat Shredder Claws Amazon $5 See On Amazon Use these meat claws to handle and shred hot meat and foods. They're made of a durable resin material that can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit of heat and are safe for dishwasher cleaning after use. Perfect for grilling and oven use, these meat handling tools are effortless in cooking and serving chicken, pulled pork, beef, and more.

20. An ear cleansing set that effectively removes earwax Sinen Ear Pick Cleansing Tool Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon This ear pick set is made of medical-grade stainless steel that's durable and effective against earwax buildup. The tools vary from cotton swabs in that they scoop wax instead of potentially pushing it further into the ear. Each piece is in this kit is rust-resistant and easy to clean with soap and water or alcohol after use.

21. A makeup brush for flawless eyeshadow application Wet n Wild Crease Brush Amazon $1 See On Amazon Use this makeup brush to apply eyeshadow to the crease of each lid. The brush features short, stiff bristles with a round tapered head to create definition. The design effortlessly picks up eyeshadows and is perfect for blending and applying shadow as an eyeliner.

22. These mint flossers that comes with a carrying case Plackers Micro Mint Dental Floss Picks (12-Count) Amazon $1 See On Amazon Use these mint flossers to remove plaque and debris lodged in between teeth. They easily slide into small areas without issue, leaving your mouth feeling minty clean after each use. Offered in a pack of 12 nestled into a small carrying case, keep them in your bathroom cabinet or toss them into your bag or pocket for easy access.

23. A set of silicone cleaners for your makeup brushes MelodySusie Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $5 See On Amazon Give your makeup brushes a deep cleansing with these silicone brush cleaners. Sold in a set of two, the soft yet durable cleaners feature grooves that help scrub and remove debris from all your favorite makeup brushes. Plus, the cleaning tools are compact and easy to store in your makeup bag.

24. The dishwasher magnet that lets you know the status of your dishes FINDMAG Dishwasher Magnet Clean/Dirty Sign Amazon $5 See On Amazon This double-sided dishwasher magnet lets you know when dishes are dirty or clean. It is both flexible and water-resistant for long-term, durable use. Simply place it on the dishwasher with the "dirty" sign facing outward, then flip it to switch to the "clean" side after your wash is complete.

25. These facial scrub brushes that exfoliate for radiant skin Luckyiren Silicone Face Exfoliator Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Gently scrub and exfoliate the skin with this set of silicone facial cleansing brushes. They're equipped with two different types of bristles for gentle yet deep cleaning. The handle fits neatly in between your fingers for easy use, leaving behind glowing radiant skin.

26. These silicone oven mitts that protect hands from burns Axe Sickle Silicone Oven Mitts (2 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These oven mitts make it easy to handle hot food without burning your hands. The mini design protects without covering the entire hand and can withstand temps up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. Given their compact size, they are lightweight and easy to store when not in use. Choose from blue, green, and purple.

27. This moisturizing face mask that works in 20 minutes TONYMOLY I'm Real Olive Radiance Mask Sheet Amazon $3 See On Amazon Made with natural ingredients, this face mask provides hydration and nourishment to the skin's surface. Place it on and see the results of radiant, rejuvenated skin in as little as 20 minutes. Offered in a variety of different formulas, you're going to want to add every one to your shopping cart.

28. A watermelon slicer that cuts popsicle shapes TXIN Watermelon Slicer (Set of 2) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Make popsicle-shaped melon pieces with this set of watermelon slicers. Each one has a stainless steel cutting blade that pushes into the watermelon, resulting in ready-to-eat pieces. Fun for any event, this set makes slicing and serving your favorite fruit easier than ever before.

29. This set of resistance bands for your home gym Cinati Resistance Bands (Set of 4) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Get fit on the go with this resistance band set. The colorful latex bands come in a set of four or five, and each one has a different resistance to challenge your strength and level of activity. They're great for your home gym and easy to pack when traveling.

30. A scrunchie that has a hidden pocket Nonbranded Velvet Scrunchies With Hidden Pocket Amazon $5 See On Amazon You'll feel like a true secret agent using this scrunchie with a hidden pocket. Made of soft velvet, it features a small, zippered pocket that can hold small items, money, keys, and more. Offered in various colors, the scrunchie feature a smooth finish that won't tangle hair while in use.

31. The portable toilet spray that keeps the bathroom smelling fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray (0.34 Fl Oz) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Take this portable toilet spray on the go so you can stop bathroom odors before they begin. The spray contains a blend of essential oils and other natural ingredients — just use a few spritzes in the toilet bowl to help keep the bathroom smelling fresh.

32. These sturdy car seat hooks that are so easy to install EldHus Car Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Need a handy place to put your bags while driving? Use this sturdy car hook to store bags, purses, backpacks, and more. Sold four per pack, each hook installs easily on the headrest and holds up to 44 pounds apiece, so even your heaviest bag should stay in place.

33. A durable stainless steel spatula Chef Craft Select Stainless Steel Spatula (12.75 inch) Amazon $5 See On Amazon This stainless steel spatula makes a great accessory for any kitchen. The durable construction is rust-resistant and comes with a 13-inch handle that creates enough maneuverability and space to prevent burns and discomfort. Also great: The spatula is dishwasher safe for simple cleanup after use.

34. These reusable bowl covers that fit most containers Brite Concepts Reusable Bowl Covers (12-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Place these reusable bowl covers over any container to keep foods fresh while reducing smell. These covers are designed to expand as needed and fit bowls up to 10 inches in size. This set of 12 can be used over and over and store easily when not being used.

35. An orange peeler that removes the rind from citrus fruits Xloey Orange Peelers (6 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Remove the peelings from citrus fruits in seconds with these orange peelers. They come in a set of six and prevent you from having to use your nails to peel your fruits. Perfect for lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits, and more, these are easy to store in your kitchen drawer after use.

36. These feather bookmarks made of durable metal HAKACC Metal Bookmarks (3 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These beautifully designed feather-shaped bookmarks are a great gift for any avid reader. They're made of high-quality gold-plated metal and feature a leather string that lets you know exactly where you left off in your readings. Each set includes three bookmarks, so you can keep tabs on multiple books at once.

37. The finger guard that protects your hands while food prepping Jupswan Finger Guards Knife Cutting Protector (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Protect your hands from cuts and nicks with this high-quality stainless steel finger guard. Slide it on when cutting and chopping and adjust it to fit the size of your finger. It's smooth and comfortable enough for everyday use while food prepping your favorite meals.

38. This set of tea infusers that steep loose tea YINGKESI Tea Infuser (2 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Steep your favorite loose tea with this set of tea infusers. Made of rust-resistant stainless steel, they are durable and easy to use. You simply take the top off, add the tea leaves, and place it inside your mug or another container as desired.

39. This universal drain stopper that's great for sinks & tubs V-TOP Large Silicone Drain Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon This universal drain stopper is suitable for use in any sink or bathtub. It seals tightly and flatly to prevent draining and comes in a multicolor pack of two for convenience. Made of silicone, these are safe for use anywhere around the home and easy to rinse clean as needed.

40. The mascara that gives the look of false lashes Essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This fan-favorite mascara promises to give you the look of false lashes in just a few swipes. Made with a cone-shaped brush, it promotes dramatic length and volume without clumping, flaking, or fading throughout the day or night. The mascara is also certified cruelty-free by PETA.

41. The book placeholder that makes one-handed reading easy Thumb Thing Book Page Holder and Bookmark Amazon $5 See On Amazon Avid readers will love this page holder, which you place on your thumb to keep your book open as you read. This page holder is size extra-large (other sizes are sold separately) and makes for easy one-handed reading, whether you're sitting, laying down, or standing.

42. This set of latex-free makeup sponges YEOTWIN Makeup Sponges Set Amazon $3 See On Amazon These makeup sponges are useful for applying foundation, creams, concealers, and more. Made of hypoallergenic materials, they are soft and comfortable against the skin and 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Use them wet or dry for maximum coverage of your favorite products. Each pack contains two sponges.

43. The bubble toy that relaxes & relieves tension Autoau Push Pop Bubble Sensory Toy Amazon $5 See On Amazon Fiddle with this bubble toy to relieve stress and tension throughout the day. Press the bubbles down to hear a slight popping sound and flip to repeat. It can alternatively be used as a motor skill game where players take turns pressing down bubbles until the player with the last bubble loses.

44. These toothpaste squeezers that reduce waste ONDY Toothpaste Squeezers (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get the most out of your toothpaste and other items with these tube squeezers. These clips slip onto the flattened end of the tube to help push out anything left inside, reducing waste without creating a mess. There are four in each order, and you can use them on toothpaste tubes, cosmetics, glues, lotions, and more.

45. A set of easy-to-use vegetable peelers SL-Fashion Veggie & Fruit Peelers Amazon $5 See On Amazon These peelers remove the skin from most veggies with ease. They feature stainless steel blades and comfortable non-slip handles that are simple to navigate, and they're dishwasher safe for quick cleanup. This set of two includes pink and blue peelers that'll look great in your kitchen.

46. The flexible sink caddy that fits onto your sink's faucet Umbra Sling Flexible Sponge Holder Amazon $5 See On Amazon This flexible sink caddy fits over any faucet or sink wall for easy installation. The nonslip caddy forms to fit your sink and features a drainage base that releases excess water. Thanks to its flexible design, this product is great for all homes.

47. A blackhead remover kit that has all of the tools you need USCOLOR Dual Heads Blackhead Remover Kit (6 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Use this blackhead remover kit to alleviate pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, and more. There are six pieces included, each made of premium stainless steel to reduce the risk of bacterial infections and scarring. They also feature anti-slip design handles for simple maneuvering.

48. An egg separator that removes yolks in one move DSWW Stainless Steel Egg Separator Amazon $5 See On Amazon This egg separator helps you remove the yolk from your eggs in one simple move. It's made of stainless steel and features a telescopic design that fits over various bowls, plates, and more. Easy to clean, it can be safely placed into the dishwasher when done.

49. These reusable food storage bags that reduce plastic waste Ecoigy Reusable Sandwich Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These reusable storage bags will save you tons of money while also reducing single-use plastic waste. They are BPA and PVC -free to safely hold food items and are suitable for use with frozen items. This set comes with three snack bags and three quart-sized bags for your convenience.

50. The to-do notepad you'll want by your side Carson Dellosa Aim High To Do List Notepad Amazon $4 See On Amazon This cute to-do notepad offers a cheerful way to keep track of life's chores. It features 50 pages with sections that separate all of your tasks by importance. Small in size, this notepad is great for quick reminders and doodles while at home or on the go.

51. This lip gloss that glides on smoothly NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $4 See On Amazon Apply this smooth gloss to lips to achieve great color and moisture. Depending on the color, expect to get sheer to medium coverage that looks and feels amazing with each application. This brand is certified cruelty-free by PETA and does not test on animals. Available colors: 27

52. A cable saver that prevents your cords from fraying LeadTrend Lightning Charger Cable Saver (4 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Use this cable saver to protect cords from fraying and breaking. Made of flexible silicone, it protects lightning cables and charging cords for cell phones, computers, and more. Simply wrap it around your desired cable to keep it protected from daily wear and tear. Each pack contains four cable savers.

53. This multi-purpose tool that opens doors & operates touchscreens Perseverance No Touch Door Opener Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get no-touch operation of elevator buttons, ATM keypads, door handles, and more with this door opener and stylus tool. It hooks onto your keychain or bag and works with most touchscreens and keypads. Small and lightweight, this multi-purpose device helps keep your hands comfortable and clean throughout the day.

54. A set of fun & functional bag clips Kikkerland Woodlands Bag Clip (Set of 6) Amazon $4 See On Amazon How adorable are these novelty bag clips? They come in a set of six, each with a fun animal figure on the front, ready to be used straight out of the packaging. Keep them on hand in your kitchen to keep food and snacks fresher longer.

55. This pair of collapsible funnels that fold down for simple storage AxeSickle Silicone Collapsible Funnel (2 Pieces) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These collapsible funnels provide convenience while also helping to create space. Made of quality silicone that's heat-resistant, they expand for use then collapse for quick and easy storage. Suitable for liquids and other ingredients, these funnels are dishwasher safe for simple cleaning. Each pack contains two.

56. These braided coasters that absorb water Genenic Braided Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Sold in a set of six varying colors, these woven coasters are a great accompaniment to any home. They work to protect furniture from excess water and condensation and have excellent absorption. Multi-colored, they'll also help your guests keep track of their cups when you're entertaining.

57. A dozen cactus magnets for your refrigerator Yarr Cactus Refrigerator Decor Magnets (12-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Place these tiny cactus magnets on your fridge for a cute and effective way to display artwork notes, photos, and more. They're made of durable plastic with strong magnetic backing and come in a package of 12 for use on any magnetic surface around the house.

58. This highlighter that's shaped like a flower Yonger Petals Highlighter Amazon $2 See On Amazon This flower-shaped highlighter is cute and useful in any situation, and it's so easy to stash in your bag when you're working on the go. The pen features five highlighter colors, so you can choose from pink, yellow, green, blue, and orange. Keep it in your home or office for everyday access.

59. The toilet seat lifter that protects you from excess germs My Bathroom Handy Handle Toilet Seat Lifter Amazon $5 See On Amazon Use this toilet seat lifter to keep your hands clean while using the restroom. Attach it to any toilet to lift or lower the seat without touching the actual toilet when needed. Take it with you wherever you go to reduce contact with germs and bacteria.

60. This fruit pitter that removes the stems and core from strawberries & tomatoes Mitid Strawberry Huller Cherry Pitters Amazon $4 See On Amazon This fruit huller helps remove the core from strawberries and tomatoes before cooking or eating them. Use it to reduce prep time while increasing safety for your fingers. Simply insert it at the stem and twist to remove the stem and core with little effort.

61. These webcam covers that offer another layer of privacy Natipo Webcam Cover Slide (6-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Get extra security and privacy by installing these laptop camera covers on your computer. They're ultra-thin and come with an adhesive backing that easily attaches to your laptop. The sliding design allows you to open and close it for convenient use of your camera when ready.

62. A silicone whisk that's gentle on nonstick pots & pans Chef Craft Silicone Wire Whisk Amazon $5 See On Amazon This silicone wire whisk is a handy addition to any kitchen. The whisk is covered in heat-resistant silicone that won't damage your nonstick pots and pans, and it has a comfortable handle that's easy to hold while you stir. Also great: The whisk is dishwasher safe for quick cleanup. Choose from four colors.

63. A strong roll of tape that's durable & weather-resistant Gorilla Tape Handy Roll Amazon $3 See On Amazon Place this durable tape on any item or project for a long-lasting finish. Made with a double-thick, reinforced design, it's suitable for repairs and more. It is additionally weatherproof and resistant to extreme temperatures, moisture, and UV rays, so it's ideal for your outdoor repairs.

64. These patches that can help clear acne breakouts COS.W Acne Pimple Patch (Pack of 24) Amazon $3 See On Amazon When a breakout occurs, you can use these pimple patches to absorb excess fluid around the blemish and speed up the healing process. This set of 24 patches are made with moisture-absorbing hydrocolloid to help heal and protect sensitive spots at the same time. These patches are transparent for discrete use and easy to apply daily.

65. This heat-resistant tape for DIY designs MS WGO Heat-Resistant Tape Amazon $5 See On Amazon Making some DIY designs using thermal printing? This heat-resistant tape can be used with a heat press or mug press when creating your own graphic tees and mugs. The tape is also great for insulation and protection with projects that involve wiring, soldering, and more.

66. The makeup remover pads that are safe & gentle on the skin Almay Oil Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads (15-Count) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get the feeling of a fresh face with these oil-free makeup remover pads. Blended with aloe, cucumber, and green tea, they are soft and soothing against the skin and good for all skin types. Use them to remove your makeup without causing dryness or irritation.

67. An herb stripping tool that quickly separates stems & leaves Dvcline Herb Stripping Tool Amazon $4 See On Amazon This herb stripping tool effortlessly separates the stems and leaves from parsley, thyme, and other greenery. Made of BPA-free plastic, it is lightweight and simple to use. The handheld design, which is great for any home chef or food prepper, is also dishwasher safe for your convenience.

68. This crinkle cutter for fruits & veggies Antrader Stainless Steel Crinkle Cutter Amazon $5 See On Amazon This stainless steel crinkle cutter makes for easy slicing and prep of your favorite foods. The blade creates wavy cuts for homemade potato chips, fries, and fresh fruits and veggies. From snacks to side dishes, this kitchen tool can make dishes that everyone in the house will love. Choose from green and yellow.