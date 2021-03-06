Whether you do it for commuting, exercise, or leisure, it's important to stay hydrated while you bike. The best bike water bottle holders come in extra-lightweight carbon fiber and more affordable aluminum alloy, but many riders also enjoy plastic models for how easy they are to attach. No matter what type of water cage you choose, it should hold your bottle securely but also not make retrieving your bottle more difficult than it needs to be. Also keep in mind the size of your preferred bottles.

When choosing which material is best for you, keep these considerations in mind:

Carbon fiber: If you plan on racing with your water bottle holder, one made from carbon fiber is likely your best bet. Not only do they weigh less than aluminum cages, but they also tend to be harder to bend and break. However, they are often more expensive.

Aluminum alloy: Typically cheaper than carbon fiber cages, aluminum water bottle cages can be suited for the down tube of the frame or the even the handlebars. However, they usually weigh more than carbon fiber so these tend to be better for casual cycling.

Plastic: While not known for being the most durable option, many plastic designs are especially easy to put on and take off without any tools.

According to the American Council on Exercise, one hour of activity can cause your body to lose about a quart of water, depending on the weather and how hard you're pushing. So no matter if you're racing or casually biking through your neighborhood, having one of the best bike water bottle holders can make staying hydrated easier.

The carbon fiber water bottle holders If speed and durability are top priorities, water bottle cages made from carbon fiber should be at the top of your list since they are lightweight and strong.

The ultra-lightweight one IRON JIA'S Water Bottle Cage Amazon $19 See on Amazon At only 0.9 ounce (or 25 grams), this ultra-light water bottle holder won't weigh you down. Each order comes with the screws required to attach it to your down tube. And while it's the most expensive option on this list, it is backed by a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, with fans attesting that it's "very durable" and has "just the right amount of tension to hold a water bottle." Choose from five colors: blue, green, red, silver, and white with red. This option works best for bottles with a diameter of 2.8 to 2.9 inches. One reviewers says: "It's held up really well and does a nice job securing a full height water bottle, even over drops and rough terrain. It's a good balance between ease of sliding in and out and retention strength. Much better than aluminum frame cages I've used in the past."

The fan-favorite Wiel Carbon Fiber Water Bottle Cage Amazon $18 See On Amazon This carbon fiber water bottle holder is a tried-and-true option that Amazon reviewers have described as very "well-made." It comes with all the necessary screws to attach it to pre-drilled holes on your down tube. It weighs a little more than the previous option at one full ounce (or 29 grams), but if you don't mind the extra grams, you can save yourself a buck or two. Get one for $18 or two for $30. This option was designed for standard-size bottles. One reviewers says: "Nicely constructed with smooth edges and finish. Very light weight, durable (through a couple of hard crashes), and holds on to a standard bottle."

The aluminum alloy water bottle holders While heavier than carbon fiber cages, aluminum is sturdy, affordable, and still gets the job done.

The lightest aluminum one Ibera Aluminum Water Bottle Cage Amazon $8 See on Amazon This is the lightest aluminum water bottle holder on the list at 1.5 ounces (or 43 grams). Plus, while most water bottle cages are designed for standard-size bottles, this option can also handle many oversize ones, too. It comes in four colors: silver, black, carbon patterned, or white. And as for quality, more than 5,000 customers have given this down tube attachment a five-star rating on Amazon. You can also get this option in a two-pack for even more savings. One reviewers says: "I've now ridden hundreds of miles with this bottle holder, and would recommend it without reservation. It has held up wonderfully, no wear evident and still holds the bottle well. Just the right amount of 'hold' and 'give'. [...] easy to slide my bottle out while in motion, but not so that the bottle will come out in rough or steep trails."

The adjustable one USHAKE Water Bottle Cages (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon While most options aren't adjustable, this pair of water bottle holders for your down tube is designed so that you can bend them to accommodate bottles between 2.75 and 3 inches in diameter. They're a little heavier than the previous one at 2.1 ounces each (or 61 grams), but with a 4.6-star overall rating and more than 6,000 positive ratings in total, many Amazon reviewers don't seem to mind. One reviewers says: "There's nothing fancy about these cages, they just do what they're designed for perfectly. I mounted them behind my saddle and use small bungees just in case- if I wasn't doing 100-mile rides I probably wouldn't worry about bottles falling out."

The versatile one AIKATE Bike Bottle Holder Amazon $15 See on Amazon While you could attach it to your down tube, what sets this aluminum alloy water bottle holder apart is that you could just as easily install it on your handlebars since it's designed with a clamp. There is zero drilling required, and each order comes with all the tools you'll need to tighten the clamp onto your bike frame. You also have the option of four different colors: red, blue, black, or white. However, with a package weight of 3.9 ounces (or 110 grams) it's likely the heaviest of the bunch. Amazon reviewers reported that it works for standard-size bottles but also "flexes to fit a larger bottle." One reviewers says: "Love this cup holder, we put it on handlebars, works great, can reach it while riding, very sturdy. [...] no problems so far."

The plastic water bottle holders While plastic isn't the durable option, many riders choose plastic bottle holders because of their easy, tool-free installation and budget-friendly prices.

The clip-on one Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Installation doesn't get much easier than clipping your water bottle holder on and off. And this budget-friendly water bottle cage set can hold bottles that are 2.5 to 3.3 inches in diameter. The holder rotates 360 degrees for easy access and can be used on the down tube, below the seat, on the handlebars, or on anything else between 0.6 and 1.7 inches. With versatility like that, it makes sense that it's a best-seller on Amazon. One reviewers says: "They are easy to install and are of reasonable quality - not flimsy or brittle plastic. We've used regular store-bought plastic bottles of water (worked fine for us contrary to other complaints), thicker insulated metal bottles, and the standard plastic sport bottles (e.g. Nike Gatorade etc). The holder has some flexibility so all these worked just fine."