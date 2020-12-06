When the temperatures start to drop, down jackets are the perfect thing to keep on hand because they're warm but also lightweight and fairly packable. The best down jackets for men are designed with high-quality insulation and a durable shell to hold it all in place.

While shopping around, one of the first things to consider is the type of insulation you prefer: natural down versus synthetic. Natural down is more lightweight and it typically packs down better if you need to shove your jacket into a bag or backpack. On the other hand, it's also more expensive and isn't naturally water-resistant. Synthetic filling, on the other hand, is typically cheaper and handles moisture better, though it tends to be heavier and bulkier.

If you opt for a jacket filled with genuine down, you also may want to think about a metric called fill power. This describes how efficiently the jacket's insulation traps heat. A higher fill power doesn't always mean a warmer jacket but it does mean "warmer for the weight." This doesn't matter as much if you like a thicker jacket but if you prefer a trimmer, more tailored fit, a higher fill power will be your friend.

The final factor to think about is style. Do you like a shorter jacket that hits at the waist? Or a longer option that keeps more of your core warm? Do you prefer loose, tailored, or slim-fits? What about hoods, pockets, drawstrings, or stitching patterns?

With these factors in mind, check out the best down jackets for men below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The tried-and-true one Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket Amazon $139 See On Amazon Insulation: Genuine down The lowdown: With more than 400 reviews on Amazon, this high-tech Columbia Sportswear coat is one of the best down jackets on the market. Made of lightweight polyester with 650-fill power natural down, it is warm, durable, and easy to pack down. In addition to the insulation, it has a special liner (inspired by NASA spacesuits) that features tiny aluminum dots that reflect heat back at you. This jacket showcases a sleek, hood-free design with cozy hand pockets and a simple straight fit. Plus, it comes in six colors.

2. The extra packable one Eddie Bauer Men's CirrusLite Down Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon Insulation: Genuine down The lowdown: With an ultra-lightweight, ultra-compact design, this high-quality Eddie Bauer jacket packs down into a small ball, making it a great choice for travel and weekend trips. Not only that, but at roughly $60, it's one of the best cheap down jackets out there. The 650-fill power natural down makes it warm, despite its feather-light weight, and the nylon shell is sturdy and abrasion-resistant. Style-wise, the jacket has horizontal baffling and a slightly tapered fit, and it comes in five solid colors.

3. The hooded parka Marc New York by Andrew Marc Holden Hooded Down Parka Amazon $102 See On Amazon Insulation: Hybrid The lowdown: If you prefer a longer, plusher jacket that comes below the hips, this Marc New York option offers an excellent combination of style and function. The exterior is made with a blend of nylon and spandex which makes it sturdy while still giving you a degree of stretch. The hybrid insulation combines real down with synthetic material, delivering some of the benefits of natural down (warm, lightweight, and packable) without the hefty price tag. This parka has a cozy hood for added warmth and a durable, snag-free zipper. And it's available in olive, charcoal, and ink color choices.

4. The tapered one Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Hooded Men’s Insulated Jacket Amazon $125 See On Amazon Insulation: Genuine down The lowdown: Designed with a comfortable hood and a sleek, tailored fit, this real goose down jacket keeps you warm while looking good too. It's constructed with 700-fill power natural down and an outer shell that's tough and durable (as well as fairly flexible). It has two hand pockets, a strong, snag-resistant zipper, and a simple drawstring waist. Best of all, it's sold in nine different colors.

5. The splurge Fjällräven Greenland No. 1 Down Jacket Amazon $499 See On Amazon Insulation: Genuine down The lowdown: If you spend a lot of time outdoors and feel like treating yourself to an extra warm (not to mention stylish) option, this Fjällräven Greenland No. 1 is just the ticket. It's constructed with 800-fill power genuine down plus a blend of top-grade polyester and soft cotton, which makes it durable, insulating, and built to last for many years. "This thing is so incredibly well made," wrote one reviewer. " It gives the feeling of a garment that will last a lifetime." This coat comes in your choice of three neutral colorways.

6. The eco-friendly down alternative one The North Face Men's ThermoBall Eco Insulated Hooded Jacket Amazon $219 See On Amazon Insulation: Synthetic The lowdown: Built with synthetic insulation made from recycled polyester, this eco-friendly down jacket will help keep you cozy and you can feel good about your purchase too. Available in an impressive array of colors, the waist-length, slim-fit coat is lightweight yet it stands up to cold weather, according to reviewers. The snag-free shell is ultra-durable and the attached hood offers added warmth. On top of the basics, this jacket has elastic cuffs and a cinch-cord at the hem for an adjustable fit. And it comes in 14 colors and patterns, making it easy to find one you love.