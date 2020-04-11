Size: 72 by 26 inches

This nonslip yoga mat will keep your hands and feet in place no matter how much you sweat, which makes it an especially good option for hot yoga. It even has alignment markings, so you know exactly where to put your hands and feet for certain poses. This helps keep your body properly aligned throughout your practice, minimizing the risk of injury.

As a yoga enthusiast and someone who has practiced high-intensity yoga for years, I can personally attest to the durability of this mat. Of all the mats I've owned, this one is by far the best for keeping you stable, which is important in yoga.

One thing to consider is that if you have sensitive knees, you may need to fold over the end for extra cushioning (or use a towel) for certain poses. This pick is available in six colors and comes with a carrying case, so you can easily tote it around with you.

One reviewer says: “I have purchased many yoga mats that have been far more expensive than this brand and I have to say I LOVE this mat. It is great and has the perfect combination between grip and just overall comfort. [...] The texture is inviting and does not change when you start to sweat.”