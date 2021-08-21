Strong, healthy skin is a genderless pursuit, so the best face masks for men are essentially the best face masks for anyone — they're effective, straightforward, highly rated, and intelligently formulated to target a variety of skin types and goals.

And that's the best way to discern which of these face masks is right for you. If you’re hoping to clear up unwanted acne, for instance, a clay mask will help sop up excess oil and rid your pores of the impurities that contribute to breakouts. If it’s an overall brighter complexion you’re after, a mask packed with chemical exfoliants — like glycolic acid and AHAs, which are derived from fruit enzymes — will give your skin a nice, thorough polish, without being too abrasive. Hydrating face masks are even more foolproof, regardless of skin type (all skin needs water), and sheet masks soaked in all-purpose serums are a popular choice (and, worth mentioning, the mask of choice for Cristiano Ronaldo). While you can get really good, cheap sheet masks on Amazon, the one on this list is thoughtfully designed for people with beards, specifically.

For best results, apply your face mask of choice after cleansing your skin, leave it on anywhere from five to 30 minutes (read the mask directions if you’re unsure how long to keep yours on), then rinse it off. Follow it up with a moisturizer, plus sunscreen during the daytime. As with most things worth pursuing, consistency is key. You'll often see results after one application, but your skin will reap longer-term benefits if you mask up at least once per week.

Supercharge your skin-care routine with the best face masks on Amazon, listed ahead.

1. The detoxifying one Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, 16 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon The definition of a cult-favorite, Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay contains just one ingredient, bentonite clay, which is renowned for its detoxifying effects. It works amazingly well on acne-prone skin, but since it's not overly drying, even people with dry or sensitive skin can use it. Mix a palmful of the powder with water or apple cider vinegar, slather it over your face, and rinse it off once your skin starts to “pulse.” You’ll be left with clear, bright, softened skin, and you may even see a reduction in the appearance of enlarged pores. You can use it anywhere on your body that can use clearing up, too, like if you experience back or chest acne. One reviewer wrote: “This mask had been such a life saver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. [...] It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!”

2. The brightening one Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, 1.7 Oz. Amazon $11 See On Amazon This Andalou Naturals mask contains virtually every brightening ingredient a person could reasonably ask for. Glycolic acid, a gentle but highly effective chemical exfoliant, sweeps away dead skin cells to reveal newer, fresher skin cells hidden beneath. Brightening powerhouse manuka honey also appears here, pumpkin enzymes offer an extra polishing kick, and aloe leaf juice and hyaluronic acid work to keep your skin hydrated. Shoppers confirmed this is especially effective for reducing the appearance of unwanted scarring from past breakouts. One reviewer wrote: “I love how this product feels and smells on. I’ve never had blemish issues until about two years ago with dark spots / scaring on my face [...] This is the only product that has been able to lighten/fade them. The more consistent you use it, the better. My face always feels so fresh, clean with a nice glow after.”

3. The hydrating one Bolden GLOW Hydrating Mask, 3.5 Fl. Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bolden face mask is like a glass of water for dehydrated skin (telltale signs of skin dehydration: your skin feels tight and parched, or your complexion looks a bit dull). It harnesses three major humectants — hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe — that draw moisture from the air and into your skin, while centella asiatica extract strengthens the skin to keep moisture locked in. The lightweight, gel-like texture adds to the refreshing feel. One reviewer wrote: “I have had problems with dry and dehydrated skin forever. I got this mask last winter because my skin was cracking. I used it every day for a week, and my skin drastically improved - hydrated, soft, and no longer cracking! I continue using it once a week for maintenance even through the summer. No more dry skin problems; this is my holy grail hydrating mask!”

4. The calming one Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, 5 Fl. Oz. Amazon $51 See On Amazon Think of this Peter Thomas Roth gel mask as an evolved version of your standard-issue aloe vera gel. As should be clear by the name, this uses cucumber extract (plus aloe) to soothe and hydrate stressed-out skin, so it’s a great choice for people prone to concerns like redness, rashes, sunburns, or razor burn. That gooey gel texture feels even more refreshing when you stick this mask in the fridge — which you should absolutely do before your next tough workout, day spent in the sun, or long night out. You’ll thank yourself for your foresight. One reviewer wrote: “I keep this mask in the refrigerator and pop it on first thing in the morning while I get ready. It functions as both my morning cleanser and a moisturizing mask. I find that the coolness and hydrating component of the mask helps reduce any puffiness in my face, plus it's gentle enough to use on my delicate under-eye area.”

5. The overnight one COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask, 2.02 Fl. Oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon The idea of an overnight mask might seem daunting, but it’s no more labor-intensive than putting on moisturizer before bed and washing your face in the morning. This one from Korean skin care brand COSRX covers pretty much all your bases: It’s moisturizing, brightening, and firming, thanks to powerful ingredients like niacinamide and rice bran extract. If you’re not sold on the idea of an overnight mask, you can also apply it as a regular mask (keep it on for 15 minutes, then rinse), or as a nighttime moisturizer. One reviewer wrote: “This lotion is incredible! I've been using it for several years now, and I don't know that I'll ever switch. It's very moisturizing and doesn't have a strong smell. (It has a very light scent, but it's very pleasant). I use it every night and I find that a "pea-sized" amount is perfect. And it usually lasts me about 4-6 months. Also, my biggest compliment is that my husband steals it ALL THE TIME from me. And he is the biggest lotion hater in the world. This is the only lotion he'll use at all.”

6. The scrub/mask hybrid Skin Food Black Sugar Mask Wash Off, 3.52 Fl. Oz. Amazon $11 See On Amazon Here’s another hybrid mask for you to consider. Black sugar is both an exfoliant and a humectant; so while the scrub’s gritty texture works to polish the surface of your skin, it also keeps your skin hydrated and soft. Apply a thin layer over damp skin, leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes, then gently massage it in before you rinse to reap more of those polishing effects. This works great as a lip or body scrub, too. Heads up: There is such a thing as over-exfoliating, even with a relatively mild exfoliator like this one. Limit using this to once a week if your skin is sensitive or dry, or two to three if it’s oily. One reviewer wrote: “This left my face feeling refreshed without the feeling of abrasiveness you might get from traditional scrubs. It has ingredients that make simply wearing the mask feel like it’s doing a decent job of exfoliating and refreshing, rather than scrubbing alone.”