Boy Smells

The 7 best gender-neutral fragrances to wear now that we can smell each other again

By Melissa Pandika

Finally, after more than a year in isolation, you might be taking your first tentative steps back into the world. You’re probably reuniting with friends, meeting up with Hinge matches — and depending on your vaccination status, they may even be sitting close enough to catch a whiff of you. We all get to see each other again, which means we all get to smell each other again, too.

While that natural funk you’ve been rocking might’ve cut it during quarantine, you might want to consider dressing it up with a more, shall we say, alluring fragrance. And because the gender binary is BS, we’ve picked seven scents that we consider gender neutral, that you can feel free to use regardless of how you identify.

Suede Pony
Boy Smells

Redolent of plum, violet, and suede, this rugged scent with a soft side evokes the exhilarating freedom of galloping off into the sunset.

Eau des Baux Eau de Toilette [2.5 fl. oz.]
L’Occitane en Provence

This spicy, amber blend mesmerizes with rich cedarwood, vanilla, and frankincense notes.

Mo Mi Clarity Mist
Mo Mi Beauty

Spritz this multipurpose mixture of eucalyptus and ylang ylang from Asian-owned Mo Mi to instantly revivify your body, hair, or room.

Greylocke Eau de Parfum [1.7 oz.]
PHLUR

An amalgam of sea salt, cedarwood, and sustainably-sourced pine resin, Phlur’s Greylocke will transport you to the coastal forest of your dreams.

Noire de Mai Eau de Parfum [85 ml]
Veronica Gabai

The black rose-inspired Noire de Mai wafts sultry wood, amber, and patchouli notes, all the better for channeling your dark side.

Summer Festival Eau de Toilette [1.6 oz]
Escada

In this summery scent, fresh florals combine with heady sandalwood to embody the whimsy and joie de vivre of outdoor music festivals. (Remember those?)

Byredo Mixed Emotions [1.7 oz.]
Byredo

Byredo’s Mixed Emotions juxtaposes cozy black tea with herbaceous violet leaves and other notes to create an olfactory rendering of our pandemic-era ambivalence.