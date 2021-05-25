Finally, after more than a year in isolation, you might be taking your first tentative steps back into the world. You’re probably reuniting with friends, meeting up with Hinge matches — and depending on your vaccination status, they may even be sitting close enough to catch a whiff of you. We all get to see each other again, which means we all get to smell each other again, too.

While that natural funk you’ve been rocking might’ve cut it during quarantine, you might want to consider dressing it up with a more, shall we say, alluring fragrance. And because the gender binary is BS, we’ve picked seven scents that we consider gender neutral, that you can feel free to use regardless of how you identify.