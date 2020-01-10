These versatile shorts can be worn for just about any kind of fitness routine, though the 7-inch inseam is ideal for running or swift cardio moves. They're made from 100% polyester, so they are lightweight, breathable, and will help wick moisture away. They also have reflective marks on the sides, so you can safely wear them at night, too. The elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring make it easy to customize the fit. Reviewers love how comfortable they are with several mentioning they like to wear them while relaxing around the house as well as to the gym.

Some users report that these run small, so consider sizing up. They also note that the pockets are a little shallow, so not all smartphones or bulkier items (like keys) may fit properly.

Fans say: “I bought these four months ago and wear them 1-2 times per week. These are a surprisingly good brand of shorts. I am an avid runner as well as lifter while also regularly engaging in calisthenics/gymnastics. Whether completing a clean and jerk, running a 10K, standing on my hands, or tumbling during floor work, these shorts hold up.”