Between frequent washing, everyday chores, and exposure to the weather, it’s easy for hands to become dry and cracked. To help restore and retain moisture, the best hand lotions for men have hydrating, fast-absorbing formulas that penetrate the skin quickly and don’t leave behind a greasy residue. Whether you want a lotion with SPF, a light scent, or a fragrance-free formula, there are options below that anyone can use.

A hand lotion should do two things: restore hydration and protect skin from further moisture loss. With that in mind, you’ll want to look for ingredients that excel in those areas. Case in point: Glycerin and other humectants pull moisture from the air and into the skin to help relieve dryness. At the same time, emollients such as shea butter and plant oils create a barrier that seals in hydration, helping to soothe irritation.

A couple of tips to keep in mind: If you have sensitive skin or prefer unscented products, opt for a fragrance-free lotion to prevent irritation. And to help seal in moisture, apply lotion to damp hands after you wash them.

Ready to soothe your parched skin? Read on for the best hand lotions for men on Amazon.

1. The concentrated one for dry, cracked hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream, 3.4 oz. Amazon $8 See On Amazon The concentrated formula of this O’Keeffe’s lotion works wonders on extremely dry and cracked skin, earning a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 26,000 Amazon reviewers weighed in. In addition to restoring hydration, the glycerin-based, fragrance-free cream also forms a protective barrier on the skin, helping to prevent future moisture loss. Though reviewers touted the lotion as quick-absorbing, keep in mind that a little goes a long way when applying. One reviewer wrote: “This stuff really works. I live in Minnesota, and it gets extremely dry and cold here in the winter. So much so that my fingertips and backs of my hands crack and bleed every year [...] Within about 4 days of using Working Hands, the cracks were almost fully healed, and within a week, the pain was gone."

2. The gentle one for sensitive skin La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dermatologist- and allergy-tested, this La Roche-Posay hand lotion has also earned the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, making it an excellent choice for sensitive skin. The fragrance-free formula includes glycerin, shea butter, and niacinamide, a powerful B vitamin that helps replenish the skin barrier. Together, these three heavy-hitters will help keep hands moisturized for 48 hours, while being fast-absorbing and without leaving behind a greasy residue. One reviewer wrote: “This hand cream has a consistency that is similar to petroleum jelly, but is much lighter and easier to spread. I like that this is fragrance free and it starts to work immediately at soothing my dry hands. This coats my hands and keeps them feeling comfortable, soft, and smooth."

3. The budget one with soothing aloe Gold Bond Ultimate Skin Therapy Lotion, 5.5 oz. Amazon $5 See On Amazon This Gold Bond lotion can help hands stay moisturized for 24 hours, even through frequent hand-washing. Aloe is the star ingredient, but the formula also includes a nourishing blend of emollients and humectants (like glycerin and urea) to protect hands and help them retain moisture. Though it's hypoallergenic, the lotion does have a light scent that might be bothersome if you’re sensitive to fragrances. Another popular choice on Amazon, this non-greasy hand cream has a 4.8-star overall rating and more than 7,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote: “I definitely recommend this lotion, it moisturizes perfectly and doesn’t leave an oily or wet residue after applying, when used properly. Really helps with the dry hands & knuckles, I wash my hands a lot at work and use this after each wash. Smells good too, not too over powering but just right."

4. The splurge-worthy one with SPF Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40, 1 fl. oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only is this Supergoop hand cream packed with hydrating ingredients, but it also provides excellent UV protection with SPF 40. The fast-absorbing lotion helps keep hands soft with sea buckthorn fruit extract, argan oil, and meadowfoam seed oil. The lotion does have a light scent, which one reviewer described as “lemony,” but it lacks the sunscreen smell you’ll get with most SPF lotions. One reviewer wrote: “This hand lotion with SPF is golden! I keep it my work bag and use it throughout the day after the constant hand washing. It is not greasy and does not have much of a scent."

5. The multi-tasking one for hands, face, & body Nivea Men Creme, 5.3 oz. Amazon $6 See On Amazon This Nivea cream is fast-absorbing and dermatologist-tested to be safely used on the hands, face, and body without causing irritation. It’s enriched with glycerin and vitamin E to hydrate and protect skin from dryness and has earned a 4.7-star average on Amazon. Keep in mind, it’s not fragrance-free, so may not be the best choice as an all-over moisturizer if you have sensitive skin. One reviewer wrote: “I love this stuff. It smells amazing. It is excellent at eliminating the itch I get [from] dry winter air on my back and chest, and has eliminated the dry scaly skin on my shins. It is also great on my hands."

6. The one with hydrating hemp oil The Body Shop Hand Protector, 3.4 fl. oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hemp seed oil is the standout ingredient in this hand lotion that can provide up to 24 hours of hydration. The rich hand cream also contains ingredients like glycerin and castor oil to nourish skin and help it retain moisture. It’s earned a perfect five-star rating from thousands of reviewers, and it has a natural scent that one fan called "earthy." One reviewer wrote: “This is the best lotion for super chapped hands. I work in a kitchen and wash my hands all the time to the point that they hurt sometimes. With this, even if on for 15 minutes before I wash my hands again, helps tremendously."