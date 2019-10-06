Whether you're heading to work or lounging around, the right pair of socks can really make a difference in your comfort level. The best men's dress socks will help you look sharp while keeping your feet dry and comfortable all day.

One of the biggest factors that sets a great pair of socks apart from a subpar pair is the material. The best materials for dress socks are usually a blend of a few key fabrics:

Polyester: This versatile fabric is exceptionally good at wicking moisture and sweat, which is why it's so popular for socks. It is also durable and dries quickly. (Similarly, nylon is another great choice for moisture management.)

In addition to materials, you'll also want to look for qualities like cushioning and blister protection (the latter of which usually comes from a seamless construction).

Now that you're equipped with a better idea of what to look for, check out the list of best men's dress socks I've gathered below.

1. These breathable socks that reviewers say are soft & comfortable FortCotton Men’s Dress Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with ultra-soft cotton and a blend of breathable polyamide-elastane, these lightweight men's dress socks are comfortable and stretchy. Reviewers say they're durable, too, and that they have a high-quality feel. They come in a six-pack with an assortment of solids and patterns, and they're designed to fit shoe sizes 10 to 13. What fans say: "I love these socks. They are super comfy and soft. The best thing is they are [80 percent] cotton which is important for me while picking socks. I highly recommend them, if you are a cotton socks fan too." Available sizes: One size

2. This colorful 12-pack with lots of funky patterns Marino Colorful Funky Dress Socks For Men (12-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon What's great about them: With more than 3,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating, these colorful men's dress socks boast a cult following on Amazon. This is partly due to their impressive mix of softness, comfort, and moisture management. The fabric is largely comprised of silky cotton, but it also features polyester to wick sweat and spandex for flexibility. These socks come in an affordable 12-pack with vibrant patterns. What fans say: "The material is much thicker and the weave higher quality than many similarly priced socks and did not shrink after washing and drying on low heat. Patterns received [were] exactly as pictured, and the colors accurately represented in the photo." Available sizes: 6 to 12, 12 to 16

3. This high-quality pair with compression to boost circulation FITS Business Crew Dress Sock For Work Amazon $17 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you are looking for something to help boost your circulation, these compression dress socks are just the ticket. Made with a high-quality blend of nylon, polyester, LYCRA, and Merino wool, they offer an excellent combination of breathability, moisture-management, and comfort. Additionally, the stretch-fit design applies mild compression throughout the day that encourages blood flow, helping to reduce foot fatigue and keep your toes warm. (If you have any existing health conditions, just be sure to talk to your doctor before making compression socks a staple in your wardrobe.) What fans say: "Buy 'em, especially if [your] office is cold or you have poor circulation to your feet. So comfortable and warm. I'm ordering more." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

4. These dress socks made of 85% cotton that are cooling & durable WANDER Men's Solid Dress Socks (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon What's great about them: Designed to be extra soft, these cotton dress socks are comfortable while still being tough and durable. They're constructed with 85% cotton for softness, along with 12% polyester to keep your feet dry and cool, and 3% spandex for a flexible fit. They come in an eight-pack with solid color options that include black, white, and gray. What fans say: "These are really nice, medium weight socks. They fit my size 11 feet just fine. No annoying bunching at the toes. I'd definitely by them again." Available sizes: 8 to 12, 13 to 15

5. These dress socks that are great for sweaty feet PowerSox Men's Cushion Crew Socks With Coolmax (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon What's great about them: If your feet have a tendency to get hot, these thin dress socks for men make a great choice due to their sweat-wicking material and ultra-light design. The construction is a high-tech blend of 44% Coolmax polyester, 38% cotton, 16% regular polyester, and a splash of stretchy, comfortable spandex. The result is a sock that keeps your feet cool, dry, and free of odor. What fans say: "I spent hours researching socks for work because I'd get bad odor/sweatyfeet from other socks I've tried. These socks are amazing! Feet stay dry and odor is now gone, much to the pleasure of my family LOL. They are very comfortable and well worth the price!"

6. This patterned pair with cushioning in the high-impact zones Feetures Men's Everyday Performance Dress Sock Amazon $14 See On Amazon What's great about them: If your feet tend to get sore after a long day in the office, these men's patterned dress socks are a great choice. They're designed with special cushioning in the high-impact zones, so you can walk around in them without your feet getting fatigued. They have a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and nylon to manage perspiration, plus a little spandex for stretch. On top of that, the seamless toe boxes reduce the chance of blisters. These argyle-patterned socks are available in four different color combinations. What fans say: "Soft, comfortable, and perfectly cushioned. Like walking on clouds. Do your feet a solid, order a pair or two."