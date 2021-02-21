The slip-on has never been more relevant. Effortless, low-key, versatile, and generally pretty affordable, there's a lot to love about this footwear style. And the best slip-on shoes for men offer the ease of a slipper with an aesthetic that works for virtually any occasion.

Casual pairs, which most of the ones below are, range from athletic sneakers that deliver comfort and performance to waterproof slides that feel like you're walking on clouds. A canvas slip-on is a good middle ground for an everyday shoe that can take a beating and be tossed in the wash when it needs some freshening up.

You’ll also find slip-on hiking shoes with high-traction lug soles. Less outdoorsy types may prefer a cool knit loafer that offers the versatility of boat shoes in a more modern package. If you're in need of a dress shoe, though, a classic leather loafer is a worthwhile investment. You can wear them with suits or with jeans, and that leather will just get softer with time.

And, if all else fails, there’s always the indoor/outdoor slipper — and that one is probably the shoe you'll wear most often. Wherever you’re headed, whether that’s the porch or the trail, these slip-on shoes will make you reconsider why you ever hassled with laces in the first place.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The cushy pair Skechers Equalizer Persistent Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon An Amazon best-seller, these Skechers slip-on shoes have earned praise from thousands of reviewers, many of whom called them the most comfortable pair they'd ever owned. The sneakers combine a breathable mesh upper with vegan suede accents and a flexible synthetic outsole, while inside you get not one but two layers of foam: one layer for shock absorption and another layer of memory foam that cradles your foot. Elastic gores make these shoes supremely easy to pull on and a padded collar all but ensures you'll never get a blister. "Like walking on pillows, and are genuinely some of the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned," a reviewer wrote. "Not only are they a great price, but the quality surpasses some of the more expensive options out there." Plus, they're available in wide and extra-wide sizes so there's a shoe for everyone. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 6.5 — 14 (regular, wide, and extra-wide)

2. The canvas pair Lugz Clipper Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon These canvas slip-ons have a low-profile skater look with tailored seams. On-point upgrades include a well-padded collar with a faux leather patch on the heel, and inside is a cushioned insole with a breathable lining. Subtle elastic gores on the sides provide an easy fit, and at this reasonable price, you may want them in a few colors. "Impressed with how light and walkable these slip-ons were," one fan commented. "After 6 months of high usage the bottom soles and the exterior still has a slick clean look (I was even complimented on its style a few times)." Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 3.5 — 15

3. The athletic pair Adidas Lite Racer Adapt Slip-On Running Shoe Amazon $65 See On Amazon These feather-weight slip-on sneakers are engineered for serious comfort inside and out. The mesh sock upper is elastic and breathable, with a double heel tab, plus one on the tongue for extra maneuverability when pulling them on. Inside you'll find adidas' proprietary Cloudfoam midsole, with an extra layer of moisture-wicking padding from the contoured Ortholite sock-liner. The soles themselves are a rubberized foam for bouncy shock absorption — although a few shoppers noticed it wasn't quite as long-wearing like rubber. "The comfort and support is amazing. They are easy to slip on and are very lightweight and comfortable," a reviewer reported. "Almost feels like I don't have anything on." A heads up: Some versions have laces that are purely decorative. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

4. The rugged pair Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On Shoe Amazon $76 See On Amazon The Merrell Jungle Moc combines trail-worthy features with an unassuming appearance for a versatile, good-looking shoe that can take a beating. Its suede upper tops a 3-millimeter lug sole for traction on rugged terrain, with a nylon shank through the mid-foot for impressively good arch support and stability in a slip-on style. The air cushioning under the heel cuts weight for light yet powerful shock absorption, and the sole curves up high to cup your entire foot. Inside is a breathable mesh lining with odor-control tech and molded EVA foam for more cushioning. "Extremely comfortable when new and they only get better with age," one fan wrote. "The only ones that I want when I have to be on my feet all day... the uppers look almost new after two years of daily wear. They are easy to slip on and slip off but never feel like they are going to come off unexpectedly." Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 7 — 15, including regular and wide

5. The slides adidas Adilette Shower Slides Amazon $35 See On Amazon These adidas slide sandals boast nearly 50,000 ratings on Amazon to cement their cult status as the most effortless shoe. The quick-drying synthetic strap is seated low on the foot so they won't fly off, but the best feature is definitely their contoured Cloudfoam footbed with a deep-seated toe and heel cup that offers an impressive amount of arch support for a minimalist slide. "They feel like memory foam only better," one reviewer noted. "They contour to my feet and hold the shape while being very soft/cushioned. I bought them for a house slipper but started wearing them out to water the garden and a few times when going out. I like them so much I just bought another pair." Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 4 — 18

6. The hybrid pair Hey Dude Wally Stretch Loafer Amazon $65 See On Amazon The Wally Stretch Loafer combines an attractive look and modern materials for a good casual loafer with sneaker-like functionality. The upper is woven from breathable, stretchy textile and comes with slip-on laces you can reconfigure for better comfort or hold, while the interior is lined with soft fabric and features a removable memory foam insole in case you prefer to swap it out for your own. The sneaker sole is equally lightweight — each shoe clocks in at just 5 ounces. Plus, they're machine washable. "These are great, lightweight casual shoes for going out on the town or just taking it easy in general," one fan commented. "The comfort is great, no break-in required... Laid back, but presentable." Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 7 — 15

7. The penny loafers Rockport Classic Penny Loafer Amazon $75 See On Amazon Rockport's loafers are anything but stuffy, although their conservative leather upper looks sharp as hell when you need them to be, even though they secretly feel like a pair of Crocs. They're engineered to be ultra lightweight, and they're built with the flexibility to move in every direction your foot does, with a bio-mechanically designed polyurethane sole that keeps ergonomics and stability top of mind. The brand’s proprietary sports-inspired technology provides extra comfort and cushioning at the heel, with EVA foam throughout. "I’ve been buying different colors & replacements of this same shoe for 5+ years now," one reviewer wrote. "Great shoe for dress or casual. I wear with & without socks depending on occasion, and they are comfortable either way." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6.5 — 16, including regular and wide sizes