Staying hydrated throughout the day is so much easier when you have a great water bottle by your side. The best stainless steel water bottles are durable, insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours, and come in a range of styles and sizes, so you can choose the one you’ll want to sip from all day.

Stainless steel offers excellent insulation, and most bottles (but not all) can be used for both hot and cold drinks, but be sure to double check before ordering if you're planning to use it for hot coffee or tea. And since you’ll likely use your water bottle every day, you’ll want to choose one that you won’t mind cleaning often. Most stainless steel bottles need to be hand-washed, but some have lids that are top rack dishwasher-safe. But if you're really averse to cleaning tasks, I've included a couple dishwasher-safe options.

Beyond that, your choice comes down to size, color, and special features. Think: an extra layer of insulation to prevent condensation, leakproof lids, straws, or a built-in water filter

One more thing: All of these stainless steel water bottles are BPA-free, so you can drink with peace of mind. With all that in mind, scroll on for the best stainless steel water bottles on Amazon that’ll keep you refreshed while you’re on the go.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The fan favorite Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle (18-Ounce) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 11,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive overall rating, this Hydro Cell stainless steel water bottle is a true fan favorite. The durable, leakproof bottle features double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to eight. Plus, the bottle has an anti-slip powder coating on the exterior that makes it easier to hang onto during workouts and other activities. It comes with two lids — a stainless steel screw cap that creates a tight vacuum seal, as well as sports cap with a straw that allows you to sip on the go. Choose from 15 colors, including black, white, and fuchsia. One reviewer says: “First Amazon review, but this water bottle was worth it. I put ice water in this around 10AM & then accidentally left it in the car (85 degrees today), when I retrieved the bottle at 8PM - it still had the ice cubes & was ice cold. Perfect." Cleaning: hand wash

Available sizes: 18-ounce, 24-ounce, 32-ounce, 40-ounce

2. The budget-friendly one Contigo Ashland Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle (20-Ounce) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For less than the price of lunch, this affordable stainless steel water bottle from Contigo is a solid pick. It’s vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and there’s a button on the leakproof lid to allow for one-handed drinking, plus a built-in lock to prevent spills while you're on the move. And for even easier sipping, use the pop-up straw and covered spout. The one drawback is that it's not recommended for hot liquids. Choose from six colors, like "scuba blue" and "sangria". One reviewer says: “I absolutely love this product. The quality is great and the price is affordable. I find myself drinking more water with this bottle; it makes a difference when the water is cold.” Cleaning: top rack dishwasher-safe lid, hand wash bottle

Available sizes: 20-ounce

3. The one that's dishwasher-safe Easy Clean Water Bottle (17-Ounce) Amazon $23 See On Amazon To make cleaning a breeze, opt for this dishwasher-safe stainless steel bottle with a top half that unscrews at the widest point for thorough cleaning. That separation point also makes it easy to add ice — not normally a feature with other narrow-mouthed bottles. Plus, it's double-wall insulated, vacuum sealed, and leakproof to keep your drink cold or hot for hours. This dishwasher-safe bottle doesn't come in any other colors, though — just a classic stainless steel finish. One reviewer says: “Love this! Easy to clean and my favorite part is how easily ice can be put into the bottle.” Cleaning: dishwasher-safe

Available sizes: 17-ounce

4. The one with triple insulation S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle (17-Ounce) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made with triple-layer vacuum insulation, this S’well water bottle is a consistently popular pick for keeping drinks cold for up to 27 hours or hot up to 12 hours. It’s one of the only bottles on the list with a copper wall layer, giving it another layer of insulation, and according to Amazon reviewers, the bottle is also leakproof. Plus, with a selection of sharp colors and patterns — including teakwood, onyx, and black marble — this option earns significant style points. One reviewer says: “This is my second S'well bottle. They keep my beverages cold for hours and I live in Florida and can leave the bottle in my car all day and at the end of the day the beverage is still ice cold and the ice has not totally melted. The bottle does not sweat either." Cleaning: hand wash

Available sizes: 9-ounce, 17-ounce, 25-ounce

5. The extra-large one BUZIO Stainless Steel Water Bottle (1-Gallon) Amazon $79 See On Amazon If you're looking for all-day hydration, this legitimately huge 1-gallon stainless steel water bottle is the way to go. It's double-wall vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold for up to an astounding 48 hours and hot for up to 24, and the powder coating makes it easier to grip. The lid features a leakproof seal, an ergonomic handle, and a straw lid you can open with one hand for easy drinking and pouring. Plus, it comes with two 16-ounce stainless steel beer cups. And while this is the most expensive option on the list by far, it's great if you're looking for a way to keep a good supply of ice cold water on hand while you're working outside or heading out for a camping trip. One reviewer says: “This huge monster keeps me stocked with ice cold water till lunch when I can stop and fill it up again with ice water. That is not to say it can’t last longer than one day. On the weekends I don’t drink as much from the bottle and it has kelp my water cold for three whole days." Cleaning: dishwasher-safe (but hand-washing recommended)

Available sizes: 1-gallon

6. The versatile one Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle (18-Ounce) Amazon $22 See On Amazon The Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle comes with three lids — a carabiner lid with two straws, a flip lid, and stainless steel lid — so you have multiple ways to sip. The double-walled vacuum insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours and, while it isn't completely leakproof, Amazon reviewers noted it prevents spills fairly well. There’s a range of sizes and colors to choose from, including midnight black, kiwi green, and twilight blue. One reviewer says: “Bottle is overall fantastic. Lids are versatile and the bottle is [built] like a tank." Cleaning: hand wash

Available sizes: 14-ounce, 18-ounce, 22-ounce, 32-ounce, 40-ounce, 64-ounce