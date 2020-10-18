The beanie is an emblem of utilitarian style. It can be worn alone or under a hood — indoors or outdoors — so it's a useful piece to have on hand even if you don't wear one daily. That said, you don't want to waste money on one with a thin knit or poor-quality stitching. The best beanies for men can be made of everything from acrylic to cashmere — you just need to find your favorite design and you’re ready to roll.

Many beanies are made from budget-friendly acrylic: a synthetic alternative to wool that's similarly warm, lightweight, and soft. However, it's not as breathable, so you may find yourself taking it off on warm days. Wool, on the other hand, is temperature regulating as well as breathable, moisture-wicking, and naturally anti-odor. If you want a wool beanie and are concerned about itching, opt for a high-quality Merino; you can even find wool hats that are specially treated to be machine washable. If you're looking to treat yourself, however, nothing compares to the soft feel of a cashmere beanie — and it's surprisingly affordable, especially considering how many years of wear you'll likely get out of it.

Beyond material, there are so many styles to consider, from the shorter fisherman beanie that doesn't come down too low over the ears to a floppy oversized beanie and even one with a brim. Ahead, these are some of the best beanies for men, as vetted by everyone from the experts of reddit to unflinchingly honest Amazon shoppers.

1. The iconic beanie Carhartt Watch Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon This fan-favorite beanie on Amazon is backed by nearly 24,000 reviews, with fans vouching for its quality, warmth, and rugged good looks. Made from 100% acrylic that's woven into a flat knit, it has a clean look and fits snugly, with enough elasticity so you won't feel like you're wearing a vice on your head. "I love this hat, it's wicked comfortable to wear in the cold and makes life easier," one Amazon shopper wrote. "[It] can be as hipster beanie or tight laced as you please." Available colors: 20

2. The fisherman beanie ROYBENS Short Fisherman Beanie Amazon $13 See On Amazon The fisherman beanie stands out for its shorter cut and wide ribbed knit; this one is woven from a blend of 50% Merino wool and 50% acrylic that's hand-finished for a smooth fit through the crown. The hat is so comfortable that it got consistently good reviews from shoppers with shaved heads — many of whom found it to be a great-fitting hat that's soft and warm with just enough coverage. "This cap fits snug on my head but is quite comfortable and just covers the top half of my ears. It looks very good and the quality is very high," one reviewer noted. It's also available in a budget-friendly two-pack. Available colors: 27

3. The 100% Merino wool beanie Minus33 Merino Wool Ridge Cuff Beanie Amazon $23 See On Amazon A good Merino wool beanie is an all-purpose workhorse that can stand up to the trails but still looks nice enough to wear around town. This hat is made from 100% Australian Merino wool that has been specially treated to withstand the washer and dryer — and it's UPF 50+ too. A smooth, lightweight knit and flat seams ensure a quality build you'll get tons of mileage out of, and fans have taken note: It comes backed by an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon. "They are very comfortable," one reviewer wrote of these Minus33 beanies. "No excess pressure on my ears. They stay put, unlike some others that I have tested that tend to slip up and off. The [Merino] wool and the weave they use is the most comfortable I have ever tested." Available colors: 19

4. The cashmere beanie Fishers Finery 100% Pure Cashmere Ribbed Cuffed Hat Amazon $43 See On Amazon This soft cashmere beanie is an indulgent staple at a surprisingly accessible price point. The two-ply cashmere feels thick and premium yet ultra lightweight for the warmth — just make sure you remember to dry clean or hand wash it. It fits close to the head with a soft ribbed knit and adjustable cuff, though not quite as close as a fisherman's beanie. "High quality for a reasonable price," one reviewer wrote. "Really like the color, thickness and quality of the cashmere fiber. [...] Would buy again." Available colors: 5

5. The slouchy beanie Tough Headwear Slouchy Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $7 See On Amazon The slouchy beanie is warm and casual, leaving plenty of room for larger heads, longer hair, and dreadlocks. This one is woven from acrylic yarn in a classic sweater knit with a generous cut; although hand-washing is recommended, some reviewers had good results on a gentle machine cycle. "Nice hat. Well made, fits nicely and has a lot (but just the right amount) of slouch," one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 10

6. The brimmed beanie Home Prefer Double Knit Beanie With Brim Amazon $12 See On Amazon This beanie with a brim combines low-profile warmth with a visor for blocking sun, rain, or snow. It's made from 100% acrylic that's extremely warm, according to Amazon shoppers who appreciated that it could be pulled fully down over the ears. "The hat is of a far higher quality than that which I was expecting," one reviewer reported. "The brim holds its shape well. It is double knit, soft, and comfortable." Available colors: 8

7. The fleece beanie Flammi Fleece Earflap Skull Beanie Amazon $9 See On Amazon A fleece beanie with ear flaps keeps you warm without the bulk. This one features contoured seams for a close fit, and is made from fuzzy polar fleece that's nearly 6 millimeters thick. Although care instructions aren't indicated, one reviewer had success with a machine cycle. "Seriously though, for under $10 there's a whole lot to like here," one fan pointed out. "Super soft, thicker than you'd probably expect for the cost and adequate ear flaps. This hat serves me from fall all the way through to spring with only the bitterest and coldest of days calling for something with some actual insulation." Available colors: 4