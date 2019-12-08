The best overall

Constructed from a tough blend of mostly polyamide with some elastane to add stretch, this high-quality men's cycling jacket is exceptionally lightweight yet still fully waterproof thanks to its DWR treatment. Not only that, but it's also ultra-packable and can be stuffed into its own pocket, making it easy to throw in your pack. In addition to solid rain protection, it's windproof and breathable, too, with 360-degree reflective detailing for visibility at night. Offered at a reasonable mid-range price, it comes in your choice of black or bright yellow.

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

The runner-up

Another fantastic pick, this top-grade men's cycling rain jacket is made from 100% lightweight polyester that's fully waterproof and completely bulk-free. It has a breathable mesh panel on the back, so you can sweat hard while you cycle without getting soaked and, like the first option, it's wind-proof, as well. It's fairly packable, with a low-profile design and thin, lightweight material. The jacket comes with your choice of bright green or red color panels to add extra daylight visibility, and both options have special BioViz reflective stripes for night riding.

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

The best budget jacket

With more than 400 reviews, this popular budget rain jacket costs less than $30, yet customers say it still does a great job of blocking water. The 100% nylon material is soft and lightweight, and it has elastic cuffs for extra protection from the elements. The coat does a decent job shielding you from the wind, too, according to reviewers, and it has a stowaway hood with reflective stripes. The hood isn't helmet-compatible; however, it can be tucked away into the collar so it doesn't collect water while you're riding. It's available in a handful of different colors, too.

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

The best for night riding

All of the jackets on this list have reflective elements, but this one is specifically designed for people who ride a lot at night. The premium-quality men's cycling jacket features a combination of highly reflective material called REFLECT360 that interacts with headlights, and naturally bright fabric to keep you visible. The REFLECT360 is positioned in the parts of the jacket most likely to catch light from cars during rides, while the regular high-visibility material runs throughout the rest. The sleek rain jacket offers a rare combination of complete dryness and exceptional breathability — fully waterproof material with rain-blocking pockets, zippers, and a seam-sealed design, while the interior features a ventilated mesh liner. It also has Velcro cuffs and a zip-pull to attach your gloves.