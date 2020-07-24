A travel mug can help you stay caffeinated (or hydrated) when you're on the go, but too many options out there are notorious for leaking. The best leakproof travel mugs have tight-sealing lids that help keep your drink safely inside until you want to take a sip, and they’re insulated to keep your beverage hot — or cold — for hours.

Each of the options on this list is made with a stainless steel exterior and double- or triple-wall vacuum-insulation — a design that's durable and great for maintaining temperature. But in some cases, stainless steel may alter the flavor of your brew, so if you have a sensitive palate, consider a mug with a ceramic interior.

And since you're likely to use your travel mug every day, it should be fairly easy to clean. The best travel mugs have lids that are top-rack dishwasher-safe but — with the exception of a couple options below — you'll need to wash the mug itself by hand. To streamline this process, all these mugs have wide mouths, so you can easily take a scrub brush to them.

Whether you want a piping hot drink for cold mornings or are devoted to cold brew year-round, these leakproof travel mugs will get the job done.

1. The fan favorite Contigo AUTOSEAL Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug (16 Ounces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With more than 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the highly rated Contigo travel mug is a clear favorite for coffee lovers. The BPA-free stainless steel mug features Contigo’s patented "Autoseal" technology to prevent leaks and spills; just press the button on the lid to take a sip, then release and the mug will automatically reseal. Even better — there’s a built-in lock to prevent the Autoseal button from being accidentally pressed while you’re on the go. The mug's double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to five. When it comes to cleaning, the lid is top-rack dishwasher-safe, but you’ll have to hand wash the mug itself. It’s available 20 colors, including classic stainless steel, black, and bright lavender. One reviewer says: “I drive for a living and have to store my coffee on its side as I don't have a cup holder. This thing has never leaked and has been dropped several times.” Available sizes: 20-ounce, 24-ounce

2. The one with a handle Contigo AUTOSEAL Randolph Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug (16 Ounces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you like the previous option but are looking for something that's even easier to hold, this Contigo travel mug with handle is for you. The handle is comfortable for left- and right-handed users and won't get in the way of car cupholders. Also, like the other Contigo pick, it features the patented Autoseal button that seals the mug between sips to prevent leaks and spills. The button is located on the handle for easy one-handed sipping, and you can lock it to prevent it from being pressed accidentally when it's in your bag. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated mug keeps drinks hot for four hours or cold for 12 hours, and the lid is top-rack dishwasher-safe (but hand-washing is recommended for the mug). Choose from midnight blue or gunmetal gray. One reviewer says: “I have tried numerous cups like this in the past, but this is the first one I've found that doesn't spill or leak if it is tipped over.” Available sizes: 16-ounce

3. The ceramic one Bubba HERO Elite Travel Mug With TasteGuard (16 Ounces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for an option that's thats guaranteed not to influence the flavor of your coffee, this ceramic coated travel mug is a great option. The mug itself is constructed with double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep drinks hot for six hours and cold for up to 24, and the lid and the mug are both dishwasher-safe. The lid features a sturdy rubber seal and a flip-top for easy sipping, and the textured grip keeps it firmly in your hands. Choose from silver, matte black, and stainless steel exteriors. One reviewer says: "It's the first cup I have had that is *truly* leak-proof. I can throw it in my bag and not worry about my coffee spilling on my things!" Available sizes: 12-ounce, 16-ounce

4. The minimalist one Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug (16 Ounces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Another ceramic option, this design-conscious travel mug won't interfere with the taste of your drink, and it looks like it belongs in an art gallery. The double-walled, insulated stainless steel design keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours, while the ceramic coating offers flavor neutrality. The twist-lock lid creates a leakproof seal, and the mug has a thinly tapered lip for easy sipping. The one drawback? It doesn't fit all car cupholders. The mug is available in three colors — matte gray, black, and white — and hand-washing is recommended. One reviewer says: “I have tried several travel mugs, but they either leak, are hard to clean, or add a metallic taste. This is the perfect travel mug for coffee! Keeps it very hot for several hours. Very easy to clean and leak proof. The lining keeps the flavor perfect!” Available sizes: 12-ounce, 16-ounce

5. The one with the most design options S’well Stainless Steel Travel Mug (12 Ounces) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Available in 32 color and print options, like wood grain, night sky, and marble, the S’well travel mug is your best bet if you're looking for something that suits your style perfectly. The BPA-free stainless steel mug has a leak-free top and triple-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours — without any sweating on the outside of the mug. Just note that both the mug and the lid should be hand-washed. One reviewer says: “Best thing about this tumbler beside the fact that it really is leak-proof AND keeps my beverages hot or cold all day is that it is SO easy to clean." Available sizes: 12-ounce, 16-ounce, 20-ounce

6. The compact one Zojirushi Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Mug (7 Ounces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a 7-ounce capacity, this Zojirushi travel mug is the smallest option on the list, so it's perfect if you're looking for something truly compact. Made from BPA-free stainless steel and plastic, the mug features a flip-top lid that has a lock to prevent it from accidentally opening, and there’s also a vent on the mouthpiece to allow for smooth sips without overflowing. The double-wall vacuum-insulated design keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours. Additionally, the mouthpiece and lid can be disassembled for easy cleaning, but all pieces should be hand-washed. The 7-ounce mug is only available in coral and white, but you can opt for colors like marine blue and lime yellow in larger sizes. One reviewer says: “Its small, portable and fits comfortably in your hand. It is well made and does not leak.” Available sizes: 7-ounce, 10-ounce, 11-ounce

7. The one that feels like a regular coffee mug Simple Modern Scout Coffee Mug Tumbler (12 Ounces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're looking for something that feels more like a regular coffee mug, opt for this travel mug with a handle. The BPA-free stainless steel mug features double-walled vacuum insulation, along with an insulated flip lid that's reliably leakproof. The copper-coated layer provides extra insulation and guards against condensation. The mug comes in 27 colors, from midnight black to ombre sorbet, and you can also choose between a clear or black lid. Because of the handle, this mug likely won’t fit in your car cup holder but on the upside it's dishwasher-safe. One reviewer says: “I love that it’s shaped like an actual coffee cup because it’s easier to carry into work every morning. It’s definitely leak proof and it’s easy to clean. It will keep your drink warm for a long time, which is also pretty awesome.” Available sizes: 12-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce