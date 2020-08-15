Besides offering your eyes much needed sun protection, a new pair of shades is an easy way to hit the refresh button on your wardrobe. The best sunglasses for men will give your look an instant boost — no matter what your style is — and they'll offer protection from glare and/or UV rays.

First things first: protection. All of the options on this list block UV rays that may otherwise lead to vision problems later on. But if you're set on getting the highest level of protection possible, you'll want to opt for a pair of shades that are labeled "UV400" which will shield your eyes from nearly 100% of UV rays. The next thing to consider is polarization. Polarized lenses feature a special chemical coating that reduces glare reflected from surfaces like water, snow, and roads. So are polarized sunglasses better? It depends. But if you're planning a long road trip or spending significant amounts of time near water or snow, they may be your best bet.

Beyond that, it's all about style and budget. You can pick up a pair of sharp sunglasses for under $20 or you can opt for an investment pair with classic frames that'll stand the test of time. You can even go for vintage-inspired shades or a pair that are specifically designed for running. Whatever your style and sun protection priorities are, these are the best men's sunglasses on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The updated classic Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses Amazon $144 See on Amazon An update on the beloved classic, these Ray-Ban New Wayfarers are designed with slightly smaller frames than the originals (which, ahem, are also a worthy option). The non-polarized shades come in three widths and feature G-15 lenses, which absorb and block out blue light while guaranteeing clarity of vision. Working well with most face shapes, they're made from durable, lightweight nylon, and provide 100% UV protection. In addition to the military green hue seen above, they're also available dozens of other color and lens shade options, and each purchase comes with a case and cleaning cloth. One reviewer says: “I love everything about these sunglasses. They are built well and resist scratches. They are not priced too high and I love how small they made them. They just fit my face and my wife's face better.”

2. The basic sunglasses Oakley Crankshaft Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon $66 See on Amazon These Oakley sunglasses are made with Plutonite lenses which offer 100% protection from all all UVA, UVB, and UVC rays, so you can be sure your eyes are in good hands. And although they're not polarized, they feature Oakley's patented "High Definition Optics" technology, which ensures sharpness and clarity from every angle. Built with comfort and functionality in mind, the lightweight glasses are designed to block light from the sides, as well as the front. Available in several frame and lens color combos, these come with a bag for both cleaning and storage. One reviewer says: “I love these sunglasses. They're lightweight and look great! After recent eye surgery, I needed something to help block the glare from the side, and these work great for doing just that. The lenses aren't too dark, and I still have good peripheral vision, but when the sun is low in the sky, it's not blinding me from the side."

3. The aviator sunglasses COLOSSEIN Aviator Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $16 See on Amazon Elevate your look with these polarized aviator sunglasses that won't break the bank. The stainless steel frames are sturdy but lightweight and feature sharp gold-toned detailing. The adjustable nose pads offer a snug, comfortable fit, and the polarized UV400 lenses block harmful sun rays and reduce glare. The sunglasses comes with a case and soft cloth, and they're also available in gray, as well as champagne gold with brown lenses. One reviewer says: “I bought these to cut the glare from the water when on the boat. The polarized lenses help greatly with that. They look cute and came in nice packaging.”

4. The vintage-inspired sunglasses Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses Amazon $154 See on Amazon Another pick from Ray-Ban, these top rated sunglasses are the best way to channel late '60s rock star vibes, thanks to the round wire frames and curved brow bar. Offering 100% UV protection, the non-polarized lenses automatically darken when exposed to UV light, then return to the original color once indoors. They're available in three width options, as well as various frame and lens colors. Plus, you get a case and carrying cloth to keep your shades in good condition. One reviewer says: "I did some research for size because I’d been lusting over round sunnies. I have a round face and it’s hard to find a pair that didn’t look too small and bug-like on me. I got these on the 55mm and they fit perfectly!"

5. The budget Ray-Ban alternative REVOLUTTI Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $20 See on Amazon A pocket friendly alternative to the classic Ray-Bans, these are some of the best budget sunglasses out there. Boasting a shape that'll never go out of style, they feature polarized UV400 lenses that protect your eyes from glare and harmful UV rays. And while the frames only come in black, you can choose from six lens options, like aqua, silver, and black. The glasses come with a protective pouch, cleaning cloth, and a screwdriver key ring for small repairs. One reviewer says: “The quality of these sunglasses for the price is incredible. Weight, construction, design are all beyond expectation.”

6. The wood-framed sunglasses Woodies Wooden Sunglasses With Black Polarized Lens Amazon $29 See on Amazon For an earthy take on a pair of shades, check out these polarized sunglasses with arms made from 100% zebra wood. Each pair features unique wood striations, and the rest of the frames are made from lightweight plastic for all day comfort. The anti-reflective lenses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection, and you'll get a case, microfiber lens cleaning cloth, and a wooden guitar pick, because — why not? One reviewer says: “These glasses exceeded my expectations. People keep asking about them. Everybody wants to know if the wood is real. But more importantly, I look GOOD in them. Thanks WOODIES. You have become a favorite of mine.”

7. The sunglasses for running goodr OG Sunglasses Amazon $25 See on Amazon These cult-favorite sunglasses for running feature a special grip coating that keeps them from slipping or bouncing when you're on the move and working up a sweat. The polarized UV400 lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection, so they're perfect for outdoor jogs in bright light. Plus they're available in 23 colors, like bright orange, apple green, and basic black. One reviewer says: "I was a little skeptical when purchasing these. It's not the 'aviator' style I am used to but I needed some glasses for my workouts/running. They are more than comfortable! No bouncing when running! I sweat a lot and they don't budge!"

8. The tortoiseshell sunglasses Carfia Classic Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $25 See on Amazon A timeless option, these tortoiseshell sunglasses feature a hand-polished cellulose frame that’s both flexible and durable, and the adjustable arms ensure a proper fit. The polarized, UV400 lenses blocks out 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays, making them a trusty pair to have around on bright days. Available in multiple frame and lens color options, these men's sunglasses are an affordable luxury that's hard to beat. Each purchase includes a case, cleaning cloth, polarization testing card, and hard protection box. One reviewer says: “I purchased these glasses after much deliberation and after losing several pairs of similarly style BR sunglasses. These are light-weight, but sturdy glasses that have held up through social sports, a trip to Mexico, and everyday use.”