Mugs are a must-have for every camping adventure, whether you want to start your day with a cup of coffee or end it by sharing a pot of hot chocolate. The best camping mugs are made from metal or plastic and have special features, such as insulation, collapsible designs, or lightweight materials, that will improve your camping trip.

Camping mugs need to be durable to withstand the great outdoors, which is why plastic and metal are the best materials. Titanium mugs are extremely durable and lightweight, making them perfect for experienced hikers, while stainless steel mugs, which are heavier and more budget-friendly, are great for those who like to stay around the campsite. If you love to hike but are on a budget, consider plastic or silicone mugs, which are less durable than titanium, but still lightweight. And if you’re camping from your car or RV, enamel-coated metal mugs are a great choice because they can come in fun designs and colors.

Volume is another important factor to consider, as camping mugs can range anywhere from 4 ounces up to 17 ounces. Smaller mugs are easy to pack, but larger mugs can be more versatile, as they can be used to serve small meals too.

There are also a variety of special features you may want in a mug for camping. Some have collapsible designs that make them easier to pack, while others have holes for clipping on to carabiners. If you’re planning a family RV trip, you may want mugs with fun graphic designs, and if you’re heading out on a winter hike, you may need an insulated mug to keep drinks warm in freezing temperatures.

No matter what kind of camping trip you're planning, you can find the perfect mug below with this list of the 12 best camping mugs on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The insulated mug with over 47,000 fans on Amazon

Material: stainless steel

Size: 14 ounces

Keep your drink warm for hours, even in frigid conditions, with this insulated camping mug. It's made by Yeti, which is known for it's popular and rugged gear, and with over 47,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this mug is no exception. Perfect for camping in all types of conditions, it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design that keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks piping hot. This versatile mug also has a wide mouth, which is great for both warm drinks and hot soups, and it's available in 19 different colors, so you can match it to your gear or choose a shade that will stand out. While other gear may require special attention, when you return home, you can simply throw this mug and the included sealed top in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

One reviewer wrote: “The mug is great for hot or cold items. Washes easily. Great for camping, park concert or just the back yard.”

Available colors: 19

2. The titanium mug that can withstand the elements

Material: titanium

Size: 15 ounces

This durable camping mug is made from 100% titanium without a coating, so it's both tough and impressively lightweight, at just 2.7 ounces. It can be nested with other TOAKS products, like the 750-milliliter pot, so it's a great choice for backpacking and hiking. If you don't want to pack it inside your bag, you can put it in the included mesh bag, then tie that off on your backpack for easy carrying. Because this mug is not insulated, the body can become very hot, so make sure to use the convenient, foldable handle when holding hot drinks.

One reviewer wrote: “This cup is great. The handle is far more comfortable than other fold out D handles I've tried. The notch in the handles provides extra support and leverage to hold the cup - it works well.”

3. The set of collapsible mugs with lids

Material: silicone

Size: 9 ounces

Pack four mugs in less space than a full-sized cup would take up with this four-piece set of collapsible mugs. Made from silicone with a stainless steel rim, they collapse down to just 0.59 inch high each, and they can hold liquids with temperatures ranging from -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. When you pack these mugs in your bag, simply snap on the plastic lids to prevent any residual liquid from spilling out, or use the convenient straps to hook them onto your bag. The four cups come in powder blue, light gray, yellow green, and light brown colors, so it's easy to remember which cup is yours at the campsite.

One reviewer wrote: “We bought these a year ago to bring on backpacking and camping/hiking trips and they have worked perfectly for when we want to drink something other than the water in our nalgenes (Tang, hot chocolate, or coffee). Very lightweight, helpful measurement lines, attached cover to keep it clean when hanging on the outside of your backpack, durable, and easy to clean. Love them!”

Available colors: 5

4. The travel mug that makes perfect French press coffee

Material: stainless steel

Size: 15 ounces

Enjoy the great outdoors and a great cup of coffee with this Bodum travel mug, which has a built-in French press. Simply add your coarsely ground coffee with boiling water, wait four minutes, then press down on the built-in plunger for a fresh cup of delicious coffee. This mug has a nonslip silicone grip and a spill-resistant travel top, so you can drink directly from it or pour your coffee into another mug. If you do drink from it, you don't have to worry about your hot beverage cooling off because this mug has a double walled vacuum-sealed design that provides great insulation. Like all the best camping drink-ware, this mug is dishwasher-friendly, so your coffee routine doesn't need to end with scrubbing.

One reviewer wrote: “We got these for camping because we are coffee snobs. :) They worked perfectly with French press grind coffee. We just used them as French presses and poured the coffee into other cups, and I was thrilled with the quality of the coffee and the cup itself. Definitely recommend for travel if you like brewing your own!”

Available options: 2

5. The collapsible cup that fits in your pocket

Material: silicone

Size: 9 ounces

Space is king when backpacking and hiking, which is why this collapsible camping mug is a must-have. Made from BPA-free silicone, it can fold down to just 0.75 inch in height and holds 9 ounces of liquid when fully extended. It also comes with a stretchy band that not only secures the mug when collapsed and prevents leaks but also provides insulation to protect your hands if you're enjoying hot drinks. As easy to clean as it is to use, it's dishwasher-safe, as well as microwave- and freezer-safe.

One reviewer wrote: “This was prefect for my camping trip! I needed a compact cup that could withstand hot liquids. I love the green color as well. When I initially got it, it was actually difficult to take the lid off and put it back on. I thought I would burn myself from accidentally sloshing the hot water from taking off/ putting on the lid, but actually I didn't have an issue after I poured hot water in the cup. I love that the band has a stopper on it too. The cup kept the water warm for a good amount of time even without the stopper.”

Available colors: 4

6. The mini camping mug that’s perfect for espresso

Material: enameled steel

Size: 4 ounces

This mini espresso camping mug lets you enjoy your drink of choice on the go, whether you bring some espresso in a thermos or have a whole machine in your RV. It holds 4 ounces of liquid, which is more than enough for even a triple shot, and it weighs just 1.6 ounces, so it's easy to bring with you anywhere. Like many camping mugs, this one is made from metal with an enamel coating and a speckled finish for a classic look. Not just for espresso, this mug is also great for serving hot chocolate or juice to kids, who will love having their own personal camping mug.

One reviewer wrote: “What can I write... except they are perfect for camping if you are an espresso [lover] as I am. These cups are a perfect companion for my mini espresso maker that I take with me when I camp.”

Available colors: 2

7. The lightweight mug that weighs just 3.5 ounces

Material: polypropylene

Size: 17 ounces

If you're looking for a lightweight mug that won't break the bank, try this budget-friendly camping mug. Crafted from BPA-free polypropylene, it can hold both hot and cold liquids, and it weighs just 3.5 ounces, so you can easily bring it with you on hikes. To keep your drinks warm and protect your hands, this mug also comes with an insulated neoprene sleeve and a handle that can be folded up for easy packing. The plastic top has a sealable spout to help you enjoy your drink without spills, whether you're trekking up a mountain or enjoying a post-hike meal.

One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely attention to every detail was made for this mug! It's fairly large and the internal lexan(?) mug pops out for easy cleanup. It's insulated, so the boiling water doesn't burn your hands. It has a large enough handle that folds out of the way for packing. It doubles as a measuring cup. The bottom is made of non-slip neoprene. And the GSI Coffee Rocket Maker [...] nests inside for easy transport. PERFECT!!!”

Available colors: 8

8. The ergonomic cup that collapses in half

Material: plastic

Size: 12 ounces

Packing can be a dreaded part of camping trips, but this lightweight camping mug, which has a collapsible design, makes it just a bit easier. The base is crafted from TPE and is collapsible for easy storage, while the top is made from rigid polypropylene for more comfortable drinking. The inside has measurement engravings in both millimeters and ounces to help with cooking, and the ergonomic handle has a hole, so you can tie it on to your bag if you want to save even more precious packing space. This dishwasher-safe mug only weighs 2 ounces but can hold 12 ounces of liquid to give you the best of both worlds.

One reviewer wrote: “Great cup. Lightweight and compresses so it didn't take up much space in my pack. Kept my soup warm in the evening and my coffee hot in the morning. Easy to hold and sturdy.”

Available colors: 3

9. The 6-piece mug set that’s perfect for groups

Material: enamel-coated metal

Size: 16 ounces

If you're heading out on an adventure with friends, this six-pack of camping mugs is a packing essential. Perfect for car and RV camping, these mugs are made from metal with an enamel coating, and while they may not be the most lightweight option (the whole set weighs over 3 pounds), they are durable and rust-resistant. Each of the six mugs have a different color and camping-inspired graphic, so you won't have to worry about mixing up them up around the campfire. They also each hold 16 ounces, which is the perfect size for morning coffees and post-hike drinks.

One reviewer wrote: “This set of mugs was perfect for camping trip with my young nieces. They loved having their own mug to at the campsite. The colors are nice and the little imperfections make them seem not new, a little bit of a vintage look, which I didn’t mind.”

Available colors: 2



10. The retro-looking tumbler with a lid

Material: plastic

Size: 16 ounces

Bring some retro vibes along on your next camping trip with this Tervis tumbler mug, which is decorated with a colorful RV graphic. As useful as it is fun, this BPA-free plastic tumbler can be used with both warm and cold drinks, and it has double-wall insulation to keep them at the perfect temperature. This mug also comes with a plastic lid that has a sliding cover and a spout large enough to fit a Tervis straw. Made in the USA, it is dishwasher-, freezer, and microwave-safe, so you can use it however you need.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this cup! We carry it camping and it’s good for cold or hot beverages!”

11. The insulated titanium mug that's worth its price tag

Material: titanium

Size: 14 ounces

This rugged Snow Peak mug is not only made from durable, corrosion-resistant titanium, but it also has an insulated design, so you can enjoy a hot drinks, even on snowy hikes. The double-wall insulation helps keep drinks warm (or cold) while also staying cool to the touch on the outside, even when you fill the mug with boiling water. Designed by the well-known camping brand Snow Peak, this mug weighs 4.2 ounces, and it has foldable handles that make it easy to pack and nest. Because of this mug's insulated design, it should not be used directly over a fire, so make sure to bring another mug or pot with you if you plan to cook at your campsite.

One reviewer wrote: “This double wall cup will keep your coffee hot for a long time. After taking mine backpacking and enjoying it, I decided to use it every day at home. I fully recommend this product.”

12. The mug with a whimsical bike-packing graphic

Material: enameled steel

Size: 11 ounces

If you like to bring your bike on camping trips, you'll want to bring this graphic travel mug with you too. It's decorated with a graphic of a mountainside biker under the words "Hit The Road" to bring some fun to your pre- or post-ride meals. Crafted from lightweight steel with an enamel coating, it's rust-resistant and durable enough to withstand rugged camping trips. It holds 11 ounces, which is smaller than some of the other mugs on this list, which makes it perfect for light breakfasts and lunches. This mug may be durable, but it should not be put in your microwave or in the dishwasher to protect the enamel and to keep it looking good as new.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the ideal coffee cup for winter camping/bikepacking. It’s durable, lightweight, and stylish. On a chilly 20* morning, there’s nothing like holding a warm cup of coffee in your hand without bulky insulation getting in the way. I love this mug for its simplicity.”