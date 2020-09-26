When you're shopping for the best hiking boots under $100, you don't have to sacrifice quality. Especially if you're an absolute beginner, good boots don't have to break the bank. The best hiking boots are made from lightweight, durable materials that can stand up to the elements. They should be comfortable enough to wear for days at a time on backpacking trips while still providing protection and support.

When choosing a pair of boots, pay close attention to the materials. Durable leather or suede uppers and rubber soles that provide excellent traction are commonly used in quality hiking boots, but don't be afraid to consider high-performance synthetic materials — especially if you're looking for a lightweight-style boot. And while not all hiking boots need to be waterproof, it's a nice quality to have, since you never know what kind of weather awaits you in the mountains.

With these factors in mind, read on for the best hiking boots on Amazon — all of which can handle serious outdoor adventures without requiring a serious financial investment.

The basic boots Men's: Timberland White Ledge Boot Amazon $80 See On Amazon A sturdy, mid-rise option with a full-grain leather upper, Timberland's White Ledge Boot can be worn for everyday outdoor work in addition to day hikes. Leather hiking boots are a classic option, and these Timberland boots are made to last. This pair boasts waterproof construction at the seams and rust-resistant lace hardware. The rubber sole will give you traction even on rough terrain, and the padded collar and removable dual-density EVA footbed means they'll be as comfortable as your favorite sneakers. One reviewer says: "Not only do they look great, but they held up to [my husband] hosing down a ship deck and soaking his boots in the process and his feet stayed dry!" Available colors: 4 (including tan, black, and wheat)

Available sizes: 7-15 (regular and wide) Women's: Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot Amazon $80 See On Amazon A lightweight, waterproof option from a reputable brand with thousands of positive reviews, the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot is a strong all-around choice. The waterproof upper is made with a sturdy-yet-breathable combination of leather, suede, and mesh, and the rubber sole features a multi-terrain traction system that will keep you feeling stable in all conditions. The adjustable lace closure provides solid ankle support, and the cushioned midsole ensures that these lightweight hiking boots feel supportive, no matter how many hours you wear them for. One reviewer says: "These boots held up against all different types of climates and weather and water on my road trip and they still look great! We went to Arizona, Utah, Nevada; the Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, Zion, Salt Lake. We went through water, dessert, rain, and mud, and these boots held it fine." Available colors: 10 (including grey ash, black, and light brown)

Available sizes: 5-15 (regular and wide)

The budget boots Men's: Nevados Talus Hiking Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon The Nevados Talus Hiking Boot is a comfortable mid-cut option at a wallet-friendly price. It features a breathable leather and mesh upper that keeps your feet from getting sweaty on long hikes or during everyday wear. The Talus features a reinforced toe and heel cap that offer added protection on rough hikes, as well as a rugged rubber outsole that provides added stability. Amazon reviewers noted that this is a lightweight hiking boot that does well on backpacking trips. This one isn't waterproof, so if you're planning to hike in wet terrain or a rainy climate, buy a good waterproofing spray like Kiwi Camp Dry and apply it to the boots before wearing them out. One reviewer says: "I went hiking for the first time in Colorado. These boots were very durable and could handle tough environments with no issue." Available colors: light brown and dark tan

Available sizes: 7-14 (regular and wide) Women's: Mountain Warehouse Adventurer Hiking Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon The Mountain Warehouse Adventurer is a breathable, waterproof option in a classic style. The synthetic upper with a full mesh lining ensures that your feet stay cool and sweat-free, even on warm-weather treks. Rubber soles, deep lugs and a cushioned footbed add comfort and stability, while heel and toe bumpers extend the wear, so you won't need to replace these boots in a year. One reviewer says: "Soooooooo comfortable!! Used these to go hiking and I absolutely loved them! The waterproof feature is great. Has an awesome grip in mud and dirt and are easy to clean." Available colors: black, grey, and light grey

Available sizes: 6-10