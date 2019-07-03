It's the day before the Fourth of July weekend kicks off for most folks, and Google knows you're not really getting a lot done. That's probably why today's Google Doodle is basically aimed toward anyone looking to goof off. It's not just any video game, either: it's a fun baseball-themed home run-focused affair where you're playing with hot dogs, burgers, French fries, and even chicken nuggets.

Yes, you'll be enjoying America's pastime with some particularly delicious snacks, many of which can actually be purchased at a ballgame. While your team is comprised of snack foods, the opposing team is a lot of angry-looking peanuts. Luckily, it's pretty easy to triumph when you're up against this lot. The game's quick, simple to play, and actually a whole lot of fun. It's the perfect antidote for working on a Wednesday that feels like a Friday when there's a long weekend up ahead.

In fact, it's so simple all you need to do is hit the ball. You do this with your mouse, and there's one designated area you'll click each time it comes near you. These peanuts aren't playing around, either. They'll throw some straight pitches here and there, sure, but that's just for show. Once you've hit a few balls out into the field and scored a few runs, they'll start donning differently-colored baseball caps.

Some indicate that a screwball is on its way that twists and turns in a spiral before reaching you. Then you've also got a high shot that comes in slowly with a large drop so you're never really sure when to time your hit. There are quite a few of these different throws to look out for, so you've got to really be careful if you don't want to get hit with a swing and a miss.

Google

When you do get a hit, you'll either send the ball flying far enough for your food-based brethren to run the bases, or you may hit it just right to get a home run. If you do hit one, you'll see all the food items and peanuts celebrating as fireworks go off over the stadium. Your score can be seen at the back as well on a giant scoreboard.

If you hit three strikes, as is the golden rule of baseball, you're out. But the longer you play, the better you'll get, to the point where you might just make it a habit of getting a home run every single time you swing the bat. And trust me, you're going to want to keep swinging the bat. Despite this being a ridiculously simple little game on the Google homepage, something about it makes you want to keep playing and invest time in it. You're going to want to bury those peanuts and keep going for it, that's for sure.

So if you're still getting through the work day and looking forward to the weekend, unwind a bit with today's Google Doodle – and see how far you can hit a home run.