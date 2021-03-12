The lurid Armie Hammer drama just keeps getting darker

Armie Hammer really thought 2021 would be his time to shine. “2021 is going to kneel down before me and kiss my feet because this year I’m the boss,” the actor tweeted on New Year’s Day.

A few weeks later, his career was in free fall. Screenshots of DMs allegedly sent by Hammer, describing lurid fantasies of cannibalism and abuse, circulated widely on social media. Then, several women came forward and accused him of psychological abuse, emotional manipulation, and coercing them into non-consensual BDSM practices. Almost overnight, Hammer became persona non grata. He dropped out of two buzzy projects: a rom-com co-starring Jennifer Lopez and a series about the making of The Godfather. He was also dropped by his agency, WME.

At this point, Hammer is reportedly laying low in the Cayman Islands. Meanwhile, movers recently emptied his $5 million Los Angeles mansion under cover of darkness — leaving behind a rope-bound mannequin conspicuously crammed into a garbage can. Well, thanks to an exhaustive exposé on the Hammer drama — including a deep-dive into the actor’s scandalous family history — the public finally has more context for that tied-up mannequin and his other proclivities. Spoiler alert: it’s really not pretty.

Julie Miller's Vanity Fair article, “The Fall of Armie Hammer,” is definitely worth a read in its entirety. (Full disclosure: I had to draw myself a family tree to keep the actor's nefarious forefathers straight.) It offers a fascinating analysis of what can happen when immense wealth and privilege collides with humanity’s darker proclivities. Here are some of the most salacious tidbits: