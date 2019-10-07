The trailer for season 4 of 'Rick and Morty' shows how the series hasn't missed a beat

Get ready to hear even more about Rick and Morty from the boys you meet on Tinder, because the show is coming back in November after a two year hiatus, according to the trailer dropped by Adult Swim on Sunday.

The eponymous protagonists and their buddy "Mr. Poopybutthole" will chop it up over the course of five new episodes starting November 10. That’s “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle,” according to the trailer’s voiceover. The Rick and Morty creative team was reportedly plagued with scheduling issues, hence the lengthy wait between seasons.

The fate of the series was in question after season three, when it hadn't yet been renewed and co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon were keeping mum about future plans. In May 2018, however, Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty for a whopping 70 episodes. “We‘re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland told Polygon.

Roiland and Harmon have promised shorter waiting periods between future seasons, blaming the delay on protracted dealmaking. At Comic Con in July, Harmon joked he told Adult Swim, "'No, for real. We will actually not do the show. Pay us a billion, zillion dollars.' That took a year-and-a-half," he added. "The whole reason on our side was we want to be able to do this show for a living."

Audiences also got a sneak peek at season four during Comic Con. In one clip, Rick and his grandson embark on an intergalactic adventure, but Morty is bitten by a tiny, helmet-wearing space snake while making repairs to their ship. The duo races through space-time to save young Morty before he succumbs to the venom. If the trailer released Sunday is any indication, it'll surely be enough to sustain the Rick and Morty fandom for another couple years, right?

Because if Roiland and Harmon stick to their sluggish production schedule, we're looking at another quarter century of waiting. There's no way people would resort to writing dirty Rick and Morty fan fiction to fill the gaps, right?