These 46 things are so good people are mad they didn't buy them sooner

No matter how smart a shopper you are, some purchases are bound to be duds. But, one way to make sure you're buying something you'll actually love? Look for those game-changing products that are so good people are mad they didn't buy them sooner.

Amazon's review section is a gold mine when it comes to unique products that can change the way you live your life. From a produce saver that'll keep your groceries fresh for way longer, to a beverage chiller that can chill any drink in just 60 seconds, these are things people can't believe they ever lived without.

They're not always what you'd think either. Sure, there are simple solutions on this list, like a set of slip-resistant velvet hangers or a one-handed spice grinder. But you'll also see an electric s'mores maker and a toaster designed just for grilled cheeses. These are awesome things you may never think to buy, but once you own, you'll be mad you ever went without them.

Ready to find your new favorite products? Here are 46 helpful, innovative, and just plain fun items that you'll be kicking yourself you didn't buy sooner.

1. This carafe that makes cold brew coffee at home ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cold-brew carafe has thousands of fans for good reason: It works amazingly well and will save you money in the long run. All you have to do is place your favorite coffee grind in the center shaft, lock in the airtight lid, and set it in your fridge to let it brew. Twelve hours later you have rich, delicious iced coffee waiting for you in the fridge, and it'll last for up to two weeks.

2. This tape that hems your pants without sewing HeatnBond Hemming Tape Amazon $2 See On Amazon For at-home tailoring jobs, you can grab this hem tape and never sew your pants or curtains again. It features a double-adhesive backing that sticks to any fabric, including heavier fabrics like suede and denim. Once you've placed the tape to create the hem length you want, simply iron it to lock it in place and you're good to go.

3. This electric s'mores maker that you can use indoors Nostalgia Stainless Steel S'mores Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon No matter what the weather is doing outside, you can still roast marshmallows over this electric s'mores maker. It features a flameless heater so you can safely roast your marshmallows without burning them, and it also comes with a tray to hold all your graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows. This set even includes two roasting forks so you have everything you need to make the perfect late-night treat.

4. This plastic case that keeps your avocados fresh Prepworks by Progressive Avocado Keeper Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only does this avocado keeper help your avocados stay fresh, but it'll save you from reaching for the food storage bags or plastic wrap every time. You can reuse this handy container over and over again. Just place your avocado face-down to prevent air from touching the surface, seal the lid, and store in your fridge until you're ready to use the other half.

5. This clip that holds your dipping sauces steady Saucemoto Dip Clip Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don't have to forego the dipping sauces when you're on the go with this brilliant dip clip. They come in a pack of two, and each one has a clip that you can snap onto your car's vents to keep it in place. The slot can hold dipping sauce containers of any size so you can dunk and drive with ease.

6. These papers that keep your produce crisp FRESHPAPER Produce Sheets (8-Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pop one of these fresh papers into the fridge with your produce to extend its usability for two to four times longer. This BPA-free botanical paper interacts with the decomposition process to keep your fruits and veggies crisp and fresh, reducing food waste and saving you money over time.

7. This genius device that prevents bananas from bruising Banana Bungee Hanger Amazon $11 See On Amazon This bungee device is a must have if you keep a lot of bananas in your house. Here's how it works: Just screw this device into the bottom of a kitchen cabinet, then pull the stretchy cords between the individual bananas. This device will hold your bananas slightly separated and off the countertop to prevent them from bruising.

8. These makeup pads that you can reuse Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have replaced their single-use cosmetic pads for these reusable makeup pads. They come in a set of 20, and they're made from organic bamboo which is super absorbent and gentle on your skin. On top of that, these pads come with a mesh laundry bag, making it easy to toss them in the washing machine without losing a single pad.

9. This leather repair kit that has tons of fans Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Amazon $19 See On Amazon With over 7,000 five-star reviews, this leather repair kit has tons of fans. It comes with 10 paint different colors, including seven common leather colors and three primary colors. You can use the included mixing cup, paintbrush, and silicone spatula to create the exact shade to conceal rips, tears, and holes in your leather furniture. It even comes with color mixing guide to make the process as simple as possible.

10. These dryer balls that reduce lint and wrinkles SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can ditch the dryer sheets for good with a set of these wool dryer balls. They come in a set of six, and they're made from premium, organic New Zealand wool that's completely colorless and odorless. Just toss a ball or two into your next dryer load to help reduce lint build-up and wrinkles, saving you from having to iron your clothes.

11. This toaster that makes crispy grilled cheeses Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can make hot, fresh grilled cheese sandwiches in minutes with this nostalgic toaster. it features two metal baskets that are the perfect size for a sandwich. Just pop them in and start up the toaster. This genius kitchen appliance toasts the bread at the perfect rate so your cheese is fully melted and your sandwich isn't burned. Plus, you can full remove the baskets to wash them for an easy clean-up.

12. These beeswax wraps that are eco-friendly Bee’s Wrap (3-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that these beeswax wraps are "easy to wash, reshape and reuse." They're made from completely biodegradable materials, so you can feel good about wrapping up your produce and leftovers. You can use these wraps over any size or shape by simply molding them with your hands to heat them up, and rinse them down and reuse them after.

13. These subway tiles you can stick to your wall Art3d Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash Amazon $33 See On Amazon It's easier than ever to redesign your kitchen with these peel-and-stick subway tiles. They're waterproof, heat-resistant, and they come in a single sheet with the tiles already perfectly arranged so you literally only have to stick it to your wall. These tiles come with 10 sheets in a pack, so you can easily create a whole new backsplash for your kitchen within minutes. With nine different colors to choose from, the options are endless.

14. This jar that counts your change for you Lefree Digital Counting Money Jar Amazon $20 See On Amazon This digital money jar makes it a breeze to keep track of all your change in one place. It features a digital lid that actually counts your change as soon as you slide it into the slot, and it displays the total amount and counting. You can reset it to start over every time you empty the jar. And the best part is that the jar itself is made from durable ABS plastic so it won't shatter, even if you drop it.

15. This napkin dispenser that looks like it's from a retro diner TableCraft Coca-Cola Have A Coke Napkin Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon This napkin dispenser adds a fun pop of nostalgia to any kitchen or dining room. It'll give your space a retro 1950's diner vibe, and it's made of rust-proof metal that's built to last. It's handy, too — this dispenser holds up to 100 folded napkins so you can grab one right from the table.

16. This switch plate that's also a night light SnapPower SwitchLight Amazon $18 See On Amazon if you're tired of stumbling around in the dark looking for the light switch, this switch plate is a must-buy. It installs just like any other plate, but this one features an LED light along the bottom so you can actually see where the switch is in the dark. The light also features an automated sensor, so as you get closer it turns on to guide you the rest of the way, and when you walk away, it turns off again to conserve power.

17. This spice mill that you can use with one hand Dreamfarm One-Handed Spice Mill with Ceramic Grinder Amazon $25 See On Amazon No more setting down your cooking utensils to season your meal, thanks to this innovative spice mill. Unlike other options on the market, this ceramic grinder can be used one-handed so you can salt and season your meals quickly and efficiently. It also comes with a food-grade plastic container that you can fill with any spice you want so you can easily switch them out according to your meal prep plans.

18. This fake rock that hides your spare key RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon You'll never get locked out of your house again with this fake rock safe. It's great because it looks and feels exactly like a real stone so no one will ever suspect that it's actually hollow on the inside. To pull out your key, you only need to remove the extra sturdy backing, and then pop it back in when you're finished. This rock is small enough to place just about anywhere near your porch or garden without anyone noticing.

19. This soap dispenser that looks like a snail TabEnter Cute Snail Soap Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon This snail soap dispenser is so fun, kids (or adults, no judgement) won't even mind washing their hands. To use, just insert your favorite hand soap into the holder beneath the shell, then snap the shell back on. You gently press on the snail's back to release the soap, which is just a whole lot more fun than a boring old soap bottle. The snail even comes in different colors so you can match your bathroom decor.

20. This silver soap bar that banishes unpleasant odors AMCO Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over 15,000 reviewers have added this silver soap bar to their sinks to help remove unpleasant odors from your skin. And while just a few rubs with this reusable bar banishes even the strongest odors, it really comes down to science. The steel in the bar interacts with the sulfur in odors to neutralize them, leaving your skin fresh, clean, and odor-free.

21. These glasses that keep your drinks cold JoyJolt Spike Double Wall Glasses (2-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This set of two glasses is perfect for when you're sitting outside with a friend on a hot day. Each glass is double insulated so the inner core can keep your beverages chilled for hours. Plus, this unique design prevents condensation from forming so your glass stays dry, no matter how hot it gets outside. They're even made from scratch-resistant glass, so they're safe in the dishwasher.

22. These best-selling sheets that are made from breathable bamboo Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets Set (4-Piece) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only are these bamboo sheets soft, but they feature an extra deep pocket so you can use them with a mattress topper, and they come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can grab a set or two for your bed. Over 22,000 Amazon users have added these to their beds, and the reviews are rave.

23. This splatter screen that protects you from oil burns BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, this splatter screen is an everyday essential. It fits most frying pans and features a stainless steel mesh covering that stops oil from splattering all over your skin and countertops, while still allowing steam to be released.

24. These risers that elevate your furniture Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you want to give your bed or couch a little boost, these furniture risers are both simple and effective. They come in a set of eight, and you can use them separately to hoist your furniture an extra 3 or 5 inches, or combine them to lift it up 8 inches. These risers also feature a "recess cup" in each so they cradle your furniture's legs to prevent slipping.

25. This mini juicer that has rave reviews Prepworks by Progressive Dome Citrus Juicer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Reviewers love how compact and easy-to-use this handheld juicer is. First, cut your favorite citrus fruit in half, then press it over the dome, flesh-side down. The lid prevents any seeds from falling into the bottom container, so the juice you get is ready to drink. The container even has a spout so you can pour your freshly-squeezed juice straight from this juicer into your glass.

26. This popular rack that organizes your canned goods Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This can rack is pretty simple to use — just load canned goods of any size onto the metal rack to instantly create more space in your cupboard. It can hold up to 36 cans, and the dividers keep them from slipping out of place. You also get a better view of your cans with this rack so you don't overbuy.

27. These velvet hangers that keep your clothes from slipping Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cotton, silk, or tweed — no matter the fabric, these velvet hangers have you covered. The light velvet covering has the perfect amount of texture to keep even your silkiest, flimsiest garments in place so you don't find them at the bottom of your closet days (or months) later. They also come in a pack of 50 so you can reorganize your entire wardrobe.

28. This bagel slicer that makes breakfast a breeze Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon $17 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that this bagel slicer is a "great little unit and very well made." The super sharp blade slices cleanly through any bagel in seconds, and the plastic base holds the bagel carefully in place to keep it from slipping. You can also separate the parts and wash them in the dishwasher.

29. These kitchen mats that feel amazing under your feet KMAT Kitchen Mat (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Each of the two kitchen mats in this set is engineered with anti-fatigue materials so that your feet actually sink into them, relieving pressure on your joints and lower back. They're also extremely easy to clean — just a quick wipe down and they're spotless. These mats also have a non-skid backing to help them stay put.

30. This handheld back massager that comes with 5 attachments RENPHO Handheld Body Massager Amazon $30 See On Amazon There's a lot to love about this handheld back massager, including all the unique attachments it comes with. You get two different attachments that pinpoint tight muscles, one for your lower back, one for your calves, and another for other large muscle groups. On top of that, this massager is completely cordless, so you can use it anywhere, and you can snap it into its base to recharge.

31. This professional-strength cleaner that has glowing reviews Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon With 54,000 reviews and counting, this professional-strength cleaner cleans up even the most stubborn stains and it also blasts away odor-causing bacteria to leave your fabrics fresh. It's also chlorine-free and safe to use on colors, and it won't leave behind any potentially harmful residue so you can use it safely around pets and kids.

32. This bath pillow that won't slide down Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon While most bath pillows slip and slide all over the place, this spa-grade bath pillow won't budge an inch. That's because this pillow has seven strong suction cups to help keep it in place. It's also made from mold-resistant materials, and the ergonomic shape supports your neck and upper back while you relax and soak.

33. This outlet cover that conceals all your cords Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here's how this sleek outlet cover works: Just plug it into any standard outlet for a minimalist look. Then, plug your devices into one of the three outlets on the surge protector. You can even tuck this surge protector behind your furniture or countertop appliances so no one has to see your cords at all.

34. This camping chair that has a built-in cooler Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Amazon $43 See On Amazon This camping chair is made from water-resistant materials and features a back support cushion so you can sit comfortably around the campfire. It even comes with its own built-in cooler pocket that can hold up to four cans so once you sit, you can enjoy yourself without having to keep getting up for a drink.

35. This slim laundry basket that fits into any corner ZERO JET LAG Slim Laundry Hamper Amazon $23 See On Amazon At only 8 inches wide, this slim laundry basket is perfect for anyone who's short on space. It has just enough room to fit a load of laundry, and there's even a clear-view panel on the side so you can easily peek in. This basket also features a closable mesh top so if you're rolling it down to the laundry room, you don't have to worry about anything falling out.

36. This metal shelf that's easy to install KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf Amazon $39 See On Amazon It doesn't matter where you use this metal storage shelf; it's easy to install on any flat surface. It's made from stainless steel that's resistant to rust, water, and mildew, so you can safely hang it up in your bathroom without worry. It also has two shelves and three hooks to hang everything from kitchen utensils to loofahs and razors so you can stay organized.

37. This rechargeable repeller that doesn't use chemicals Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Amazon $40 See On Amazon Protect your outdoor space from mosquitos with this rechargeable repeller. This device is particularly great because it doesn't use any potentially harmful chemicals, yet it's still really effective. All you have to do is press the button to turn it on, and after 15 minutes, it clears about 20 feet so you and your friends can remain bite-free. It lasts for about 40 hours before it needs to be recharged.

38. These tablets that clean out your coffee maker Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon These cleaning tablets leave your coffee maker spotless and bacteria-free. You get three tablets in one pack, but it only takes one tablet to completely clean your coffee maker. To use, just fill up the water reservoir and drop in a single tablet. Run the brew cycle a couple of times, clearing dirty water between cycles, and your maker is fresh and clean.

39. These blue-light-blocking glasses that can reduce eye strain AIMADE Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only are these blue-light-blocking glasses super affordable, but reviewers mention that they can help with eye strain after long hours in front of the computer. They come with three pairs in a set so you can mix and match them according to your outfit for the day. The clear lenses help to filter out most blue light emissions from your devices, which can help with promoting a better sleep cycle at night.

40. This beverage chiller that can make instant iced coffee HyperChiller Long-Lasting Beverage Chiller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This beverage-chilling device can turn any warm or lukewarm beverage icy cold in just a minute. Store your HyperChiller in your freezer for whenever you need it. Pull it out and brew your favorite coffee or pour a glass of wine directly in, and it'll chill in just 60 seconds, ready to serve. For iced coffee loyalists, this is a great way to enjoy your favorite blend cold without watering it down with ice cubes.

41. This gel cushion that can relieve lower back pain ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Amazon $38 See On Amazon Once you sit on this gel seat cushion, you won't want to get up. It's perfect for any chair you spend a lot of time in, and it comfortably fits most seats. The top layer is made from cooling gel to prevent you from overheating, and the rest of the base is constructed from high-density memory foam. This seat literally cradles you, relieving lower back pain so you can sit comfortably.

42. This portable charger that you can take anywhere INIU Portable Charger Amazon $17 See On Amazon At only a 0.5-inches thick, this portable charger can fit into any bag so you can take it with you anywhere. Even though it's slim and lightweight, this device has enough power to charge your smartphone multiple times before you need to recharge it at home. Reviewers who travel a lot especially love this device, as you can charge your electronics while you're on the go.

43. This mini chopper that's wireless VIP LOVE Electric Garlic Chopper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Once you charge this mini chopper with a USB adaptor, you can use it anywhere in your kitchen, even if you aren't near an outlet. It's equipped with a 45-watt motor and extra sharp blades so it can slice, dice, and mince your garlic, ginger, walnuts, and more. Plus, at only 5-inches tall, you can easily store this handy little device in any cabinet.

44. These electrolyte packets that help you stay hydrated DripDrop Electrolyte Powder For Dehydration Relief Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only do these electrolyte packets help you to hydrate quickly, but they have half the sugar of some popular sports drinks. They come in three flavors, lemon, orange, and watermelon, and you get 16 sticks in one pack. Whenever you feel dehydrated, just pour one of these into an 8-ounce glass of water for an instant refresh.

45. This bamboo drying rack that fits over your sink Freshmage Roll Up Dish Bamboo Drying Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon You won't take up an inch of counter space with this bamboo drying rack. It rolls out right over your sink basin so you can set freshly washed produce or dishes on top. The moisture drips off into the sink instead of on your counter or a tray you have to empty, and the lightweight bamboo rods dry quickly. And even though this rack looks delicate, it can support up to 24 pounds of weight with ease.